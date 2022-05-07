365 Retail Markets Acquires Sentry, an Australian Vending Management Software Company

Global technology leader to benefit from adding vending management software to their portfolio

TROY, Mich., May 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Retail Markets ("365"), a leading provider of self-service commerce technology to the foodservice industry, today announced its acquisition of Sentry, an Australia-based vending management software (VMS) company.



365 Acquires Sentry

Sentry is a complete vending machine and micromarket management platform that includes a full-featured web application as well as a driver and inventory management mobile app. Designed to enhance the capability of vending and micromarket businesses, Sentry's robust capability will complement 365's existing product offerings well. Its most notable features include intuitive planograms and optimized merchandising, routing, market maintenance and picking systems—all supported by a complete back-office system. The deal will add value to the company's expanding suite of consumer-centric solutions.

"Sentry is a perfect fit within our long-term strategy of turning the data from our vast point of sale fleet into actionable insights for our global customer base of over 2,000 operators," said 365 Retail Markets CEO, Joe Hessling. "We will continue to invest in VMS and other data related technologies as the demand for self-service technology continues to rapidly expand. I would like to thank the teams at Sentry, 365 and our lead investor Providence Equity for their assistance in making this transaction a success. We intend to begin offering a 365 VMS product to the field within the summer of 2022."

The acquisition empowers Sentry to realize its full potential while contributing to 365's growth plans and larger product portfolio. 365 Retail markets will assume full ownership beginning May 6, 2022, thereby providing Sentry investors with an exit.

Koley Jessen P.C., L.L.O. acted as the U.S. legal advisor on the acquisition. The Koley Jessen team was led by Eric Oxley and Comran Sharif.

About 365 Retail Markets

365 Retail Markets is the global leader of self-service commerce technology to the foodservice industry. Founded in 2008, 365 provides a full suite of best-in-class, self-service technologies for food service operators. including end-to-end integrated SaaS software, payment processing and point of-sale hardware. Today, the Company's technology solutions autonomously power food retail spaces at corporate offices, manufacturing and distribution facilities, and more, in order to provide compelling foodservice options for consumers. 365's technology solutions include a growing suite of frictionless smart-stores, micromarkets, vending, catering, and dining point-of-sale options to meet the expanding needs of its customers. 365 continuously pioneers innovation in the industry with superior technology, strategic partnerships and ultimate flexibility in customization and branding.

For more information about 365 Retail Markets, visit www.365retailmarkets.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About Sentry Sentry is a leading vending and micro market management software platform for operators in the Contract Foodservice industry. Sentry offers a range of software applications including Sentry VMS, SentrySuppliers, and SentryMobile which are used by vending and micro market operators to grow their businesses. Sentry offers a complete solution to operators seeking a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly platform to take their business to the next level. With a range of integrations on the horizon, Sentry is poised to grow from strength to strength.

For more information about Sentry, visit https://sentryvend.com.

