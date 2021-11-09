29 Link Malls Present Grand Christmas Lucky Draw

$10M Cash Coupons and Prizes Up for Grabs Groove Up with Mirror's Choreographer Rock Sir and Boxer Rex Tso

HONG KONG, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the run up to Christmas, Link is organising the six-week Grand Christmas Lucky Draw in 29 Link malls with over 65,000 prizes valued over $10M to celebrate a bountiful winter holiday. Shoppers spending a designated amount can join the "Super Lucky Draw" and "Fabulous Giveaways", win a chance to win a Chow Sang Sang coupons valued at $100,000 for an endless shopping spree.



Six-Week Celebration of Rewarding Christmas

The campaign will roll out from 15 November to 31 December, where shoppers registered as a Link member can participate in the "Super Lucky Draw" and "Fabulous Giveaways" once with a same-day e-spending totalling $300 or above via electronic payment methods in designated 29 malls or Fresh markets*. Registered shoppers with a $500 or above same-day e-spending can try their luck on both "Super Lucky Draw" and "Fabulous Giveaways" twice.

Over HK$10M Perks Plus Workshops with Mirror's Choreographer Rock Sir and Boxer Rex Tso

The "Super Lucky Draw" will be held on 5 January 2022, with winners announced on 10 January. The grand prize winner will receive a $100,000 Chow Sang Sang coupon, other lucky shoppers can also take away Premier Food and PanaShop cash coupons valued at $50,000 and $30,000 respectively, iPhone13, Dyson hair dryer, many more fabulous prizes. What's more, there are two special prizes up for grabs, namely a dance workshop with Rock Sir, choreographer of the sizzling boy group Mirror, and a boxing workshop with Rex Tso. Don't miss out on the sweaty and healthy Christmas celebration.

Meanwhile, the "Fabulous Giveaways" will feature over 65,000 prizes, including dining coupons valued at $500, $200 and $100; home appliances like airfryers, double-tier cookers; and health supplements, to name but a few. Act quickly for a rewarding winter holiday as prizes are limited and given away on a first come, first served basis.

*Selected malls and markets are T Town, Tin Shing Shopping Centre and Market, Tin Yiu Plaza, Butterfly Plaza and Market, Fu Tai Shopping Centre and Market, Leung King Plaza, Long Ping Commercial Centre and Market, Fu Shin Shopping Centre and Market, Tai Wo Plaza and Market, Choi Yuen Plaza, Wo Che Plaza and Market, Lung Hang Shopping Centre, Mei Lam Commercial Centre and Market, Sha Kok Shopping Centre, Hin Keng Shopping Centre and Market, Yu Chui Shopping Centre and Market, Chung On Shopping Centre and Market, Lok Fu Place and Market, Temple Mall, Lei Yue Mun Plaza, Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre and Market, TKO Gateway and TKO Market, TKO Spot and Spot Mart, Choi Wan Commercial Complex, Nam Cheong Place and Market, Un Chau Shopping Centre, Hing Wah Plaza, Cheung Fat Plaza, Yat Tung Shopping Centre

Terms and Conditions apply. The programme is subject to change without prior notice.

Trade Promotion Competition Licence No.: 55181-2



For more details about the event, please visit Linkhk.com.

"Grand Christmas Lucky Draw" Redemption Details

Date 15 November, 2021 (Monday) to 31 December, 2021 (Friday) Redemption time: 12nn to 8pm Participated locations: T Town, Tin Shing Shopping Centre and Market, Tin Yiu Plaza, Butterfly Plaza and Market, Fu Tai Shopping Centre and Market, Leung King Plaza, Long Ping Commercial Centre and Market, Fu Shin Shopping Centre and Market, Tai Wo Plaza and Market, Choi Yuen Plaza, Wo Che Plaza and Market, Lung Hang Shopping Centre, Mei Lam Commercial Centre and Market, Sha Kok Shopping Centre, Hin Keng Shopping Centre and Market, Yu Chui Shopping Centre and Market, Chung On Shopping Centre and Market, Lok Fu Place and Market, Temple Mall, Lei Yue Mun Plaza, Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre and Market, TKO Gateway and TKO Market, TKO Spot and Spot Mart, Choi Wan Commercial Complex, Nam Cheong Place and Market, Un Chau Shopping Centre, Hing Wah Plaza, Cheung Fat Plaza, Yat Tung Shopping Centre Redemption venue: Customer service counter at the above 29 designated malls Redemption method: Register online as a Link member and present maximum 2 machine-printed receipts of same-day e-spending totalling the designated amount to participate in both "Super Lucky Draw*" and "Fabulous Giveaways#". #Shoppers with a $300 or above e-spending at designated malls or markets can participate in "Fabulous Giveaways" once by presenting maximum 2 machine-printed receipts; those with a $500 or above e-spending can participate in "Fabulous Giveaways" twice by presenting maximum 2 machine-printed receipts. * "Fabulous Giveaways" participants with a $300 or above e-spending are automatically eligible to join to "Super Lucky Draw"; "Fabulous Giveaways" participants with a $500 or above e-spending are automatically eligible to join "Super Lucky Draw" twice. "Super Lucky Draw" Date 5 January, 2022 (Wednesday) "Super Lucky Draw" Result Announcement 10 January, 2022 (Monday)

About Link

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is a leading retail-focused REIT in the world. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors and is a Hang Seng Index constituent stock. From its home in Hong Kong, Link manages a diversified portfolio including retail facilities, car parks and offices spanning Hong Kong, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenzhen, London and Sydney. Link seeks to extend its portfolio growth trajectory and grasp expansion opportunities in different markets in pursuit of our medium-term target Vision 2025. For details, please visit https://www.linkreit.com/.

