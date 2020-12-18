SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Asia announced the winners of the International Innovation Awards 2020. The awards, which was presented virtually on 16 December 2020, recognises outstanding innovations and innovative practices that seek to improve the standards of living across the world.



29 Innovations Awarded the International Innovation Awards 2020

29 winners across three categories: Product, Service & Solution and Organisation & Culture were selected from 120 submissions across the globe after a rigorous review process by a panel of eminent judges, with scoring done using the Awards' proprietary 8-D Benchmark.

The International Innovation Awards is a part of Enterprise Asia's #innorev – a global movement to mobilise innovation to serve humanity and drive long-term value creation in businesses.

This year's judging panel comprises of Martin Daffner, founder of Innobrix, Philippe De Ridder, founder and CEO of Board of Innovation, Professor Wonjoon Kim of Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), Makoto Shibata, head of FINOLAB and former head of global innovation of Bank of Tokyo – Mitsubishi UFJ, Professor Nadia Thalmann of Nanyang Technological University, and Professor Natcha Thawesaengskulthai of Chulalongkorn University.

"The pandemic is a stark reminder that the only way forward for humanity lies in innovations. Standing still is not an option. If businesses have been wondering if they should put more resources into R&D and in enabling innovations – the pandemic has given all of us a resounding answer", said Richard Tsang, president of Enterprise Asia.

"Innovation is no longer a luxury or an optional function within organisations. For businesses to survive and thrive, innovation must form part of our organisational DNA. This is critical to allow businesses to adapt quickly, future proof themselves and remain relevant regardless of the uncertainty and complexity of the marketplace", Tsang added.

Among the notable recipients of the 'InnoCube' are:

1. Taiwan's Buffalo Machinery Co., Ltd. with AXILE Intelligent Automation, a smart automation solution to help manufacturers save time and increase productivity;

2. Belgium's Cigna International Markets Global Innovation Team with Cigna Innovation Catalyst, an internal employee engagement initiative focused on accelerating innovation across Cigna's 14 international markets;

3. Turkey's Eurasia Tunnel with Speed Regulating Moving Lighting (Pacemaker Lighting) Technology, implemented at the Eurasia Tunnel of Istanbul which has regulated traffic in the tunnel's deepest point and reduced accidents significantly in the Europe-Asia direction;

4. Cambodia's Prince Bank PLC's HR in a Pocket, an internal application which allows employees to perform operational processes digitally, whilst offering e-training modules accessible by all employees.

5. TCL QLED Android TV C815 from TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, Mainland China, TCL QLED Android TV C815 has enriched TCL's product line and provides consumers with 4K QLED Display Beyond their Imagination.

6. Bean Vermicelli Double Dragon Balance (DD Balance) from Thai Wah Public Company Limited, Thailand, which through natural fermentation and a proprietary freezing process, modified the starch content, resulting in a gradual release of glucose into the bloodstream, which in turn is beneficial to health and weight management.

7. Top Glove Corporation Berhad from Malaysia with Finessis, an innovative range of surgical glove made from Flexylon®, a proprietary high performance elastomer, which redefines clean, comfort and reactive protection especially during long operative procedures and is accelerator free, hence eliminating the risk of irritant contact dermatitis.

The International Innovation Awards are organised annually by Enterprise Asia, Asia's largest non-governmental organisation for entrepreneurship. The International Innovation Awards 2020 is supported by the Australian Chamber Of Commerce In Vietnam, British Chamber Of Commerce Singapore, Malaysian Chamber Of Commerce (Hong Kong & Macau) Limited, Malaysian Investment Development Authority, National Institute Of Entrepreneurship And Innovation Cambodia, Singapore Business Federation, Singapore National Employers Federation, Singapore Indian Chamber Of Commerce And Industry, Singapore Malay Chamber Of Commerce & Industry. PR Newswire as Official News Release Distribution Partner, Avanguardia Group Sdn Bhd as the Official Production Partner, Asian N.G.O, BusinessWorld, Commercial Times, Esquire Philippines, Hong Kong Economic Times, Kumparan, SME Magazine and The Asian Entrepreneur as the official media partners.

RECIPIENT LIST OF THE INTERNATIONAL INNOVATION AWARDS 2020

COMPANY INNOVATION MARKET PRODUCT CATEGORY Berich (Thailand) Co., Ltd Vitara® Anti-Melasma Spot Serum Thailand Buffalo Machinery Co., Ltd AXILE Intelligent Automation Taiwan iPower Products Limited 360 degree Far-Infrared Radiant Electric Pendant Heater With Light Hong Kong Moneysave (M) Sdn Bhd P2P Crowdfunding Platform - Moneysave Malaysia OBI PHARMA, INC. A Novel Antibody-drug Conjugate: OBI-999 Taiwan Polyplex (Thailand) Public Company Limited rPET Film Thailand TCL Electronics Holdings Limited TCL QLED Android TV C815 Mainland China Thai Wah Public Company Limited Bean Vermicelli Double Dragon Balance (DD Balance) Thailand TOGL Technology Sdn Bhd Yippi Malaysia Top Glove Corporation Bhd Finessis Malaysia Top Glove Corporation Bhd Top Grip Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) Glove Malaysia Top Glove Corporation Bhd Top Eco Rubber Malaysia SERVICE & SOLUTION CATEGORY Advantz International Sdn. Bhd. Most Impactful Agricultural Innovations on Global Food Assurance Malaysia Big Data Co., Ltd. Artificial Intelligence Drives Retail Taiwan China Three Gorges Brasil Macrophytes Monitoring System and Solution Brazil Dubai Electricity & Water Authority RAMMAS VIRTUAL AGENT UAE Dubai Electricity & Water Authority Duroob – GIS Field Mobile Solution UAE Eurasia Tunnel Speed Regulating Moving Lighting (Pacemaker Lighting) Technology Turkey JohnSolar Energy Co., Ltd. One-stop EPC Service & Solution for The Solar Industry Thailand Medidata Solutions International Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. myMedidata - The Industry's First Patient Portal Platform Singapore Metropolitan Waterworks Authority (Thailand) Anti -Salinity Tools (ANSAT) Thailand NutiFood Nutrition Food Joint Stock Company Nutifood Nutrition Research Institute In Sweden Vietnam Prince Bank PLC. HR in a Pocket Cambodia Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) Best Digital Inclusion Initiative Philippines Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank Sacombank Digitalisation Strategy Vietnam YouGov YouGov Direct Singapore ORGANISATION & CULTURE CATEGORY AIA International Limited Taiwan Branch Real Ambition Brought to Life Taiwan Cigna International Markets Global Innovation Team Cigna Innovation Catalyst Belgium K11 Concepts Limited K11 Retail Digitalisation Strategy Hong Kong

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is Asia's largest non-governmental organisation for entrepreneurship. It's 4 pillars are entrepreneurship, innovation, sustainability and growth. Established in 2006, Enterprise Asia has over 8,000 alumni and members and across 18 countries. For more information, visit www.enterpriseasia.org.

About International Innovation Awards

The International Innovation Awards is an annual regional recognition program that recognises outstanding innovations, and in the process, encouraging organisations to continue investing in innovations. For more information, visit www.innovationaward.org.

Related Links :

http://www.enterpriseasia.org