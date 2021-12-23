DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 360VUZ, the immersive virtual mobile app announces collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation for the first-ever F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, that took place in Jeddah, from Dec 3rd to 5th 2021.



360VUZ Collaborates with Ministry of Sports and Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation for F1 SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX

Offering all F1 fans an immersive experience around the fastest and longest street circuit in the world, 360VUZ showcases exclusive immersive content of F1 Yacht Club covering all the yachts next to the F1 GP circuit, Airshow, in addition to an exciting tour around Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Prince Khaled bin Sultan Al-Faisal, president of Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation said: "By partnering with 360VUZ, we aim at bringing innovative and immersive experiences to all motorsport fans around the world building on the future of media."

Khaled Zaatarah, founder and Chief Executive Officer, 360VUZ said: "Saudi Arabia proves its capability of becoming a hub for sports and entertainment with major events happening this year. We are so delighted to be part of the first time legendary F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, offering all F1 fans the chance to discover exclusive and immersive video content from the comfort of their screens."

All Saudi Arabia Grand Prix videos are available on the app under a dedicated channel, which will allow users to navigate and engage easily.

As part of inaugural Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Prix, Several International stars have participated in the after-race concerts such as Justin Bieber, Jason Derulo, Tiesto, and Amr Diab.

About 360VUZ

360VUZ was founded in 2017 by entrepreneur Khaled Zaatarah. 360VUZ is the leading Immersive Social mobile app which is backed by top-tier venture capital funds from the world and Silicon Valley.

360VUZ was Featured as #1 Immersive App on Apple Apps They Love, ranked as #1 Hottest Tech Startups on Crunchbase in 2020, and won the "Top Media Company". The app has won numerous awards, including Media Startup of the Year, App of the Year and Best Travel Tech Startup.

360VUZ has presence in Los Angeles, Dubai, Amman and Riyadh with specialties in product development and various types of innovation expertise across multiple technology sectors AR, VR and XR.

360VUZ Link : www.360VUZ.com

Our 360VUZ Mobile App Link : https://bit.ly/360VUZ-App-PR

Stay updated with us on Instagram : https://bit.ly/360VUZ-Instagram

For media requests please contact:

Zeina Haddad, PR and Communications Manager

zeina@360mea.com