3WE signs French World Cup winner David Trezeguet as 3WE Brand Ambassador for South East Asia

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3WE , one of Asia's largest brands within the online gaming industry, secured the appointment of the French World Cup winner and Juventus Legend, David Trezeguet, as the Group's Brand Ambassador for Southeast Asia.



The agreement grants 3WE the marketing rights to David Trezeguet as Brand Ambassador for the Group's marketing campaigns and advertising platforms, in which he will appear across its major businesses, throughout Southeast Asia.

The partnership with David Trezguet underpins 3WE's key values, reflecting its commitment and passion to grow the brand's visibility to become the leading gaming destination for all Asian players.

David Trezeguet said: "I'm excited to begin this partnership with 3WE! They share my great passion for football, and I'm looking forward to playing a role in their many plans to promote the brand to new and existing players throughout Asia."

Mr. George Koh, General Manager of 3WE, said: "We are delighted to welcome David Trezguet to 3WE; One of the most influential and successful players to compete at the highest level of club football, David is a true sports icon who inspires fans worldwide to strive to reach the ultimate standards of excellence." David will help us engage with our target audience in Southeast Asia and working with him as a brand ambassador is just one of the many exciting, upcoming projects 3WE have planned for the next 18 months!"

The agreement is a result of a collaboration between Entourage Sport & Entertainment, who are the commercial agents for David Trezeguet.

David Trezeguet was a strong, tenacious, commanding, and physical striker and was known for his "Golden Goal' that won the 2000 Uefa European Championship for France. David's honors list includes 2 French league titles, 2 Seria A titles, and a World Cup with France in 1998.

3WE

https://3weofficial.com