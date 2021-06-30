The 3rd HK Digital Advertising Start-ups X Publishing (Writers) Promotion Support Scheme Digital Advertising Design (for Publishing) Awards Ceremony was Held

Award Winners show Excellence in Creativity Amid Pandemic Challenges

HONG KONG, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To further promote the collaboration between local digital advertising and publishing industries, and boost the reading atmosphere in Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing ("AIM") organizes the 3rd Hong Kong Digital Advertising Start-ups X Publishing (Writers) Promotion Support Scheme (the "Support Scheme"), with Create Hong Kong ("CreateHK") of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region ("HKSAR Government") as the lead sponsor. Today, AIM hosted the Digital Advertising Design (for Publishing) Awards Ceremony and Sharing Session with Award Recipients for the 3rd Support Scheme to promote the top creators. The organiser is honored to have Mr. Victor TSANG, Head of CreateHK, as the Guest-of-Honour of the Awards Ceremony. He was accompanied by Ms. Jersey YUEN, Assistant Head of CreateHK, Mr. Ralph SZETO, Chairman of HKAIM, Dr. Elvin LEE, Chairman of Hong Kong Publishing Federation, Prof. Mike WONG, Chinese University of Hong Kong School of Journalism and Communication Professor of Practice, and Mr. Ben MAK, Co-Publisher of D Mind Education, to present the awards.



Group photo of VIP guests, representatives of supporting organizations, program mentors and participating teams

At the Awards C c remony, Mr. Victor TSANG, Head of CreateHK, congratulated HKAIM for successfully organising this edition of the Support Scheme, and thanked the Hong Kong Publishing Federation and the Hong Kong Publishing Professionals Society for encouraging the publishing industry to actively participate in the Support Scheme again.

Mr. Ralph SZETO, Chairman of AIM, also congratulated the winning teams and thanked CreateHK for its continuing sponsorship for the Support Scheme. He further expressed his gratitude to the Hong Kong Publishing Federation and the Hong Kong Publishing Professionals Society for their supports, once again bringing more opportunities of collaboration, promotion and development to the digital advertising and publishing industries. He said, "The 12 digital advertising start-ups participating in the current edition of the Support Scheme have faced a lot of difficulties under the pandemic, but they were still very engaged in communicating and cooperating with the matched writers, resulting in the outstanding and diversified digital advertising campaigns designed for these writers' designated books. I hope that the Support Scheme will continue to be supported by CreateHK, to foster more collaboration between the digital advertising and publishing industries that will benefit both industries."

The 3rd Support Scheme supports 12 participating teams, each consists of a local digital advertising start-up (founded no more than 5 years ago) and a unit of local emerging writer. The digital advertising start-up was required to design and create a customised digital advertising campaign to promote a designated book (published within last 6 years) by the writer. In order to enhance the quality of these digital advertising campaigns, the Support Scheme raised the subsidy for the production of these campaigns to HK$220,000 per team. The participating teams also received professional guidance by industry experts and training through seminars that helped stimulate their creativity and further enhance the overall quality of Hong Kong's digital advertisements.

Quality campaigns resulted from perfect collaboration of digital advertising start-ups and emerging writers

The digital advertising campaigns produced by the 12 participating teams under the 3rd Support Scheme are well received by the public and also praised by the judges of the Digital Advertising (for Publishing) Awards. The judges noted that all participating digital advertising start-ups were able to communicate well with their matched writers, and study the designated books of these writers and their primary messages in great depth before designing the campaigns. The production and execution of these campaigns also achieved a very high standard in general and successfully raised the public's understanding of the participating writers' creative concepts and interests in their books.

The 12 digital advertising campaigns produced under the 3rd Support Scheme have attained approximately 23 million reaches and nearly 5 million engagements, with more than 4.6 million viewership. These campaigns are creative and closely intertwined with the designated books' themes as a result of the harmonious interaction among the respective digital advertising agencies, publishers and writers. They used a down-to-earth manner to present their messages to the targeted audience. The participating teams were also able, under the mentors' support, to successfully deliver their campaigns that helped establish a more profound connection and communication between the writers concerned and their readers and the online community, bringing higher popularity to both the writers and their designated books.

Today's Digital Advertising Design (for Publishing) Awards Ceremony and Sharing Session with Award Recipients presented the Gold, Silver, Bronze and Merit awards, winners of which are selected by a professional judging panel, and the "My Favorite Digital Advertising (for Publishing) Award" voted by the public in June.

Winners of the Digital Advertising Design (for Publishing) Awards are as below:

Gold Award: "Impermanence" by Go In Marketing Highlights the Value of Life with Story of a Wish Pawnshop

The Gold Award of the Digital Advertising Design (for Publishing) Awards goes to "Impermanence" created by Go In Marketing for "This is…Life and Death Education" written by NG Kwai Lun, CHUNG Yat Nork, Roger, and LEUNG Tsz Tun, published by Ming Pao Publications Limited - Crystal Window Books. In the campaign, Go In Marketing produced "Impermanence", a video short that tells the story of a Wish Pawnshop where people can "pawn" the years of their lives in return for having their wishes come true. The story brings home the wisdom of living with death in mind in order to make the most of life in the present moment. It's a daring topic to tackle and leave a lasting impression. For the social media component of the campaign, Go In Marketing created the #pawnaddiction game with prizes, for people to talk about a serious topic in a lighthearted way. The campaign also got influencers to share and successfully promote "This is…Life and Death Education".

Digital advertising campaign -- "Impermanence" video short can be viewed here:

https://www.digiad.hk/pf/go-in-marketing-x-%E7%94%9F%E6%AD%BB%E6%95%99%E8%82%B2%E8%AC%9B%E5%91%A2%E5%95%B2-%E4%BC%8D%E6%A1%82%E9%BA%9F%E3%80%81%E9%8D%BE%E4%B8%80%E8%AB%BE-%E3%80%81%E6%A2%81%E6%A2%93%E6%95%A6/



Silver Awards: "#EmoWisdom" by Clutone and "Beyond What Meets the Eye" by The Bards Limited

Two Silver Awards are presented, with the first one goes to "#EmoWisdom" created by Clutone for "Butterflies in the Stomach: A Philosophical Investigation of Human Emotions" written by WONG Muk Yan and published by Chinese University of Hong Kong. Clutone produced a series of funny "#EmoWisdom" shorts that illustrate how our emotions impact our behaviors. The digital advertising campaign made dry, academic philosophy and psychology topics more accessible and engaging, successfully expanding interest and readership for the book.

Digital advertising campaign - "#EmoWisdom" can be viewed here:

https://www.digiad.hk/pf/%E8%AA%9E%E6%BA%9D%E5%89%B5%E4%BD%9C-x-%E7%94%9F%E6%AD%BB%E6%84%9B%E6%85%BE%E7%9A%84%E5%93%B2%E5%AD%B8%E6%80%9D%E8%80%83-%E9%BB%83%E6%B2%90%E6%81%A9/



The another Silver Award goes to the campaign featuring microfilm "Beyond What Meets the Eye" as well as the promotional videos on different social media platforms, created by The Bards Limited for Extraordinary Publishing Company's "De Sign-Age: Hong Kong Signage Study" written by NG Si Leong. The shorts engaged people on social media by helping them see the world through the eyes of color blind persons. The campaign not only explained the thinking behind Hong Kong's signage designs, but also promoted the concept of inclusive designs to wider audience.

Digital advertising campaign -- "Beyond What Meets the Eye" video shorts can be viewed here:

https://www.digiad.hk/pf/the-bards-limited-x-%E8%AA%8C%E5%90%8C%E9%81%93%E5%90%88-%E9%A6%99%E6%B8%AF%E6%A8%99%E7%89%8C%E6%8E%A2%E7%B4%A2-%E5%90%B3%E6%80%9D%E6%8F%9A/



Bronze Award: "#DateWithAurora" by Fixer Production Unit Limited Appeals to People's Wanderlust

The Bronze Award goes to the digital advertising campaign created by Fixer Production Unit Limited for "Encyclopedia of the Amazing Aurora" written by WONG Li Na, published by Cosmos Books Limited. Through a short film, sharing by travel influencers, and "#DateWithAurora" pages on social media platforms to deliver travel tips and knowledge about the aurora borealis, the campaign successfully brought the book to life. It also gave Hong Kongers, who have been restricted from travel due to the pandemic, a chance to enjoy the wonders of the aurora borealis under the safety and comfortable environments of their homes.

Digital advertising campaign -- "#DateWithAurora" can be viewed here:

https://www.digiad.hk/pf/%E7%99%BC%E7%94%9F%E7%A4%BE%E6%9C%89%E9%99%90%E5%85%AC%E5%8F%B8-x-%E7%92%B0%E7%90%83%E6%A5%B5%E5%85%89%E6%94%BB%E7%95%A5-%E9%BB%83%E8%8E%89%E5%A8%9C/



Merit Award: "The Relentless Souls" by The Culturist Limited Taps into Passion for Basketball

The Merit Award goes to the digital advertising campaign created by The Culturist Limited for Wan Li Book Company Limited's "The Relentless Souls: Portraits of NBA Stars" written by Roy CHENG. The campaign had a video short, "The Relentless Souls", which tapped into people's shared passion for basketball and NBA's legendary players in order to spark the readers' interest in the book.

Digital advertising campaign -- "The Relentless Souls" video short can be viewed here:

https://www.digiad.hk/pf/%E6%96%87%E5%8C%96%E8%80%85%E9%9B%86%E5%9C%98%E6%9C%89%E9%99%90%E5%85%AC%E5%8F%B8-x-%E7%90%83%E9%AD%82%E4%B8%8D%E6%BB%85-%E7%BE%8E%E5%9C%8B%E7%B1%83%E7%90%83%E7%9C%BE%E6%98%9F%E8%AA%8C-%E9%84%AD/



My Favorite Digital Advertising Design (for Publishing) Award: "#JiFungSailsAgain" by N2O Entertainment Ltd Recreates the Legendary Outward Bound Experience

Determined by a public vote, the "My Favorite Digital Advertising Design (for Publishing) Award" goes to the digital advertising campaign created by N2O Entertainment Limited for "JI FUNG -- Cradle of the Outward Bound Spirit", published by ET Press and written by OB Torchbearers consisting of a group of former trainers, ship captains, principals and participants of JI FUNG which was an outward bound vessel. The campaign included a JI FUNG model ship building competition and an outward bound reality show that recreated the experience of outward bound training on this legendary ship to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Hong Kong's outward bound and the 20th anniversary of JI FUNG's decommission.

Digital advertising campaign -- "#JiFungSailsAgain" can be viewed here:

https://www.digiad.hk/pf/%E7%AC%91%E6%88%B2%E5%A8%9B%E6%A8%82%E6%9C%89%E9%99%90%E5%85%AC%E5%8F%B8-x-%E5%BF%97%E9%A2%A8%E8%99%9F-%E5%A4%96%E5%B1%95%E7%B2%BE%E7%A5%9E%E7%9A%84%E6%90%96%E7%B1%83-%E5%A4%96%E5%B1%95%E5%82%B3



The above-mentioned award-winning digital advertising campaigns can be viewed for FREE on the Support Scheme's official website and Facebook page. All digital advertising campaigns produced under the 3rd Support Scheme, as well as the 12 books featured in these campaigns, will also be exhibited at the Support Scheme's booth 3CON-002 & 003 at the Hong Kong Book Fair 2021.

For more details about the Support Scheme, please visit:

The Support Scheme's official website: www.digiad.hk

The Support Scheme's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/AdxPub



Organiser: Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing

Lead Sponsor: Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

The 3rd HK Digital Advertising Start-ups X Publishing (Writers) Promotion Support Scheme

Digital Advertising (for Publishing) Awards Winner List

Award Local Digital Advertising Start-ups Local Emerging Writers Publishers Designated Books (English Titles) Digital Advertising (for Publishing) Awards Gold Go In Marketing NG Kwai Lun; CHUNG Yat Nork, Roger; LEUNG Tsz Tun Ming Pao Publications Limited-Crystal Window Books This is…Life and Death Education Silver Clutone WONG Muk Yan Chinese University of Hong Kong Press Butterflies in the Stomach: A Philosophical Investigation of Human Emotions Silver The Bards Limited NG Si Leong Extraordinary Publishing Company De Sign-Age: Hong Kong Signage Study Bronze Fixer Production Unit Limited WONG Li Na Cosmos Books Ltd. Encyclopedia of the Amazing Aurora Merit The Culturist Limited Roy CHENG Wan Li Book Company Limited The Relentless Souls: Portraits of NBA Stars My Favorite Digital Advertising (for Publishing) Award / N2O Entertainment Ltd WONG Wai Ki; OB Torchbearers ET Press JI FUNG: Cradle of The Outward Bound Spirit

