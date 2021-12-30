43 Malaysian Companies Named HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty-three Malaysian companies have proven that excellent employee engagement can help companies to grow and sustain their businesses despite the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, 15,385 employees from 270 Malaysian companies have responded to the HR Asia employee engagement survey conducted by Business Media International.

83% of the survey participants indicated that they constantly look for ways to improve their contribution to their organizations; while 81% are willing to give assistance to their colleagues who needs it.

It is evident that the Malaysian employees continue to strive for excellence and growth as they seek to contribute more to their jobs. They are also willing to help one another and being able to use their expertise to help achieve the organization's goal.

As the Malaysian economy moves into a recovery phase, there are several concerns that are at the top of the employees' minds. 82% of those surveyed expressed a lack of time to accomplish their tasks as the lockdown has forced them work from home, where productivity is significantly lower than working from office.

"The pandemic has placed extraordinary demands on business leaders and beyond. For some companies, a near term survival plan may seem to be the only agenda for recovery but by investing in employee engagement, employees will feel supported in their jobs and in return will contribute to the overall business operations and post recovery growth," said William Ng, group publisher and editor-in-chief of Business Media International, the publisher of HR Asia.

"During this unprecedented time, our value of togetherness is more important than ever - in the care and support for our employees, their families, partners, and our communities, when physical connection is limited", said Sashman Naidu, director of manufacturing of Hershey Malaysia, a second consecutive year recipient of the Awards.

"With the pandemic resetting major work trends, the Association's HR practices are also advancing with the times to enable us to prioritize care for our employees. A culture of caring creates an environment of trust that leads to success for the organization. I wish to dedicate this award to all our employees, most of whom have gone above and beyond their call of responsibilities to bring success to the organization despite the challenging times," said Irene Teng, executive vice president, global markets, AICPA, another second year recipient of the award.

"In YTL, we believe in Building The Right Thing, and that includes building our people. Our family values have made us stronger, kept us together, and allowed us to be where we are today with confidence. This award is a testament of the hard work, togetherness and vitality of the YTL family. At YTL Construction, we will continue to learn, innovate and strive to create a thriving work environment for each and every employee. Our people are our greatest assets," said Ms Yeoh Pei Tsen, chief human resources officer & director or YTL Construction.

"As an organisation we firmly believe in the values of 'Do the right thing, Never Settle and Better together'. These core values kept us moving ahead in the most turbulent times during the pandemic and our focus was to ensure our colleagues, clients and communities were taken care and prepare ourselves for the future. This award reinforces the fact that a strong culture embedded in core values stand to win in the most trying times. We are encouraged to do more and look forward with positivity for a bright future," said Venkatakrishnan Subramaniam, head of human resources Malaysia, HRBP Functions GBS.

The HR Asia's Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards recognises companies that have shown world-class employee engagement and workplace excellence, while displaying demonstrable empathy and care for their employees.

The award covers twelve markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam making this the largest recognition programme and survey in the region for employee engagement.

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2021 (MALAYSIA EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

Accenture Arvato Systems Malaysia Sdn Bhd Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (The Association) AXA Affin General Insurance Bhd Bank Kerjasama Rakyat Malaysia Berhad Bat Digital Business Solutions Cargill Malaysia Clarivate ( Malaysia ) Sdn Bhd Coach Malaysia Sdn Bhd Cuckoo International (M) Sdn Bhd Deloitte Malaysia Duopharma Biotech Berhad Encorp Berhad Evonik Malaysia Sdn Bhd Federal Express Services (M) Sdn Bhd Great Eastern Life Assurance (M) Berhad Heraeus Materials Malaysia Sdn Bhd Hershey Malaysia Sdn Bhd IDS Medical Systems (M) Sdn Bhd Johnson & Johnson Sdn Bhd Kerry Malaysia Kimberly-Clark Malaysia KONE Elevator (M) Sdn Bhd Lee Kum Kee (M) Foods Sdn Bhd Lembaga Zakat Selangor Liberty Insurance Berhad Malayan Flour Mills Berhad Manulife Insurance Berhad Medtronic Malaysia Sdn Bhd Orsted Services Malaysia Pharmaniaga Berhad QI Group RHB Banking Group Schlumberger Standard Chartered Global Business Services Sdn Bhd Startek Malaysia Swift Support Services Malaysia Sdn Bhd Takaful Malaysia TDCX Malaysia Telekom Malaysia Berhad Tiktok Wipro Consumer Care (LDW) Malaysia YTL Construction

