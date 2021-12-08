For the 2nd Time Listed as the World's Top 2% Scientists by Stanford University

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Rebecca Wong Shin Yee, Professor of Physiology and Head of Preclinical Sciences at SEGi University's Faculty of Medicine, has been named among the World's Top 2% Scientists by Stanford University in the list published in October 2021.

This is the second consecutive year that Prof Dr Wong made it into the prestigious list, which represents the top 2% of the world's most-cited scientists in various disciplines. (Source: https://doi.org/10.17632/btchxktzyw.3)

The World's Top 2% Scientists list was created by researchers from Stanford University. It selected over 100,000 top scientists worldwide based on standardised citation indicators such as information on citations, H-index, co-authorship, and a composite indicator. The database consists of scientists across 22 major scientific fields and 176 sub-fields from 149 countries.

Prof Dr Wong's recognition places SEGi University on the global map of excellence in medical research and brings great pride to the university.

Professor Hew Moi Lan, Group Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of SEG International Berhad congratulated Prof Dr Rebecca Wong on behalf of SEGi University.

"SEGi is honoured to have one of our esteemed academics recognised as the World's Top 2% Scientists by Stanford University for two consecutive years. This will encourage our faculties to continue and strengthen their research efforts to emulate Prof Dr Wong's achievements," she stated.

Prof Dr Wong is a trained and registered medical practitioner. Her passion for leukaemia, stem cell and medical education research has yielded more than 40 publications in high-impact international journals. Her works have been cited more than 2700 times by researchers worldwide and she has also published five academic books in the field of physiology.

Prof Dr Wong feels greatly honoured to be listed as one of the World's Top 2% Scientists by Stanford University again. "I view this as a motivational force to continue conducting quality research and publishing my works in good journals," she said.

Prof Dr Wong's contribution to academia is not limited to her own research and publications. She is frequently invited to be a peer reviewer by many high-impact international journals. Among the journals are PLoS ONE, Cell Biochemistry and Function, Journal of International Nanomedicine, Journal of Cell Science and Therapy, Journal of Stem Cell Research and Therapy, Cell Proliferation, Journal of Diabetes Research, Journal of Stem Cell Research and Therapy, Biomed Research International, Food and Function, Archives of Medical Research, Biomedicine and Pharmacotherapy, Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine, as well as Journal of International Medical Research.

Recently, Prof Dr Wong was also invited to be a judge and plenary speaker for research symposiums in the country.

Throughout her career, Prof Dr Wong has received numerous awards, such as the Malaysia Most Impactful Young Educator Award in 2019 and Ten Outstanding Young Malaysians Awards 2018 by Junior Chamber International.