360VUZ Partners with Saudi Professional League

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 360VUZ, the immersive virtual mobile app partners with Saudi Professional League (SPL), offering a fully immersive experience to football lovers, enabling them to watch highlights of the SPL games, behind the scenes videos and exclusive interviews with players all in 360 degrees.



The new partnership will play a major role in engaging 360VUZ users with the Saudi league, making it as one of the top leading leagues in the world to bring an immersive football content to screens.

360VUZ offers a dedicated channel for SPL, which will allow the users to navigate easily on the app and watch all their favorite videos.

Khaled Zaatarah, founder and Chief Executive Officer, 360VUZ said: "We are happy to team up with Saudi Professional League to show spectacular videos of the league on our platform. In 360VUZ we strive to offer an immersive experience with vital content for all our users just through using their phones."

Abdul Aziz Al Afaleq, Chairman of the Board at Saudi Pro League said: "We are keen on adopting the latest trends and technologies around the world, and featuring our League on 360VUZ app makes us the first league ever to present exclusive and immersive video content to our fans." He adds: "This partnership aims at enhancing our connection with the league's fans by offering a one of a kind experience to watch the league's stars and the latest highlights of our matches".

About 360VUZ

360VUZ was founded in 2017 by entrepreneur Khaled Zaatarah. 360VUZ is the leading Immersive Social mobile app which is backed by top-tier venture capital funds from the world and Silicon Valley.

360VUZ was Featured as #1 Immersive App on Apple Apps They Love, ranked as #1 Hottest Tech Startups on Crunchbase in 2020, and won the "Top Media Company". The app has won numerous awards, including Media Startup of the Year, App of the Year and Best Travel Tech Startup.

360VUZ has presence in Los Angeles, Dubai, Amman and Riyadh with specialties in product development and various types of innovation expertise across multiple technology sectors AR, VR and XR.

