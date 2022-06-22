—

Inspired by all the work that healthcare professionals have done over the past several years to help Americans get through the pandemic, Michael Budnick, author of the new book: The 401(k) Survival Guide For Nurses: The Hidden Pitfalls Every Nurse And Healthcare Professional Must Avoid When Saving For Retirement, decided that it was time for him to write this latest book to acknowledge these unsung heroes and see how he could give back.

Budnick, a fee-only investment advisor and fiduciary, knew firsthand how much care and determination goes into being a healthcare professional. He counts several healthcare professionals as family members, and has worked with numerous healthcare institutions and professionals throughout his 27 year career.

His book focuses on three key themes:

How to spot and eliminate up to 17 different fees within a typical 401(k) or 403(b) plan so a healthcare professional can immediately increase their savings

Key strategies to improve account performance to protect oneself from market losses and inflation

How to determine if a plan is set up correctly so that an individual will be able to retire when they want and with the lifestyle they want.

According to Budnick, "there are no straight lines to success, but all of us are capable of acquiring the proper knowledge that enables us to take complete responsibility for our plan. And to that end, this book can help educate nurses and healthcare professionals on how to do so."

Michael Budnick is the principal and independent fiduciary advisor of Budnick Wealth Management.

The book is now available on Amazon.

