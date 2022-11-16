40 of the most outstanding wineries committed worldwide for a more sustainable industry highlighted by the Robert Parker Green Emblem

In 2022, the Robert Parker Wine Advocate experts reviewers have selected no less than 16 inspiring wineries for their sustainable approach of the wine activity, joining the 24 already recognized in the inaugural 2021 list.

The Robert Parker Green Emblem List

Australia (2)

Cullen Wines



Henschke





Austria (2)

HM Lang (new)



Weingut Ernst Triebaumer





France (12)

Champagne Larmandier-Bernier



Château Cheval Blanc (new)



Château Maris (new)



Château Pontet-Canet



Domaine Bruno Lorenzon



Domaine Ganevat (new)



Domaine Leroy & Domaine d'Auvenay



Domaine Vincent Dancer (new)



Domaine Valentin Zusslin



Felix et Gabin Richoux



Gerard Bertrand



Louis Roederer





Germany (1)

Weingut Odinstal





Italy (6)

Alois Lageder



Arianna Occhipinti (new)



Avignonesi (new)



E. Pira e Figli - Chiara (new)



Salcheto



Tasca d'Almerita

New Zealand (1)

Millton Vineyards & Winery





Portugal (2)

Herdade do Esporão (new)



Julia Kemper (new)





South Africa (3)

Backsberg Estate (new)



Reyneke



Sadie Family Wines





Spain (2)

Recaredo (new)



Descendientes de J. Palacios





USA (9)

Brick House (new)



The Eyrie Vineyards



Hedges Family Estate (new)



Horsepower Vineyards



Littorai Wines



Raen Winery (new)



Ridge Vineyards



Spottswoode Estate



Tablas Creek (new)



About Robert Parker Wine Advocate

SINGAPORE & NAPA - Media OutReach - 16 November 2022 - In 2021,made the first move by a wine criticism site to empower wine lovers seeking sustainable wines with editorial innovations. Enhancements on the website included new search filters for Organic and Biodynamic certified wines, and the Green Emblem recognition, given to selected wineries that have demonstrated extraordinary efforts in pursuit of environmentally friendly practices was also introduced.Says, Editor-in-Chief, Joe Czerwinski.To qualify for the Green Emblem award, a winery may or may not already be organic and/or biodynamic certified. Beyond or apart from certification, the producer needs to be an outstanding proponent of sustainability who looks toward long-term environmental protection and biodiversity. Each year,reviewers nominate new candidates from their regions that are worthy of the Robert Parker Green Emblem. Once a winery is recognized, all of their wines will carry the Robert Parker Green Emblem going forward, until changes at the winery may result in the recognition being rescinded.The honorees this year have impressed thereviewers with their breadth and depth of sustainable practices that stand out in their fields. From these 16 outstandingly inspiring wineries, located in 7 countries, we can spotlightin Languedoc, France. It is the first certified B-Corp winery in Europe and one of only 26 in the world, and its winery is constructed out of plant-based "hempcrete" and is energy self-sufficient, biodegradable and carbon-negative.in Alentejo, Portugal, is one of the world's largest producers of certified organic wines, who's sustainable initiatives have also won them a MICHELIN Green Star for the restaurant at Esporão, among other accolades.In Italy,in Tuscany has implemented multiple protocols across conservation;in Barolo, has set out to make the Cannubi MGA entirely organically farmed and certified; and, the young humanist of her eponymous winery has laid out a vision of organic, biodynamic and sustainable winemaking.Look for the sustainability filters/symbols and the Green Emblem award when accessing thousands of wine reviews at www.RobertParker.com Following an exciting inaugural list in 2021 that included luminaries such as Domaine Leroy in France, Ridge Vineyards in the U.S. and Cullen Wines in Australia, a new crop of 16 wineries has merited their entry on the list.

Robert Parker Wine Advocate is the world's premier independent wine buyer's website, with a database of more than 450,000 tasting notes, scores and reviews from professional critics around the world. For over 40 years, Robert Parker Wine Advocate (a part of the MICHELIN Group of companies) has been the global leader and independent consumer's guide to fine wine with its 100-point rating system and in-depth coverage of major wine regions.



Led since 2022 by Editor-in-Chief Joe Czerwinski, Robert Parker Wine Advocate comprises a global team of 10 experienced wine reviewers who are committed to highlighting the world's best wines, shedding light on magnificent terroirs and their diversity, as well as exceptional craftsmen and timeless traditions.



For more information, visit www.RobertParker.com .



