The 4th Annual Zenkoji Omotesando Illumination Centered on Zenkoji Temple in Nagano Citywill be Held from December 18 to 26

TOKYO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Zenkoji Omotesando Illumination Executive Committee will illuminate the 1.8 km-long tree-lined avenue between Nagano Station and Zenkoji Temple in the area around Zenkoji Temple (Nagano City, Nagano Prefecture) from Saturday, December 18, 2021.

The period is two weeks from December 18 (Sat) to 26 (Sun).

Event site: https://www.nagano-cvb.or.jp/designweek/

Background of Nagano Design Week

JAPAN DESIGN WEEK is a mid-to-long term project that aims for creative regional development. Under the strong leadership of the mayor, an organization will be created that can continuously work on activities, create new attractions (products and tourism), and communicate the region to the rest of Japan and the world. This is the fourth year of the project, and it has become an annual event in Nagano City as a year-end tradition. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OndvYYKrd64

About Nagano Design Week

The Nagano Design Week is a series of light events held in the area around Zenkoji Temple in Nagano City. The trees lining the 1.8km-long Zenkoji Omotesando approach from Nagano Station to Zenkoji Temple will be illuminated, creating a space of light under the supervision of space designer Yoshimi Hasegawa. The theme is "To the universe, weaving light." The inner sanctum and main hall of Zenkoji Temple, a national treasure, will be decorated with light and music installations, creating a space of light and sound never seen before.



Outline of the event

Event Name: NAGANO DESIGN WEEK Zenkoji Omotesando Illumination

Date & Time: Decoration in the town November 23, 2021 - February 13, 2022

From 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Zenkoji Temple decoration December 18, 2021 - December 26, 2021

From 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Organizer: Zenkoji Omotesando Illumination Executive Committee

Cooperation: JAPANDESIGNWEEK/DESIGNASSOCIATION NPO/

Supported by: Able & Partners Inc.

Inquiries: Zenkoji Omotesando Illumination Executive Committee Office (Nagano City Tourism Promotion Division, Inbound and International Office), TEL: +81-26-224-8316, https://www.nagano-cvb.or.jp/designweek/contact.html