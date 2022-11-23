35 Filipino Companies Honored as Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach - 23 November 2022 - 35 companies in the Philippines received the coveted HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022 awards.With the theme, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the awards this year focused on the efforts of companies in promoting diversity and inculcating inclusion in the workplace, while retaining HR Asia's stringent evaluation criteria.In all, 11,800 employees from 185 Filipino companies took part in HR Asia's proprietary Total Engagement Assessment Model - ranking their own employers on metrics ranging from workplace happiness and team cohesion to employee advocacy and continued job motivation. The top 35 companies who made the cut off point this year are then named HR Asia Best Companies to work for in Asia 2022 for the Filipino market."HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia is the only award that is judged solely by the nominees' employees - making this the most transparent award of its kind. Equally important, with 15 markets, and over 400,000 surveys done each year - the program is also the most extensive awards for employee engagement and workplace excellence across the region", says William Ng, group publisher of Business Media International, the owner of HR Asia.The top three workplace positive sentiments by Filipino employees are that employees are willing to help those who require assistance, the employees also believe that their job contributes to the success of their organization, and employees are willing to put in the extra effort to achieve the goals and objectives of the organization.However, the survey has also turned up several concerns from employees, such as lack of communication with former employees, feeling exhausted at work due to the workload, and the lack of enthusiasm to return to work after the weekend.This year, two companies are awarded the gold Harmonia statuette as they are recognized to be one of the Best Companies to Work for in Asia for five consecutive years, these companies are Monocrete Construction Philippines, Inc., and Puregold Price Club, Inc.The WeCare awards are also given out to Cloudstaff Modern Workforce, Everise Philippines, Fedex Express Philippines, Monocrete Construction Philippines, Inc., Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation, and United Coconut Planters Life Assurance Corporation (Cocolife).2022 Philippines HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia credits Yo Manila! as the award's supporting partner."The pandemic has placed extraordinary demands on business leaders and beyond. For some companies, a near term survival plan may seem to be the only agenda for recovery but by investing in employee engagement, employees will feel supported in their jobs and in return will contribute to the overall business operations and post recovery growth," Ng added.The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards recognises companies that have shown world-class employee engagement and workplace excellence, while displaying demonstrable empathy and care for their employees.The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam making this the largest recognition programme and survey in the region for employee engagement.LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2022 (PHILIPPINES EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:1. A. Menarini Philippines Inc.2. Allergan Healthcare Philippines Inc., An Abbvie Company3. Ayala Land, Inc.4. B&M Global Services Manila, Inc.5. Colliers International Philippines Inc.6. Cloudstaff Modern Workforce7. DB Group Philippines8. Emapta9. Energy Development Corporation10. Everise Philippines11. EY Global Delivery Services Philippines12. Fedex Express Philippines13. foodpanda Philippines14. Globe Telecom15. H&M Hennes & Mauritz Inc. (H&M Philippines)16. Health Carousel Philippines, Inc17. Hitachi Solutions Philippines Corporation18. Johnson & Johnson Philippines19. Lazada Philippines20. Megaworld Corporation21. Microsoft Philippines, Inc.22. Mondelēz Philippines23. Monocrete Construction Philippines, Inc.24. Procter & Gamble Philippines Inc.25. Puregold Price Club, Inc.26. Sandoz Philippines27. Smartsourcing28. Sourcefit Philippines Inc29. Startek Philippines, Inc30. TDCX (PH) Inc.31. Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation32. UHS Essential Health Philippines, Inc33. Union Bank Of The Philippines34. United Coconut Planters Life Assurance Corporation (Cocolife)35. Vena Energy Philippines

