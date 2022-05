47 Malaysian Companies and Entrepreneurs Win Coveted Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

SINGAPORE, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoe Kian Choon, founder of Cuckoo International, Kossan's Tan Sri Lim Kuang Sia and Puncak Niaga's Tan Sri Rozali Ismail are among 47 winners of the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022. The Awards were presented by Enterprise Asia, the leading regional non-governmental organization for entrepreneurship.



The Award Recipients of the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Malaysia.

They were chosen from over 200 nominees through a rigorous evaluation process by a jury of prominent judges across four categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence.

Organized annually in 16 markets since 2007, the Awards past recipients include the late Tan Sri Yeoh Tiong Lay, Top Glove's Tan Sri Lim Wee Chai, Indonesia's Hary Tanoesoedibjo, Ciputra and Mochtar Riady, Hong Kong's Angela Leong On Kei, Lui Che-Woo and Lawrence Ho, China's Xu Rongmao and Hon Kwok Lung, India's Adi Godrej and Rahul Bajaj, Philippines's Tony Tan Chaktiong and the late Henry Sy, Sr.

Tan Sri Dr. Fong Chan Onn, chairman of Enterprise Asia said, "Entrepreneurship is the backbone of our economy. As we enter the next phase of economic recovery, it is critical for us to spur collaboration and innovation to create an entrepreneurial culture that will not only rebuild and advance the country's economy, but also empower the next generation of Malaysian entrepreneurs and businesses."

Hoe Kian Choon, Tan Sri Lim Kuang Sia and Tan Sri Rozali Ismail were named Entrepreneurs of the Year.

Among the notable awardees are Dato' Sydney Lawrance Quays of Berjaya Starbucks Coffee Company Sdn Bhd., and Yeap Kok Leong of Tricor Services (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd under the Master Entrepreneur category, Atomy Malaysia Sdn Bhd under the Fast Enterprise category, OGAWA World Berhad under the Inspirational Brand category, and Ta Win Holdings Berhad under the Corporate Excellence category.

The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (Malaysia Edition) is supported by AMCHAM, EUROCHAM, Malaysian Alliance of Corporate Directors, Malaysia Canada Business Council; Malaysian French Chamber of Commerce and Industry and MRANTI. PR Newswire was the Official News Release Distribution Partner while RSM Malaysia PLT was the Official Assurance Partner.

FULL RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2022 (MALAYSIA EDITION)

ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR CATEGORY NAME COMPANY INDUSTRY HOE KIAN CHOON FOUNDER & CEO CUCKOO INTERNATIONAL (MAL) SDN. BHD. CONSUMER GOODS TAN SRI DATO' LIM KUANG SIA GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR / CEO KOSSAN RUBBER INDUSTRIES BHD. MANUFACTURING YBHG. TAN SRI DATO' (DR.) ROZALI BIN ISMAIL EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN PUNCAK NIAGA HOLDINGS BERHAD UTILITIES

MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY NAME COMPANY INDUSTRY ANG KEN CHOON FOUNDER & MANAGING DIRECTOR PILOT CONSTRUCTION SDN BHD CONSTRUCTION CHAI KIAM SOY MANAGING DIRECTOR HONG YEH ENGINEERING SDN BHD ENGINEERING DATIN HELEN LIM HUI SHYAN GENERAL MANAGER RAJANG PORT AUTHORITY TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS DATO' SRI VICTOR HII LU THIAN CHAIRMAN & GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR ASTEEL SDN BHD MANUFACTURING DATO' SYDNEY LAWRANCE QUAYS GROUP CEO OF BERJAYA FOOD BERHAD & MANAGING DIRECTOR OF STARBUCKS MALAYSIA & BRUNEI BERJAYA STARBUCKS COFFEE COMPANY SDN BHD FOOD & BEVERAGE DR. IR. BEH KOOI HO DIRECTOR & CEO SD ASSOCIATES SDN BHD PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES JASON ENG CEO CONTE DEFEE MARKETING (M) SDN. BHD. (KOLS.ASIA) PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES KOK WAI KIT CEO BATTERY4U SDN BHD RETAIL LIM CHIN HAU FOUNDER & CEO MEDICAP SDN BHD HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY RIZAL BIN ABDULLAH FOUNDER & MANAGING DIRECTOR AEO FREIGHT SDN BHD TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS SEE WAI HUN CO-FOUNDER & CEO JURISTECH FINANCIAL SERVICES SERAWA ANAK BUDOL GENERAL MANAGER MIRI PORT AUTHORITY TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS WILSON CHENG KOK POH MANAGING DIRECTOR PASARAYA MM SDN BHD RETAIL YEAP KOK LEONG CEO & MANAGING DIRECTOR TRICOR SERVICES (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES

FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY AMCEN LAB SDN BHD PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES ATOMY MALAYSIA SDN BHD DIRECT SELLING AZAM MOTOR AUTOMOTIVE CONTE DEFEE MARKETING (M) SDN. BHD. (KOLS.ASIA) PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES GREENLAND MANAGEMENT SERVICES SDN BHD CONSTRUCTION HONG YEH ENGINEERING SDN BHD ENGINEERING KABINET PRIVE SDN. BHD. RETAIL LJH HAULAGE (M) SDN BHD TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS REVOLUCION TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS RURUTIKI SDN BHD E-COMMERCE SD ASSOCIATES SDN BHD PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES SIMBIOTIK TECHNOLOGIES SDN. BHD. TELECOMMUNICATIONS & ICT SYARIKAT PERABUT BUKIT BATU SDN BHD MANUFACTURING

INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY ASTEEL SDN BHD MANUFACTURING ATOMY MALAYSIA SDN BHD DIRECT SELLING BERJAYA STARBUCKS COFFEE COMPANY SDN BHD FOOD & BEVERAGE CIC INTERNATIONAL INCORPORATED EDUCATION & TRAINING KERETAPI TANAH MELAYU BERHAD TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS MALAYSIAN RUBBER COUNCIL (MRC) PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES MEDICAP SDN BHD HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY OGAWA World Berhad HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY PHHP MARKETING (M) SDN. BHD. DIRECT SELLING SYNERGY ALLIANCE SOLUTIONS SDN BHD TELECOMMUNICATIONS & ICT TACOPLAST INDUSTRIES SDN BHD MANUFACTURING WONDERKLEAN BY CUCKOO INTERNATIONAL (MAL) SDN BHD CONSUMER GOODS

CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY ASTEEL SDN BHD MANUFACTURING BERJAYA STARBUCKS COFFEE COMPANY SDN BHD FOOD & BEVERAGE CUCKOO INTERNATIONAL (MAL) SDN. BHD. CONSUMER GOODS E STEEL SDN BHD TRADING & WHOLESALING GAINS EDUCATION GROUP SDN BHD EDUCATION & TRAINING KHEAN SENG ENGINEERING SDN BHD CONSTRUCTION

KONSORTIUM BUMI CONSULTANTS & SERVICES SDN BHD PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES MALAYSIAN RUBBER COUNCIL (MRC) PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES

MIRI PORT AUTHORITY TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS PEKAT E&LP SDN BHD ENGINEERING PEKAT SOLAR SDN BHD ENERGY PILOT CONSTRUCTION SDN BHD CONSTRUCTION QUANTUM METAL SDN BHD FINANCIAL SERVICES RAJANG PORT AUTHORITY TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS SENARI SYNERGY SDN BHD OIL & GAS SMT TECHNOLOGIES SDN BHD ELECTRICAL & ELECTRONICS TA WIN HOLDINGS BERHAD MANUFACTURING TMM ENGINEERING SERVICES SDN BHD ENGINEERING TOTAL GROUP BERHAD PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES TRICOR SERVICES (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES UIS TECHNOLOGIES SDN BHD MANUFACTURING

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, visit www.apea.asia.