27 Singaporean Companies Named HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2021

SINGAPORE, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee engagement is vital for companies to grow and sustain their businesses as twenty-seven Singaporean companies, proving its effectiveness especially when facing the challenges throughout 2021.

This year, 14,964 employees from 206 Singaporean companies have responded to the HR Asia employee engagement survey via the TEAM platform, a new proprietary platform specifically built to measure employee engagement in real time.

86% of the survey participants indicated that they are happy with the flexible working arrangements due to the lockdown and movement restrictions; and 83% motivated to work due to the organization having clear and open communications regardless of seniority or role.

It is evident that the Singaporean employees continue to strive for excellence and growth as 82% of the survey respondents constantly look for ways to contribute more to the organization regardless of their job scope.

As the Singaporean economy reopens and the movement restriction eases, there are concerns that are at the top of the employees' minds. 81% of those surveyed expressed a lack of time to accomplish their tasks as the lockdown has forced them work from home, where productivity is significantly lower than working from office.

2021 marks an excellent year for Cycle and Carriage Singapore as they are crowned winner for six consecutive years and British American Tobacco Singapore and Mazars LLP were recognized as winners for five consecutive years. These winners will be awarded a gold 'Harmonia' statuette symbolizing excellence and continuous effort for putting employees first.

CrimsonLogic Pte Ltd, NTUC First Campus Co-Operative Ltd, Prudential Assurance Company Singapore, and SAS Institute Pte Ltd are selected as winners of the WeCare awards. These companies selected due to their exemplary scores from the TEAM survey assessment.

"The pandemic has placed extraordinary demands on business leaders and beyond. For some companies, a near term survival plan may seem to be the only agenda for recovery but by investing in employee engagement, employees will feel supported in their jobs and in return will contribute to the overall business operations and post recovery growth," said William Ng, group publisher and editor-in-chief of Business Media International, the publisher of HR Asia.

"Despite the prolonged challenges that the pandemic has brought to workplaces globally, we continue to put our people first which has resulted in a highly engaged and performance driven workforce. We look forward to continuing this journey with our employees, and clocking Borouge's next milestones and next phases of growth together." said Asmaa Al Kindi, vice president, human capital and administration, Borouge Pte Ltd, fourth year winner recipient of the award.

"Our third consecutive win at HR Asia as one of Asia's Best Companies to Work for in Asia, is a strong testament to our people-first commitment and affirmation as an employer of choice. We believe that inspired and engaged employees put their best foot forward, which commits us to being more creative in maintaining our culture of collaboration, inclusivity, and innovation. Coupled with CDL's forward-looking initiatives, we can build a resilient workforce that keeps pace with evolving changes in the future. This win goes out to all our staff for their trust, resilience and sticking together throughout these challenging times." said Kwek Eik Sheng, group chief strategy officer, City Development Limited, a three-time consecutive winner.

"We have built an inclusive and flexible environment where diverse ideas are valued, have equipped our people with digital skills to be ready for the future of work, as well as rolled out programmes that support employees' mental and physical wellbeing. We will continue to focus on engaging our employees in a holistic manner to ensure that they get the most out of their employee experience with us." said Sheela Parakkal, chief human resources officer, Prudential Assurance Company Singapore, first time winner and WeCare winner.

"At the heart of our success is Schenker Singapore's underlying philosophy: 'If we take care of our people, they will take care of our business'. This award stands as a testament to the dedication and invaluable contributions of every member of the Schenker Singapore Family. We will continue to be a People's People Organization, putting our employees at the heart of everything we do!" said, Wendy Xia, chief human resources officer, Schenker Singapore Pte Ltd, first-time recipient of the award.

"People are the cornerstone of our organization and business. We're very honoured to be recognized as one of the Best Companies to Work for, as it signifies the trust our employees have in the company and serves as an indication that we're moving in the right direction. Our people agenda remains of utmost importance to our strategy and transformation journey at Yeo's. We strive to attract the best talent by building an environment where employees can thrive, while making an impact." said, Samuel Koh, group chief executive officer, YHS (Singapore) Pte Ltd, first-time recipient of the award.

The HR Asia's Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards recognises companies that have shown world-class employee engagement and workplace excellence, while displaying demonstrable empathy and care for their employees.

The award covers twelve markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam making this the largest recognition programme and survey in the region for employee engagement.

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2021 (SINGAPORE EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

Adventus Singapore Pte Ltd Al-Futtaim Group Avnet Asia Pte Ltd Baxter Healthcare ( Asia ) Pte Ltd Borouge Pte Ltd British American Tobacco Singapore Check Point Software Technologies Ltd City Developments Limited Coach Singapore Pte Ltd CrimsonLogic Pte Ltd Cycle & Carriage Singapore Diageo Singapore Pte Ltd Johnson & Johnson Pte Ltd Kuehne+Nagel ( Asia Pacific ) Management Pte Ltd L'Oréal Singapore MAERSK Singapore Pte Ltd MAZARS LLP NTUC First Campus Co-Operative Ltd NTUC Health Co-operative Limited NTUC LearningHub Pte Ltd Omnicom Media Group ( Singapore ) Prudential Assurance Company Singapore SAS Institute Pte Ltd Schenker Singapore Pte Ltd TDCX (SG) Pte Ltd Watson's Personal Care Stores Pte Ltd YHS ( Singapore ) Pte Ltd

