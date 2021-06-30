The 29th Eye Level Literary Award in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye Level and Daekyo Culture Foundation are proud to announce the 29th Eye Level Literary Award (ELLA). The event will be accepting registration until 31st July and the actual event date will be from 19th to 22ndAugust 2021.

This year's event will allow children to register and submit their entries purely online via PC or mobile. To encourage online submission, Eye Level will be giving out 6,000 USD worth of prizes, in eGiftcards, to entrants participating in our hashtag campaign. A total of 200 lucky winners around the world will be randomly selected from entrants who share a screen capture of their submission confirmation email on Instagramor Facebook– with the two hashtags #jumpoffthepage and #ELLA2021 in the description.

Previously, the event only accepted entries from select countries. This year, anyone from around the world can participate. However, "Global" participants will only be considered for the Global prizes whereas children in Malaysia will be considered for both local and Global prizes.

ELLA will again have two categories. The Illustrated Writing category will be for children between ages 4 and 9. Participants will be required to hand draw about a given topic and add a short description in the template they download and print at home. The Writing category, for children between ages 10 and 15, will require a handwritten narrative about a given topic on a printed template at home. The narrative essays will be judged according to a customized Eye Level English Level G English Writing rubric. Overall, both categories will require a child to draw or write on a printed template and upload a scanned entry to myeyelevel.com's event submission page. The topics will be released to Malaysia's participants individually via email and SMS.

For more information about ELLA and Eye Level, please visit myeyelevel.com or inquire at marketing@myeyelevel.com.

About Eye Level

Eye Level is a global leader in education services. With academic achievement as its top priority, Eye Level believes that each child has the potential to change the world.

Depending on each student's level, one will have access to level-appropriate booklets, worksheets, readers, online games, and much more. For at home service, online tutoring and booklets are also available via Eye Level's On Air and Learning Room at participating centers.