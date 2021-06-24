31st HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair opens on 14 July





Benjamin Chau, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, said the Hong Kong Book Fair Cultural Events Advisory Panel has adopted the theme Inspirational and Motivational Reading for the 2021 HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair, hoping that the event can encourage readers to seek out motivational books that can inspire a more positive lifestyle.





Introducing highlights of this year's Book Fair at a press conference today are (from right) Hong Kong authors Rap Chan and Su Hei; Yau Lop-poon, Editor-in-Chief of Yazhou Zhoukan and member of the Hong Kong Book Fair 2021 Cultural Events Advisory Panel, Hong Kong Publishing Federation; Benjamin Chau, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director; Anita Wan, Chairperson, Hong Kong Publishing Professionals Society and Honorary Secretary, Hong Kong Publishing Federation; and Hong Kong author Shirley Loo.



