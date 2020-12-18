29 Innovations Awarded the International Innovation Awards 2020

PR Newswire Asia

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Asia announced the winners of the International Innovation Awards 2020. The awards, which was presented virtually on 16 December 2020, recognises outstanding innovations and innovative practices that seek to improve the standards of living across the world.

29 Innovations Awarded the International Innovation Awards 2020
29 Innovations Awarded the International Innovation Awards 2020

29 winners across three categories: Product, Service & Solution and Organisation & Culture were selected from 120 submissions across the globe after a rigorous review process by a panel of eminent judges, with scoring done using the Awards' proprietary 8-D Benchmark.

The International Innovation Awards is a part of Enterprise Asia's #innorev – a global movement to mobilise innovation to serve humanity and drive long-term value creation in businesses.

This year's judging panel comprises of Martin Daffner, founder of Innobrix, Philippe De Ridder, founder and CEO of Board of Innovation, Professor Wonjoon Kim of Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), Makoto Shibata, head of FINOLAB and former head of global innovation of Bank of Tokyo – Mitsubishi UFJ, Professor Nadia Thalmann of Nanyang Technological University, and Professor Natcha Thawesaengskulthai of Chulalongkorn University.

"The pandemic is a stark reminder that the only way forward for humanity lies in innovations. Standing still is not an option. If businesses have been wondering if they should put more resources into R&D and in enabling innovations – the pandemic has given all of us a resounding answer", said Richard Tsang, president of Enterprise Asia.

"Innovation is no longer a luxury or an optional function within organisations. For businesses to survive and thrive, innovation must form part of our organisational DNA. This is critical to allow businesses to adapt quickly, future proof themselves and remain relevant regardless of the uncertainty and complexity of the marketplace", Tsang added.

Among the notable recipients of the 'InnoCube' are:

1.    Taiwan's Buffalo Machinery Co., Ltd. with AXILE Intelligent Automation, a smart automation solution to help manufacturers save time and increase productivity;

2.    Belgium's Cigna International Markets Global Innovation Team with Cigna Innovation Catalyst, an internal employee engagement initiative focused on accelerating innovation across Cigna's 14 international markets;

3.    Turkey's Eurasia Tunnel with Speed Regulating Moving Lighting (Pacemaker Lighting) Technology, implemented at the Eurasia Tunnel of Istanbul which has regulated traffic in the tunnel's deepest point and reduced accidents significantly in the Europe-Asia direction;

4.    Cambodia's Prince Bank PLC's HR in a Pocket, an internal application which allows employees to perform operational processes digitally, whilst offering e-training modules accessible by all employees.

5.    TCL QLED Android TV C815 from TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, Mainland China, TCL QLED Android TV C815 has enriched TCL's product line and provides consumers with 4K QLED Display Beyond their Imagination.

6.    Bean Vermicelli Double Dragon Balance (DD Balance) from Thai Wah Public Company Limited, Thailand, which through natural fermentation and a proprietary freezing process, modified the starch content, resulting in a gradual release of glucose into the bloodstream, which in turn is beneficial to health and weight management.

7.    Top Glove Corporation Berhad from Malaysia with Finessis, an innovative range of surgical glove made from Flexylon®, a proprietary high performance elastomer, which redefines clean, comfort and reactive protection especially during long operative procedures and is accelerator free, hence eliminating the risk of irritant contact dermatitis.

The International Innovation Awards are organised annually by Enterprise Asia, Asia's largest non-governmental organisation for entrepreneurship. The International Innovation Awards 2020 is supported by the Australian Chamber Of Commerce In Vietnam, British Chamber Of Commerce Singapore, Malaysian Chamber Of Commerce (Hong Kong & Macau) Limited, Malaysian Investment Development Authority, National Institute Of Entrepreneurship And Innovation Cambodia, Singapore Business Federation, Singapore National Employers Federation, Singapore Indian Chamber Of Commerce And Industry, Singapore Malay Chamber Of Commerce & Industry. PR Newswire as Official News Release Distribution Partner, Avanguardia Group Sdn Bhd as the Official Production Partner, Asian N.G.O, BusinessWorld, Commercial Times, Esquire Philippines, Hong Kong Economic Times,  Kumparan, SME Magazine and The Asian Entrepreneur as the official media partners.

RECIPIENT LIST OF THE INTERNATIONAL INNOVATION AWARDS 2020

COMPANY

INNOVATION

MARKET

PRODUCT CATEGORY

Berich (Thailand) Co., Ltd

Vitara® Anti-Melasma Spot Serum

Thailand

Buffalo Machinery Co., Ltd

AXILE Intelligent Automation

Taiwan

iPower Products Limited

360 degree Far-Infrared Radiant Electric Pendant Heater With Light

Hong Kong

Moneysave (M) Sdn Bhd

P2P Crowdfunding Platform - Moneysave

Malaysia

OBI PHARMA, INC.

A Novel Antibody-drug Conjugate: OBI-999

Taiwan

Polyplex (Thailand) Public Company Limited

rPET Film

Thailand

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited

TCL QLED Android TV C815

Mainland China

Thai Wah Public Company Limited

Bean Vermicelli Double Dragon Balance (DD Balance)

Thailand

TOGL Technology Sdn Bhd

Yippi

Malaysia

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Finessis

Malaysia

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Top Grip Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) Glove

Malaysia

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Top Eco Rubber 

Malaysia

SERVICE & SOLUTION CATEGORY

Advantz International Sdn. Bhd.

Most Impactful Agricultural Innovations on Global Food Assurance

Malaysia

Big Data Co., Ltd.

Artificial Intelligence Drives Retail

Taiwan

China Three Gorges Brasil

Macrophytes Monitoring System and Solution

Brazil

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority 

RAMMAS VIRTUAL AGENT

UAE

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority 

Duroob – GIS Field Mobile Solution

UAE

Eurasia Tunnel

Speed Regulating Moving Lighting (Pacemaker Lighting) Technology 

Turkey

JohnSolar Energy Co., Ltd.

One-stop EPC Service & Solution for The Solar Industry

Thailand

Medidata Solutions International Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

myMedidata - The Industry's First Patient Portal Platform

Singapore

Metropolitan Waterworks Authority (Thailand)

Anti -Salinity Tools (ANSAT)

Thailand

NutiFood Nutrition Food Joint Stock Company

Nutifood Nutrition Research Institute In Sweden

Vietnam

Prince Bank PLC.

HR in a Pocket

Cambodia

Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC)

Best Digital Inclusion Initiative

Philippines

Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank

Sacombank Digitalisation Strategy

Vietnam

YouGov

YouGov Direct

Singapore

ORGANISATION & CULTURE CATEGORY

AIA International Limited Taiwan Branch 

Real Ambition Brought to Life

Taiwan

Cigna International Markets Global Innovation Team

Cigna Innovation Catalyst

Belgium

K11 Concepts Limited

K11 Retail Digitalisation Strategy

Hong Kong

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is Asia's largest non-governmental organisation for entrepreneurship. It's 4 pillars are entrepreneurship, innovation, sustainability and growth. Established in 2006, Enterprise Asia has over 8,000 alumni and members and across 18 countries. For more information, visit www.enterpriseasia.org.

About International Innovation Awards

The International Innovation Awards is an annual regional recognition program that recognises outstanding innovations, and in the process, encouraging organisations to continue investing in innovations. For more information, visit www.innovationaward.org.

Related Links :

http://www.enterpriseasia.org