HONG KONG, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To give back to customers for their unwavering support of its shopping centres, Link is showering customers with giveaways, shopping rewards as well as a "golden" opportunity across 38 of its malls and designated fresh markets. The "Hit the Jackpot" campaign will hand out 100,000 cash coupons and gifts totalling over $10 million, while Dolma Tara, popularly known as Master Seven, will make an appearance at the "Splash of Gold", where shoppers can each have the chance to win one of 25 1-tael gold ingots for a fun and enriching shopping experience.



38 Link Malls to Hand out $10 Million in Cash Coupons and gifts and 25 Taels of Gold Ingots

Over 100,000 Cash Coupons Given Away for 9 Consecutive Weeks



The "Hit the Jackpot" campaign will be held for nine consecutive weeks from 22 August to 23 October. Shoppers registered as a Link member can participate in both the "Instant-win Lucky Draw" and "Fabulous Giveaways" twice with a same-day electronic spending totalling $300 or above at 38 designated Link malls or fresh markets* by presenting maximum 2 receipts from different tenants. Registered shoppers with at least $500 in same-day e-spending by presenting maximum 3 receipts from different tenants can try their luck with three chances at both the "Instant-win Lucky Draw" and "Fabulous Giveaways".

The "Instant-win Lucky Draw'' offers an extensive range of more than 100,000 prizes, including Chinese restaurant dining cash coupons, indoor playroom vouchers, gym room monthly memberships, and cash coupons that can be used at over 200 designated merchants to give loyal customers an exciting and unforgettable shopping spree.

The "Fabulous Giveaways'' lucky draw will be held on 27 October 2022, with the result announcement on 1 November. In addition to the grand prize of a travel coupon valued at $100,000, participants will have the chance to bring home a raft of other prizes including over $200,000 worth of coupons for electronic gadgets, homeware and healthy food, along with popular home appliance set.

"Splash of Gold'' Pop-up Campaign to Distribute 1-Tael Gold Ingots with Master Seven



Link's ongoing rewards never fail to surprise. Its 25 designated malls^ will launch the "Splash of Gold'' pop-up campaign to give away 25 gold ingots, each one weighing 1 tael. Master Seven will serve as the star host of the Splash of Gold Ceremony on 28 August and challenge shoppers in a tongue twister contest, with fabulous prizes for the winners.

The eye-catching arcade game with gold ingots for giveaways will make a flash appearance at designated malls. Customers can participate in the game once a day with same-day electronic spending of $200, with a chance to win a 1-tael gold ingot and popular home appliances. Each member can use two sets of receipts in every designated shopping centre to play the game. Members using Octopus for payment can enjoy an extra entry in the lucky draw, i.e. a maximum of four game chances in each shopping centre. Please refer to the official "Hit the Jackpot'' Facebook or Instagram pages for updates on the pop-up locations of Link's "Splash of Gold". Don't miss the chance to grab this "golden" opportunity.

*"Instant-win Lucky Draw" & "Fabulous Giveaways" – 38 Selected malls and fresh markets:

Hong Kong Island: Hing Wah Plaza, Siu Sai Wan Plaza Kowloon: Lok Fu Place & Market, Temple Mall, Kai Tin Shopping Centre, Lei Yue Mun Plaza, Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre & Market, Tak Tin Plaza & Market, Choi Wan Shopping Centre, Homantin Plaza & Market, Nam Cheong Place & Market, Oi Man Plaza & Market, Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre, Un Chau Shopping Centre New Territories: T Town, Tin Chak Shopping Centre, Tin Shing Shopping Centre & Market, Butterfly Plaza & Market, Fu Tai Shopping Centre, Leung King Plaza, Long Ping Commercial Centre, Choi Yuen Plaza, Tai Wo Plaza, Tai Yuen Commercial Centre & Market, Fu Shin Shopping Centre & Market, Chung On Shopping Centre, Hin Keng Shopping Centre & Market, Lung Hang Shopping Centre, Mei Lam Commercial Centre & Market, Sha Kok Commercial Centre, Wo Che Plaza, Lek Yuen Plaza, Yu Chui Shopping Centre & Market, Choi Ming Shopping Centre, TKO Gateway & TKO Market, TKO Spot & Spot Mart, Cheung Fat Plaza, Fu Tung Plaza & Market

^"Splash of Gold" – 25 Selected malls:

Hong Kong Island: Siu Sai Wan Plaza Kowloon: Lok Fu Place & Market, Temple Mall, Kai Tin Shopping Centre, Lei Yue Mun Plaza, Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre & Market, Homantin Plaza & Market, Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre, Nam Cheong Place & Market New Territories: T Town, Tin Chak Shopping Centre, Tin Shing Shopping Centre & Market, Butterfly Plaza & Market, Leung King Plaza, Choi Yuen Plaza, Tai Wo Plaza, Tai Yuen Commercial Centre & Market, Chung On Shopping Centre, Mei Lam Commercial Centre & Market, Wo Che Plaza & Market, Choi Ming Shopping Centre, TKO Gateway & TKO Market, TKO Spot & Sport Mart, Cheung Fat Plaza, Fu Tung Plaza & Market

For more details about the event, please visit Linkhk.com .

