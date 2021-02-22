The 3rd HK Digital Advertising Start-ups X Publishing (Writers) Promotion Support Scheme Unleashes creativity amid pandemic challenges

Nurture digital advertising talent to collaborate with publishing sector with diverse publicity

HONG KONG, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To adapt to the new normal under the pandemic, many activities and events go online, furthering the development of online shopping, virtual meetings, virtual schooling, and a new kind of online marketing that combines influencers and livestreaming. These changes in lifestyle and the commercial landscape have been bringing both new challenges as well as opportunities to the digital advertising industry. On the other hand, the growth of digital advertising has also opened up new possibilities for the publishing industry. To nurture local digital advertising start-ups, the Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing ("AIM"), supported by Create Hong Kong ("CreateHK") of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region ("HKSAR Government") as the Lead Sponsor, organizes the HK Digital Advertising Start-ups X Publishing (Writers) Promotion Support Scheme (the "Support Scheme") to pair up local digital advertising start-ups and emerging local writers by helping them design and implement digital advertising campaigns for designated books of the emerging local writers.

The Support Scheme enters into its 3rd edition this year and attracted 71 applications from digital advertising start-ups and 76 from emerging writers, despite the pandemic. It is also found that a broad range of topics, including design, travel, crafts, culture, inspiration, education and more, are covered in the designated books proposed by the applying writers. This shows the increasing awareness among the writers and their publishers of the effectiveness of using digital advertising to promote their books, which helps bring Hong Kong's quality books to more readers.

The Support Scheme held its online kick-off ceremony on 19 February 2021, with Assistant Head of CreateHK, Ms. Jersey Yuen, as the Guest-of-honor. Together with AIM Chairman, Mr. Ralph Szeto and Hong Kong Publishing Federation Vice Chairman, Mr. William So, they launched the 3rd Support Scheme. The matching results of the 12 pairs participating in the 3rd Support Scheme were also announced, each of them consists of a local digital advertising start-up (founded for no more than 5 years ago) and an emerging writer. They will be mentored by industry experts to create customized digital advertising campaigns for the designated books of the selected writers. This will not only create more collaboration between the digital advertising and publishing industries for their further development, but also promote reading among the general public.

The 3-month Support Scheme offers each pair of digital advertising start-up and emerging writer (the "team") a maximum subsidy of HK$220,000 to design, produce and execute a digital advertising campaign. They will also receive training by industry experts on digital advertising strategy and techniques and various support in the creation of their campaigns. The support will help the teams monitor progress, suggest improvements, and ensure quality of their campaigns produced under the Support Scheme, while allowing the participating writers and their publishers to strengthen their understanding of digital advertising and how it can be applied to their businesses.

In addition, by using a wide range of promotion channels, including the Support Scheme's official website, the internet and social media, etc., the Support Scheme will help increase the profile of the participating digital advertising start-ups, emerging writers and their designated books. In the last Support Scheme, the 11 digital advertising campaigns produced under it achieved more than 10 million impressions, 1.4 million engagements, and 4.7 million views, which successfully raised the awareness and sales of the designated books while increasing the popularity of the emerging writers. AIM anticipates equally impressive promotional effect to be achieved by the 3rd Support Scheme.

To further promote the participating digital advertising start-ups and emerging writers to the trade and the general public, AIM will also exhibit the 12 digital advertising campaigns produced under the 3rd Support Scheme and their designated books at a promotional booth to be set up in the Hong Kong Book Fair 2021, and host the Digital Advertising (for Publishing) Awards Presentation Ceremony tentatively scheduled for July 2021. While recognizing the best advertising campaigns produced under the 3rd Support Scheme as determined by industry experts, the Awards Presentation Ceremony will also present the "My Favorite Digital Advertising (for Publishing) Award" as determined by the result of public voting.

AIM will post regular updates on the Support Scheme and the 12 teams of the 3rd Support Scheme on the project's website and Facebook page. For more details about the Support Scheme, please visit:

The Support Scheme's official website: www.digiad.hk

The Support Scheme's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/AdxPub

The 12 teams of digital advertising start-ups and emerging writers participating in the 3rd Support Scheme are listed in alphabetical order of the names of the digital advertising start-ups as follows:



Local Digital Advertising Start-ups Publishers Local Emerging Writers (Pen Name) Designated Books (English Titles) 1 Anonymous Production Limited Ming Pao Publications Limited-Crystal Window Books (1) Chan Kwok Ho (2) Wong Yau Yau Unplugged Tour: Hong Kong Heritage Discovery 2 Clutone The Chinese University of Hong Kong Press Wong Muk Yan Butterflies in the Stomach: A Philosophical Investigation of Human Emotions 3 Fixer Production Unit Limited Cosmos Books Ltd. Wong Li Na Encyclopedia of the Amazing Aurora 4 Go in Marketing Ming Pao Publications Limited-Crystal Window Books (1) Ng Kwai Lun (2) Chung Yat Nork, Roger (3) Leung Tsz Tun This is…Life and Death Education 5 Horizon Creative Limited Extraordinary Publishing Company Shum Chi Lam (Rain Haze) Craftsman: Records of Hong Kong's Traditional Crafts 6 Hungry Limited Manuscript Publishing Limited Siu Yan Ho Circulating Hong Kong Food Log 7 N2O Entertainment Ltd (1) ET Press (2) Peter Gasson (3) Derek Pritchard (4) David Lam (5) Chris Blake (6) Raymond Tsui (7) Raymond Lam (8) Geoffrey Ko (9) John Tsang (10) Johnathan Lee (11) Lee Chi Ming, Gary (12) Edmond Yeung (13) Steve Burton (14) Andy Brown (15) Nigel Yip (16) Eric Pun (17) Trevor Wong (18) Stanley Cheng (19) Wong Wai Kin (20) Lao Ka Lai (21) Sze Wai Chung (22) John Sin (23) Paul Wong [Nigel Yip wrote on behalf of Paul Wong] (24) Royston Skucek (OB Torchbearers) JI FUNG: Cradle of The Outward Bound Spirit 8 NL.Mind.Creative Ltd Joint Publishing (H.K.) Co., Ltd. Brian Kwok City of Scripts - The Craftsmanship of Vernacular Lettering in Hong Kong 9 Plate Creations Limited Enrich Publishing Limited Cyrus Ng The Korean Wave: How South Korea Is Conquering the World through Pop Culture? 10 Rise Creation (Hong Kong) Limited The Commercial Press (HK) Ltd. Kan Tat Keung Meeting Europe Among its Mountains and Rivers 11 The Bards Limited Extraordinary Publishing Company Ng Si Leong De Sign-Age: Hong Kong Signage Study 12 The Culturist Limited Wan Li Book Company Limited Roy Cheng The Relentless Souls: Portraits of NBA Stars

Photo Link:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1nPs0UZ6jHESMPL87ShlfaaHLzZh1mEur?usp=sharing

Organizer: Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing

Lead Sponsor: Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

Media Enquires: DLMG Plus Co. Ltd.

Kelly Chan Tel: 6234 5632 Email: kelly@dlmg.com.hk

Miann Chan Tel: 9139 2272 Email: miann@dlmg.com.hk

Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organizers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Communications and Creative Industries Branch of the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau, Create Hong Kong, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.