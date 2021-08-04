36Kr Content Included on Bloomberg Terminals Globally

BEIJING, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. ("36Kr" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced that 36Kr's content has been included in Bloomberg Terminal news feeds. The Bloomberg Terminal is one of the most popular and highly-regarded professional investment systems for the global financial marketplace. Users can now access 36Kr news articles on the Bloomberg Terminal.

36Kr has been creating and producing New Economy-centric business, finance, and corporate content for over 10 years. With its keen sense of judgment, compelling insights and in-depth exploration into the development of New Economy companies in China, 36Kr has earned a reputation as a trustworthy news source among startup companies, TMT giants, investment institutions, multinational corporates and local governments, as well as individuals.

36Kr recently expanded its content and service offerings to the public equity markets sector, a natural extension of its resources and expertise. 36Kr's selection by Bloomberg as a content provider is a testament to 36Kr's exceptional ability to generate premium finance and business content as well as its industry influence, which will help heighten the Company's value proposition in the financial marketplace while also boosting its global brand awareness.

Since its inception, 36Kr has been building not only a business media but also a comprehensive service platform, and has accumulated a massive corporate information database over the years. The Company expanded its service offerings to online advertising services, enterprise value-added services and subscription services, among others, to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies as well as the upgrading needs of traditional companies.

Mr. Dagang Feng, co-chairman and chief executive officer of 36Kr, commented, "We are excited and honored to be included on Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader. Our inclusion on the Bloomberg Terminal demonstrates our business-themed content's unique value and is a strong validation of 36Kr's superior content generation capabilities and media influence. Now with our presence on Bloomberg, more users and customers can access, integrate, and process information, while also gaining invaluable insights into the latest development of New Economy in China. We believe this will further solidify our leadership position in the industry, enhance our value proposition to our clients, improve our monetization and pave the way for international engagement and recognition."

About 36Kr Holdings Inc.

36Kr Holdings Inc. is a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with the mission of empowering New Economy participants to achieve more. The Company started its business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings, covering a variety of industries in China's New Economy with diverse distribution channels. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, the Company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services and subscription services to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies and upgrading needs of traditional companies. The Company is supported by comprehensive database and strong data analytics capabilities. Through diverse service offerings and the significant brand influence, the Company is well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potentials of China's New Economy.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets," "guidance" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goal and strategies; the Company's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; relevant government policies and regulations relating to our business and industry; the Company's expectations regarding the use of proceeds from this offering; the Company's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company's ability to provide high-quality content in a timely manner to attract and retain users; the Company's ability to retain and hire quality in-house writers and editors; the Company's ability to maintain cooperation with third-party professional content providers; the Company's ability to maintain relationship with third-party platforms; general economic and business conditions globally and in China; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

