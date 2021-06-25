4DLive: a real-time, bullet-time, multi-view video streaming service, to be expanded to global 5G mobile communication services

SEOUL, South Korea, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea's 5G mobile communication service, the first commercialized service of its kind in the world, recently celebrated its second anniversary.

Korea has already established itself in the global market as a successful example of establishment of a 5G infrastructure that is outstanding in both quality and breadth of coverage. 5G is expediting fundamental changes in the telecommunication service paradigm and revitalizing the industrial environment through large investments. As a means of overcoming the economic hardships caused by COVID-19 and making Korea a leader in the era of smart automation, the Korean government's Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) is proactively creating a "virtuous cycle" 5G environment (in conjunction with the Digital New Deal). One part of the MSIT is Born2Global Centre, which has played a crucial role in this transition by connecting Korean startups with various opportunities worldwide.

4DREPLAY, a promising Korean startup that has been a member of the Born2Global Centre since 2017, manufactures special 4D technology. It is becoming noted as a global mobile communication service for its successful expansion of technologies and projects from Korean 5G-based sports content (professional baseball, golf, and so on).

In April 2019, 4DREPLAY began providing LG UPlus, a top-tier Korean mobile communication company, with 4DLive (a real-time, bullet-time, multi-view video streaming service) via mobile app. 4DLive is an immersive media technology that allows users to freely view videos on mobile devices.



4DLive applied to 5G mobile communication services

Based on this domestic success, 4DREPLAY signed a contract with Japan's SoftBank in May 2020 to supply 4DLive to SoftBank's 5G mobile communication services. (One of the services displayed by SoftBank during a presentation of its 5G services was using 4DLive). SoftBank, which began providing 5G commercial services via 5G smartphone in March 2020, merged 5G and 4DLive with sporting events (e.g. baseball). 5G can send large quantities of data at ultra-fast speeds and is therefore used to broadcast sports videos in real-time while employing creative formats (free time point, multi-view, etc.)

4DREPLAY has also applied 4DLive to the 5G mobile communication services of Bell Canada, Canada's largest telecommunications company. In March 2021, an ice hockey tournament between the Vancouver Canucks and Montreal Canadiens was broadcast on TSN/RDS using 4DLive. These sports networks are owned by Bell Canada and are ranked among Canada's largest sports channels (alongside Rogers Media Group's Sportsnet and TVA Sports) since the foundation of TSN in 1984. 4DLive is currently featured as the "TSN 5G View/Vision 5G RDS" function on TSN/RDS's mobile app.

4DLive is a mobile-based, real-time, 360-degree video streaming service. Videos of a subject sent from the many cameras installed in a sports stadium (filmed from various angles) via 5G network can be edited by the viewer via 4DLive to be zoomed in or out at the desired angle, rewound, or replayed in real-time. This technology is hailed as providing a revolutionary, unmatched viewing experience that goes beyond passive video viewing in favor of enabling the viewer to control the movements of the subject on the screen from the desired angle and at the desired time.

4DREPLAY's bullet-time camera technology, 4DReplay (which is also used in 4DLive), is currently available worldwide for sports and entertainment events. The 4DReplay technology, which is used especially frequently in real-time "highlight" scenes for sporting events, allows the user to view videos of the subject from any angle thanks to footage filmed by scores of special cameras. Filmed footage can be edited, without rendering, and sent within five seconds—a significant advantage that makes 4DREPLAY perfect for real-time broadcasts.

Hongsu Jung, CEO of 4DREPLAY, said, "Many countries are starting full-scale commercialization of 5G services, which is resulting in global mobile communication companies seeking to fortify their 5G content. 4DLive, which allows the user to essentially take control of time and space by manipulating videos sent in real-time however that user chooses, will continue to give consumers around the world captivating, one-of-a-kind experiences that highlight all of the best features of 5G content."

Since entering the American market in 2016, 4DREPLAY has consistently been recognized internationally for its technologies, which are applied to/featured in broadcasts of many major Korean and international sporting events (MLB, NBA, PGA, UFC, KBO, etc.) and have become popular with sports fans worldwide.

For more detailed information on 4DREPLAY, visit www.4dreplay.com.

About Born2Global Centre

Born2Global Centre ( www.born2global.com ) is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Since its inception in 2013, Born2Global has been setting the standard for a successful startup ecosystem as the main Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups to be engaged, equipped and connected with the global market.

About 4DREPLAY

4DREPLAY (www.4dreplay.com) is a unique video-making company based in Silicon Valley, San Francisco. "4DReplay," a bullet-time camera technology, and "4DLive," a mobile-based, real-time, multi-view video streaming service, are being applied to sports, films, TV dramas, and music videos, for the fresh sense of realism they provide. These technologies are gaining recognition as some of the most innovative technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, presenting a new immersive viewing experience to fans worldwide. As a leading global media firm with offices in Korea, the United States, and Japan, 4DREPLAY is continuing to grow through collaborations with professionals worldwide as well as based on its deep insight and pioneering spirit. Under the slogan "Creating Experiences," the firm offers users cutting-edge video technologies. As of December 2020, 4DREPLAY has attracted Series B investments, securing a total investment of USD 31.50 million and raising the firm's value to USD 213.5 million.

