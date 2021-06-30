29th Eye Level Literary Award in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye Level and Daekyo Culture Foundation are proud to announce the 29th Eye Level Literary Award (ELLA). The event is accepting submissions between June 20 and July 31 from Indonesia.

This year's event allows children to register and submit their entries purely online at myeyelevel.com via PC or mobile. To encourage online submission, Eye Level will be giving out 6,000 USD worth of prizes, in eGiftcards, to entrants participating in our hashtag campaign. A total of 200 eGiftcards, each worth 30 USD, will be given out to randomly selected entrants who share a screen capture of their submission confirmation email on Instagram or Facebook – with the three hashtags #jumpoffthepage, #ELLA2021, and #EyeLevelIndonesia in the description.

Registrants can choose between the two categories available at ELLA 2021. The first category, Illustrated Writing, will be for children between ages 4 and 10. Participants will be required to hand draw about a given topic and add a short description in the template they download and print at home. The second category, Writing, which is for children between ages 11 and 16, will require a handwritten narrative about a given topic on a printed template at home. The narrative essays will be judged according to a customized Eye Level English Level G English Writing rubric. Overall, both categories will require a child to draw or write on a printed template and upload a scanned entry to myeyelevel.com's event submission page.

For more information about ELLA and Eye Level, please visit myeyelevel.com.

About Eye Level

Eye Level is a global leader in education services. With academic achievement as its top priority, Eye Level believes that each child has the potential to change the world.

Depending on each student's level, one will have access to level-appropriate booklets, worksheets, readers, online games, and much more. For at home service, online tutoring and booklets are also available via Eye Level's On Air and Learning Room at participating centers.