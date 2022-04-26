3 Years of Work, Cakap Grows as a Technology-Based Education Ecosystem by Collaborating with More than 13 Universities

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cakap, one of the largest edtech companies in Indonesia, has contributed to the world of education in the country by recording 300% business growth (YoY) in 2021. Currently, Cakap has been downloaded by more than 1.5 million users (students), achieving an increase of five times from the previous year. From a business perspective, Cakap managed to record some funding from series B of USD 10 million led by Centauri from MDI-KB, Heritas Capital in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the Indonesia Impact Fund managed by Mandiri Capital Indonesia last year. Cakap uses this funding to increase technology capacity in terms of a learning experience and expand access to quality education to 3T areas (underdeveloped, leading, and outermost). Cakap has reached 95 cities in 34 provinces of Indonesia, including the outermost regions such as Sabang, Sumba, and Halmahera until now.



(Left to right) CTO & Co-Founder of Cakap, Yohan Limerta - representatives of the six collaborating institutions and universities - CEO & Co-Founder of Cakap, Tomy Yunus, a group photo of token of appreciations given by Cakap to the universities and institutions

Through the celebration of the 3rd anniversary, Cakap shared how his business grew and became more aggressive until now. "Cakap's growth in recent years is supported by various factors, one of which is seeing the growing need for distance learning. Entering 2022, we are increasingly optimistic that the edtech industry is progressively in demand by the public through the flexibility of the learning experience, quality resources, and easy access," welcome Tomy Yunus, Co-Founder, and CEO of Cakap.

Education in Indonesia will always be one of the main targets in development, considering that 20% of the state budget is distributed in this sector. The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, has prepared an education budget of IDR 541.7 trillion to increase productivity and the quality of human resources (HR). This goal is initiated through various programs, one of which is vocational training. This is very much in line with one of Cakap's visions and missions as a learning solution to provide access to quality education to increase the competence of skilled and work-ready human resources.

"Cakap's commitment as a learning solution in education and career development of Indonesian HR is shown by various Cakap initiatives together with our various partners. Cakap has successfully provided 22 courses, more than 3,500 modules, and 920 learning videos for its users in the last two years through the upskill program. Combined with our line of business in language learning, Cakap is ready to assist the government's mission to produce competent and globally competitive Indonesian human resources." added Tommy.

Collaboration with More Than 13 Universities Nationwide

Along with this mission and celebrating its 3rd birthday, Cakap has collaborated with more than 13 universities and educational institutions from various regions in Indonesia. These universities include the University of Indonesia, Airlangga University, Syarif Hidayatullah State Islamic University, Telkom University, Batam Universal University, to foreign language institutions such as Aki No Sora. The collaboration was made in various forms, ranging from internship programs to the recruitment of foreign language teaching partners. Cakap now supports more than 1,400 teaching partners from all over the country, including foreign countries such as the Philippines, China, Japan, and South Korea.

This form of initiative with other educational institutions is realized through the Cakap Teacher Academy (CTA) program that started running in August 2021. This program is designed as a comprehensive digital platform solution to improve teacher competence in digital learning through certified training. Graduates from Cakap Teacher Academy will have the opportunity to be recruited to become Cakap teachers, also providing the opportunity for the local community to earn three times higher income than their peers' average income.

An ecosystem that is no less important is the content that is used as learning material at Cakap. Based on 2021 data, there is an increase in self-confidence and foreign language skills, which is perceived by 7 out of 10 students who have studied with Cakap. Meanwhile, in terms of technology, Cakap which has a rating of 4.9 on the Apple store and Google Play is committed to continuing to be adaptive in strengthening technology-based learning systems, for example through artificial intelligence (AI) technology to develop new concepts of interaction via the internet/metaverse by creating meta courses in the future.

At the birthday celebration on Friday, April 22, 2022, Mr. Wikan Sakarinto, Director General of Vocational Education, Ministry of Education and Research, was also present online. He appreciated Cakap's efforts so far that have helped accelerate access to education in Indonesia, especially vocational education. "We are very grateful to Cakap for trying to innovate to be a solution in vocational education. We hope that Cakap will continue reaching schools or areas in Indonesia widely so all Indonesian people can feel its benefits to create competent and quality Indonesian human resources." Wikan said.

Currently, Cakap, one of Indonesia's largest edtech companies, provides online learning services for language skills and upskill classes. 1.5 million users have downloaded it. In celebrating its 3rd anniversary, Cakap holds various events ranging from blood donation to various promotions, including the Placement Test Promo. This promo is valid for one month (April 6 - May 6) in the form of purchasing one placement test will get two additional voucher codes to share with friends or check other language skills. Find out more on: www.cakap.com.

About Cakap

Cakap is one of the largest Edtech platforms in Indonesia that develops online learning applications with two-way interaction between students and professional teachers through video calls and text conversations. Our exclusive education platform enables flexible learning and up-to-date skills across Asia Pacific countries. Available on Google Play, App Store, and websites to reach various user segments because Cakap believes everyone deserves a quality education. Cakap provides educational solutions with international standard learning curricula and offers the best online learning experience. #SiapaCakapDiaDapat