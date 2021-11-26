4JNet Set To Launch On 1st December 2021, Set The Record Straight For The NFT Industry.

The project will offer a total of 5,000 limited edition NFTs at the launch of the exchange.

4JNet Team is pleased to update its community about its platform launch on 1st December 2021, with the rise in troublesome projects involving NFTs and other digital assets, users have to do extra yard of research. And that’s where 4Jnet Team aims to make things simpler with a transparent and fair approach.

Fairness and Transparency

4JNet aims to offer a new breath of life into the crypto ecosystem, with aiming for equity, fairness, transparency and enables a comfortable trading experience.

According to the team, they have burned 18% of 4JNET Token, out of which 8% Airdrop token are included, while it has achieved the perfect decentralization and is performing the pinnacle of fairness, NEW type of DEX coming soon by 4Jnet made by 5,000 NFT Holders (actual owners).

Audited by Certik

4JNet is audited by CertiK, a renowned blockchain network security company. CertiK specializes in auditing the fairness and security of smart contracts. The essence of the audit is to ensure that the project complies with laid down rules and regulations.

4JNet has a wide range of advertisers and influencers, including the NASDAQ billboard and other top-rated platforms.

Limited Edition NFTs For Holders

Being a community-driven decentralized exchange, 4JNet aims to reward investors and token holders for their loyalty and efforts. The project will offer a total of 5,000 limited edition NFTs at the launch of the exchange.

There would be a minting process where users will have the opportunity to buy, hold, or even sell some rare and unique digital collectibles that are built on the Binance Smart Chain.

NFT holders will receive 3% reduction on the fees payable during a transaction on the platform.

To provide liquidity on the 4JNet platform, a 6% charge would be imposed on every transaction and the asset re-distributed to the pool.

About 4Jnet

4JNet, also known as "The Pinnacle of Fairness" is a decentralized exchange that promises to revolutionize NFT minting and crypto trading experience. This exchange features currency swaps, deposits and withdrawals, and a robust NFT marketplace where artists and other content creators will be able to mint and sell their digital collectibles.

4JNet intends to improve or enhance some aspects of Safemoon, as it is forked from Safemoon's vision and code. Upon launch by December 1, 4JNet aims to create a prosperous community where nobody would be left out in the dark. All community members will gain the requisite knowledge and expertise to profit from the crypto ecosystem.

The team members at 4JNet are not relenting in their effort to give other decentralized exchanges a run for their money.

