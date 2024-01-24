3sixT Gear Unveils MagSafe Compatible GS24 Range for 2024: A New Era of Sustainable and Innovative Mobile Accessories

—

3sixT Gear, a leading figure in the mobile accessory industry, today unveiled its MagSafe Compatible GS24 range for 2024. This launch not only signifies a leap in technological innovation but also marks a groundbreaking moment for Samsung users, offering them the opportunity to experience the convenience and efficiency of their MagSafe accessories and charging solutions.

The GS24 range features a series of accessories, including high impact screen protectors and sustainable cases made from recycled plastics, and cases MagSafe compatibility. "3sixT Gear is committed to innovation that transcends barriers. With their new GS24 range, we're bringing the cutting-edge MagSafe technology to Samsung users, allowing them to enjoy a level of convenience and compatibility previously unavailable," stated Jessica Deleeuw, Head of Own Brands at 3sixT Gear.

But that's not all. In line with their commitment to technological advancement, 3sixT Gear is thrilled to introduce their newest innovative AI campaign, perfectly aligned with the launch of the Samsung GS24 range and it’s AI features. This campaign leverages AI-generated content and imagery to create personalized, energised, and fresh content like never before.

Furthermore, 3sixT Gear's commitment to sustainability is evident in this new range, with products designed to be both environmentally friendly and technologically advanced.

"We're excited to bridge the gap between technologies using recycled materials and bring the best of MagSafe's capabilities to a wider audience. Their GS24 range is a game-changer, especially for Samsung users, who can now enjoy the benefits of 3sixT’s MagSafe accessories and advanced charging products like never before," added Jessica Deleeuw.

3sixT Gear has been a pioneer in the mobile accessory industry for over 20 years, with a strong focus on providing convenient, affordable, and ethical solutions. The company's market-leading 5-year warranty program and the Ultimate Program underscore its commitment to customer satisfaction and product excellence.

The GS24 range is set to redefine the standards of mobile accessories, merging the latest technological advancements with an unwavering commitment to sustainability and ethical practices.

Explore the Full GS24 Range:

Discover the entire collection of eco-friendly and high-performance accessories in the GS24 range. Visit https://www.3sixtgear.com/ to explore their products and find the perfect match for tech needs.

About 3sixT Gear:

3sixT Gear is a leading provider of high-quality tech accessories, committed to innovative design and sustainable practices. Their mission is to deliver products that ensure both the protection of device and the planet.



Contact Info:

Name: Jessica Deleeuw

Email: Send Email

Organization: 3sixT Gear

Website: https://www.3sixtgear.com/



Release ID: 89119498

If you come across any problems, discrepancies, or concerns related to the content contained within this press release that necessitate action or if a press release requires takedown, we strongly encourage you to reach out without delay by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our committed team will be readily accessible round-the-clock to address your concerns within 8 hours and take appropriate actions to rectify identified issues or support with press release removals. Ensuring accurate and reliable information remains our unwavering commitment.