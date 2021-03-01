A 350 MW PV Plant with Sungrow Inverter Solution Comes Online in Vietnam

LOC NINH, Vietnam, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, announced the commercial operation of a 350 MW solar farm - the largest solar plant in Southeast Asia, with the Company's 1500V 6.25 MW turnkey inverter solution in Vietnam's Loc Ninh County, Binh Phuoc Province, boosting the national development towards sustainable and decarbonized economic growth.



350MW PV Project in Vietnam

The Company states that the plant will generate more than 700 GWh of solar electricity per year, enabling to power 370,000 households. With a fixed tariff of $0.0709 per kWh, the revenue can reach $49,630,000 per year.

Sungrow supplied the updated 6.25 MW turnkey solution, which integrates central inverters, the medium-voltage transformer and more devices in a 40-ft container, minimizing the cost of transportation and O&M. The solution features off-grid commissioning function, ensuring a shorter commissioning duration. It is reserved with a DC energy storage system interface for future consideration, enabling no further modifications of system design. It can work in PCS mode so that the battery can be charged by grid.

Vietnam is one of the hottest renewable energy markets in the world, particularly increased in line with its overall economic growth. It's reported that the country will face severe power shortages from 2021 onwards when electricity demand will outpace the construction of new generation capacity.

As one of the early entrant in the market, Sungrow will continue to bring forth cutting-edge renewable energy solutions collaborating with partners, powering up more communities and facilities. "Although it had its unique challenges, 2020 was a highly successful year for Sungrow Vietnam. Our local presence in the Vietnam market for more than three years helps us resonate with our customers and their unique needs. Our target for 2021 is to grow our market share in the utility-scale and get a stronger foothold in the rooftop segment," said Dr. Thang Vu, Country Manager of Sungrow Vietnam.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 154 GW installed worldwide as of December 2020. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 24-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 120 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

Related Links :

http://www.sungrowpower.com