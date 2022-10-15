2GO, DOTr renew call for PH transport modernization

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2GO Group, Inc. (2GO), the logistics arm of SM Investments Corporation, is echoing the call of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) for the modernization of maritime transport and logistics services in the country to boost efforts to reopen the economy and revive domestic tourism.



The Captain of Transportation – DOTr Secretary Jaime J. Bautista – with his maritime team from DOTr Maritime, Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Ports Authority and 2GO Executives headed by President and CEO Frederic C. DyBuncio.

2GO President and CEO Frederic C. DyBuncio underscored the vital contribution of shipping goods to the supply chain of businesses across the Philippines. He added that shipping is one of the key industries in support of the country's continued economic growth.

"We remain committed to supporting the modernization plans of the government and all of the initiatives of the DOTr. As evidence of this commitment, we acquired two new vessels at the height of the pandemic last year. MV 2GO Maligaya and MV 2GO Masagana are now two of the largest and fastest vessels in the entire Philippines," Mr. DyBuncio said during DOTr Sec. Jaime Bautista's recent visit to MV 2GO Maligaya at the Manila North Harbor.

Despite the impacts of the pandemic, 2GO was able to quickly turn around when it delivered net incomes of Php109 million and Php74 million for the second quarter and first six months of 2022, respectively.

"Our speed is faster than any freighter service. It's almost double at 17 knots compared to the industry," said 2GO Sea Solutions Head of Sales Sharon Musngi-Ngo.

2GO aims to be a service partner for all Filipinos and a force for good.

In times of calamities, 2GO actively supported the government's relief efforts when Typhoon Odette devastated parts of Visayas and Mindanao last year. It transported 500 tons of essential goods port-to-port, free of charge from Manila to Cebu, Tagbilaran, Cagayan de Oro, and Ozamis and worked closely with One Meralco Foundation to transport nine basket trucks together with Meralco's linemen and engineers to help restore the power in the affected areas of Cebu and Bohol.

"We're always happy to help all our partners in the maritime industry – the DOTr, PPA [Philippine Ports Authority], the [Philippine] Coast Guard, MARINA and our terminal operator NorthPort. All of us here are part of the same team," said Mr. DyBuncio.