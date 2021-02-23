4 Challenges of Cloud Migration for Healthcare Organizations in Singapore

Trend Micro survey finds rapid migration could negatively impact security

SINGAPORE, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), the global leader in cloud security, found that global healthcare organizations (HCOs) have accelerated their spending on cloud migration, but many may be over-estimating their ability to protect these environments.

Trend Micro commissioned Sapio Research to survey more than 2,500 IT decision makers in 28 countries across several industry sectors, including healthcare. In Singapore, the results show that nearly all (96%) of HCOs have accelerated their cloud adoption because of the pandemic. Remote working, cost savings and improved IT agility were three main reasons for the switch to cloud-based infrastructure.

Rapid shifts to the cloud may leave organizations at higher risk of cyber threats. Here are four challenges Singapore's HCOs reportedly faced when moving to cloud-based environments:

Skills shortages: 38% revealed that skills gaps are a persistent barrier to migrating to cloud security solutions.

Day-to-day operations: Setting and maintaining policies (41%), misconfigurations (36%), and patching and vulnerability management (30%) were challenges of protecting cloud workloads.

Increased costs: 41% have spent more on capital expenses, while nearly half (49%) of respondents have spent more on operational costs since migrating. 47% have also seen an increase in their training expenses.

Security responsibility: Just 42% are confident they secure their part of the Shared Responsibility Model.

While cloud migration isn't simple, it can be enabled and improved using the right security tools.

"Threats will continue to exploit the public health crisis in hopes of gaining a foothold in target systems," said Nilesh Jain, Vice President for Southeast Asia and India at Trend Micro. "Healthcare organizations, including pharmaceutical companies developing vaccines, will be further pressured to keep up with the demands and brave security attacks, which can disrupt their ability to provide care to patients. It is critical for teams to implement security controls to help them build better in the cloud."

The healthcare sector has been on the frontline in the struggle against COVID-19, and digital transformation can make a positive impact on productivity and patient care during this time of critical need. However, it is essential that the broader attack surface of an expanded digital infrastructure is given due consideration.

With the right cloud-ready solutions in place, HCOs can maximize cloud benefits without putting mission-critical systems or patient data at risk. Such tools can also minimize skills challenges by spotting misconfigurations, automating patching and policy management, and integrating security into DevOps, across both cloud and on-premise environments.

