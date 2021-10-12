The 30th Hermes Expo International | Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at the Grand Marquis in Old Bridge, NJ

Hermes Expo International celebrates its 30th anniversary on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at the Grand Marquis in Old Bridge, NJ

—

Over 50 sponsors and exhibitors are ready to offer their products and services at the 30th Hermes Expo. We invite you to participate in the 30th Hermes Expo International on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at the Grand Marquis special events hall, in Old Bridge, NJ. This year’s venue offers a prime location in central New Jersey. The Hermes Expo will feature a diverse booth exhibit, business panels, and networking events. The “Taste of Hellas” series networking reception will showcase Greek wines and food, followed by an awards dinner honoring well-established business professionals in the area.

The 2021 Hermes Expo Honorees lineup includes: Paul Kalamaras (SEVP, Investors Bank),, Philip Christopher (President, of American Network Solutions and PSEKA),, Dr. Zisis Chroneos (AHEPA Cooley’s Anemia Research),, Vasilios Kolovos, (Founder, Kolovos Enterprises),, Eleftheria Oikouta, (Educator) and Meropi Kyrakou (Educator), John Kallas, (Co-founder, Pangregorians), Anthony Papamarkos (Owner, The Gray Cliff) and journalist Markos Papadatos.

This year’s 30th Hermes Expo International is sponsored by the following businesses: Grecian Deligh-Kronos, Sigmapharm Laboratories, Investors Bank, Piech Decorating, American Network Solutions and by more than 50 exhibitors from USA and seven companies from Greece, Pitenis Gourmet Food, Sellas Olive Oil, Ktima Anagennisis-Nemea, CheMa Laboratories, Theoni Water, PMS Akadimos LTD, including the Chamber of Commerce of Korinthos in cooperation with VIP International.

For over 30 years, the Hermes Expo has acted as a facilitator for Greek, Greek-American, and

American businesses looking to create new economic ties by expanding their business connections

through our extended network. This year, the Hermes Expo will highlight the hospitality industry including food service, food distribution, travel and tourism. In cooperation with local officials, the Municipality and Economic Development team of Old Bridge, NJ will be taking an active role by promoting their local businesses and the regional American Chambers of Commerce at this year’s event.

Want to be engaged with the Hermes Expo? visit www.hermesexpo.com and select from the following business opportunities: Become an Exhibitor, Become a Sponsor of a seminar and or an event, Attend the Awards Dinner & Entertainment, Advertise in the Hermes Expo’s Business Journal.

Our website will be updated frequently with announcements regarding the schedule of events. https://hermesexpo.com/paul-kotrotsios-talks-about-the-30th-annual-hermes-expo-at-the-grand-marquis-in-new-jersey/

Pre-registration is required to participate and attend all events of the Hermes Expo to ensure

COVID-19 safety measures. For additional information and any questions, please email us at paul@hermesexpo.com. We look forward to having you with us and providing you with networking and business solutions!

Thank you for your synergy,

Paul Kotrotsios, MBA, Founder & President of Hermes Expo

