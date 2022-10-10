330 Students Thrived and were Recognised for Achieving Five Years Beyond Their School Grade Levels Despite Pandemic Challenges

SINGAPORE, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a special year for Kumon Singapore. Join us as we congratulate our 330 students for their stellar performance in achieving five years beyond their school grade level or having completed the Kumon programmes.

The pandemic has caused dramatic disruptions to students' learning globally, Singapore has not been spared from the challenges this brings too. This batch of students, made up of 264 advanced students with school grades as young as kindergarten and 66 Completers, has been on an arduous road over the past two years with the many disruptions caused by the pandemic. Their success against all odds is a testimony to their never-give-up attitude, consistency and ability to persevere in reaching their goals.

"I found that spending 20 minutes daily on my Kumon worksheets has given me immense confidence and being ahead of my class. This has also allowed me to help my peers, as they looked up to my knowledge and speed in Maths." Yuvaan Pandey, 13 years old, five years ahead and Kumon Maths Completer.

Completing the Kumon Maths programme would entail solving high school level maths, which include topics such as limits of functions, loci, integration and differentiation

In his congratulatory message to the students, Makoto Adachi, General Manager of Kumon Singapore and Brunei, reminded the students on the importance of cultivating a study habit, carefully study the explanations and examples in the Kumon worksheets and correcting their own mistakes, and not to be afraid of failure. "If you keep these three points in mind and work on them constantly, your academic ability and self-learning ability will surely improve even further, even after completing the Kumon programmes," he said.

The Kumon Singapore Advanced Students Forum is an annual event where Kumon students and Completers are recognised and awarded for their achievements in the Kumon Mathematics, English and Chinese programmes.

Kumon is the world's leading after-school enrichment program. Founded in 1954 in Japan, the Kumon Method was born out of a father's love for his son. Today, we are located in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 3.5 million students worldwide.

By discovering the potential of each child and developing their abilities to the maximum, Kumon aims to foster sound, capable people and thus, contribute to the global community.

