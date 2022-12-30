300 fatherless daughters married off at mass wedding ceremony, 'Dikri Jagat Janani,' organized by Mahesh Savani of PP Savani group in Surat

Savani, popularly known as a foster father of destitute girls, married off about 300 fatherless girls from different castes and communities at 'Dikri Jagat Janani (daughter, a creator of the world)' mass wedding ceremonies held over two days in Surat's Abrama village in Mota Varachha.

This Christmas was special for Mahesh Savani of the PP Savani group, a realtor and promoter of various educational institutions in Surat. Savani, popularly known as a foster father of destitute girls, married off about 300 fatherless girls from different castes and communities at 'Dikri Jagat Janani (daughter, a creator of the world)' mass wedding ceremonies held over two days in Surat's Abrama village in Mota Varachha on December 24 and December 25. It marked a decade of service by the PP Savani group and Mahesh Savani, who have married approximately 4,572 fatherless daughters. The event was dedicated to the Pujya Shri Pramukh Swami Maharaj on his Shatabdi Mahotsav.

Dakri Jagat Janani mass wedding ceremony, organized by PP Savani group and Jhanvi Lab-grown diamonds, was held in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union cabinet minister Purshottam Rupala, Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh, Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi and other ministers including Rushikesh Patel, Kuberbhai Dindor, Praful Panseriya and Mukesh Patel on December 25.

For selecting the daughters who got married in the same mandap, a long exercise was carried out for months, and the selection was made according to certain rules set by the PP Savani group. The mass wedding 'Dikri Jagat Janani' involved fatherless destitute girls from every religion. They were married according to the customs of their religion from across the country, such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh etc., highlighting the culture of 'unity in diversity'. For the first time, a Divyang (deaf and dumb) daughter was also married off at the mass wedding ceremony.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said, "It is a rare example of social services where thousands of girls who have lost their fathers are married off, and their entire lifelong responsibilities are shouldered. The Savani family has set an example for others by living up to the slogan 'Kanyadaan Mahadaan'. I hope the mass wedding will become an inspirational centre of goodwill, equanimity, and compassion."

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched the first-of-its-kind 'Student Adoption Scheme' of the PP Savani group for 1,000 students from needy families and poor financial backgrounds. Together with CFE-Kota, about 1,000 children from orphanages, disabled and financially weak families will be adopted and prepared for the entrance examinations for medical, engineering, CA higher studies etc., by the PP Savani group. The group will bear all the expenses of the 1,000 children for their higher studies.

Meanwhile, it was a joyous moment for the Savani family as their two sons—Sneh Raju Savani and Monark Ramesh Savani—were married off at the mass wedding ceremony along with the fatherless daughters on December 25. It is a trend set by the Savani family to get their sons married in the mass wedding ceremony along with the marriages of the fatherless girls. In 2016, Mahesh Savani's son Mitul Savani and his uncle's son Jay Savani got married during one such mass wedding ceremony.

Before the mass wedding ceremony, a grand event of 'Mehendi Rasam' was organized by the PP Savani group at the sprawling venue in Abrama village on December 22. Over 5,000 girls got their hands and feet painted with Heena tattoos or Mehendi designs in the presence of various dignitaries. Mahesh Savani also joined in the Mehendi Rasam by putting on Mehendi designs on the hands of the girls as their foster father.

Mehendi Rasam was organized in the presence of Surat Municipal commissioner Shalini Agarwal, BR Patel, deputy commissioner of police, Divya Shiroya GST inspector, Dr Sandhya Chasatihya Gynaecologist, Dr Daxa Bhadiyara, Ophthalmologist, Dr Shital Suhagiya Resident Medical Officer and other housewives including Diptiben Pandya, Bhavika Joshiyara, Asmita Rabadia, Hiral Kachadiya, Asha Koshiya, Urvashi Dhorajiya, Divya Rayani, Jalpaben Radheliya, and Dhiralben Rasadia.

About 4,000 volunteers managed the entire mass wedding event and ensured a smooth traffic flow on the roads leading to Abrama village.

"We are not only giving Kariyavar (gifts given by the bride's father to the bride and her relatives) but also shoulder all the responsibility of our daughters throughout their marriage life," said Mahesh Savani of PP Savani group. "We shoulder all the responsibility of our daughters' families related to education, health and other responsibilities", said Vipul Talaviya, Administrator of PP Savani Hospital and Media Convener of PP Savani Group.

The invitees, including state and central ministers, were mesmerized by the traditional wedding songs sung by a group of women, along with the live cultural performances on the giant stage.

The mass wedding ceremony witnessed a unique programme called 'Dikri Pujan (revering daughters) in the august presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other central and state ministers, senior government officials and political leaders on December 25.

With the support of PP Savani Group and Jeevandeep Organ Donation Foundation Trust, 1,38,283 people decided to donate organs.

The invitees joined in the Dikri Punjan rite by holding puja thalis while thousands of people present at the mass wedding ceremony flashed their mobile phones. Also, the head of various religions, including Morari Bapu, Jignesh Dada' Radhe Radhe', Giri Bapu, and Dr Swami, who could not attend the wedding ceremony, blessed the newly wedded girls through their video messages.

Seva Sangathan, a group started by daughters and son-in-laws married by P.P. Savani group, has scores of members, and others are invited to join through a missed call. In the Sangathan, the widows in the group were given a monthly pension of Rs 5,000, which has been increased to Rs 7,500 per month. The Sangathan run many programmes for the members, such as widow assistance, medical assistance, education assistance, daughters marriage, insurance, and even loans.

