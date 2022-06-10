The 3rd Qingdao Multinationals Summit to be held

QINGDAO, China, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3rd Qingdao Multinationals Summit will be held in Qingdao from June 20 to 21. Following the success of the previous two summits, the summit this year focuses on optimizing three aspects: topics, guests, and activities.



The 3rd Qingdao Multinationals Summit

The topics deal with the changes in the current international economic landscape. The event will for the first time include summit dialogues. The organizer will invite leaders of multinationals, heads of world-renowned commerce chambers and business associations, experts, and scholars to have dialogues and exchanges and provide opportunities for interactive activities, according to Shandong Research Center for Multinationals.

The Shandong Provincial Government Economic Advisory Meeting will be held for the first time during the summit. The economic advisory group mainly composed of global presidents of well-known multinationals will join the meeting online or offline and provide insights into Shandong's economic development. For the first time, the event will have a guest of honor, Henan province. Henan will coordinate with Shandong for the high-quality development of the Yellow River Basin and enhance the function of the summit to serve the whole country.

So far, 313 overseas multinationals from 31 countries and regions have signed up for the offline event, an increase of 46 over the previous summit. Among the Fortune Global 500 companies in China, 57 of them have signed up for the offline event, an increase of 24 over the previous summit. More than 3,000 guests from multinationals have signed up for the online event so far.

Caption: The 3rd Qingdao Multinationals Summit

