4CHAN500 Launched On BSC with 182k MarketCap

4CHAN500 is pleased to announce its launch on BSC, a unique reflection project is a "new kid on the block." The project aims to generate token holders' rewards in BUSD directly to their wallets. 10% of all the transactions carried out on the protocol will be converted to BUSD and distributed to all token holders.

So, for holding the token, users will receive passive stable coin income. 4CHAN500 is also being audited by Solidity Finance to ensure that the project complies with the necessary protocols.

The $4CH5 Token

4CHAN500 has a native token that users can use to engage with the protocol. The token comes with the symbol "$4CH5." With this token, investors can start to earn BUSD reflection directly to the MetaMask wallet. One billion tokens have been created and added to PancakeSwap liquidity. Token holders have the opportunity to swap or trade their tokens for money.

Top Shilled Coins

4CHAN500 has a list like a notice board where you can see in real-time an update of new tokens every hour. The list ranks the tokens based on the number of mentions on /biz/. /biz/ is a big forum on the internet where crypto enthusiasts can check to get the latest update in the world of cryptocurrency. The team at 4CHAN500 intends to add two more tools in the future where ranking would be based on Twitter and Telegram mentions.

How To Buy $4CH5

The process of buying this token is simple and straightforward. For now, the only medium where interested users can buy this token is through the PancakeSwap platform.

When you land on the PancakeSwap platform, you need to connect an accepted wallet like Metamask. Once you are able to connect your wallet, you can follow through with the instructions to buy $4CH5. Users can also find $4CH5 Token on PooCoin.

PancakeSwap: https://pancakeswap.finance/swap?outputCurrency=0x5325baa42dc7604f427a8bde6732f83c19028942

PooCoin: https://poocoin.app/tokens/0x5325baa42dc7604f427a8bde6732f83c19028942

BSCScan: https://bscscan.com/token/0x5325baa42dc7604f427a8bde6732f83c19028942

About $4CH5

The original 4CHAN500 gained prominence in January 2021 after an anonymous group launched the asset as an ERC-20 token. However, $4CH5 was re-launched on November 13 on the Binance Smart Chain after it got a breath of fresh air from the original 4CHAN500. $4CH5 is a unique reflection token that pays token holders in BUSD directly to their wallets.

12% of the total transaction fee would be distributed to reward token holders. The intention of the project is to revolutionize how DeFi would be perceived in the future. To view what you have earned from the project, you need to add BUSD to your MetaMask wallet and your reflection will automatically be collected.

Audit Details: https://solidity.finance/audits/4CHAN500/

