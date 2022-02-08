4ARTechnologies launches its unique NFT+ marketplace for physical and digital artworks with next generation features

ZUG, SWITZERLAND - NEWSAKTUELL - 8 February 2022 - At the launch of the 4ART Marketplace on January 26, a total of 2,179 authentic NFT+ had already been minted with the highest possible security standard via the 4ART App. Within a few hours, NFTs worth $355,766.56 were sold. Currently, the marketplace offers high quality fine art NFT+ worth $1.172.024,52. ( https://4artmarketplace.com ).











To provide authenticity during trading and full security like nowhere else, all users are required to be KYC (bank-customary standard) authenticated. The NFT+ standard introduces much needed security enhancements with an included on-chain legal rights document, providing collectors with unparalleled protection of their copyrights against possible forgeries.



4ARTechnologies has made its secure and curated NFT+ marketplace available to all creators and collectors. It combines next generation features, such as enhanced NFT security, multi-chain support, and the ability to create, sell and purchase NFT+ without cryptocurrencies or an existing wallet.



The exhibited NFTs are topped by exclusive and curated high-quality drops of internationally renowned artists, which have been met with great interest from investors and collectors.



For the first time, users can choose from a variety of blockchain protocols for their NFT+ minting, including Ethereum, Tezos, Binance Smart Chain or Palm (which previously supported the NFT drop by Damian Hirst) and ecological and low-cost alternatives. Solana and Polygon will also be available soon. Thanks to 4ARTechnologies patented digital fingerprint and the application of forensic watermarking, NFT+ can be minted for physical and digital artworks.





# 4ARTechnologies



