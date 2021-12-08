4th CAIDIF Held in Liuzhou, China

Toward a Common Language of Innovation

LIUZHOU, China, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the theme of "Assisting the Joint Construction of a Regional Center for China-ASEAN Science Innovation", the 4th China-ASEAN Industrial Design and Innovation Forum, organized by Guangxi Liuzhou Northern Ecological New District Management Committee and Guangxi CA Panorama Group, was held in Liuzhou, China on December 8, 2021.

Innovation is the prime driver of development. How to make industrial design the common language of China-ASEAN innovation cooperation is a mutual concern and also the focus of this forum.

ASEAN countries have actively participated in the event for more cooperation opportunities. Sandiaga Uno, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of Indonesia, said in his video speech that despite great potential, Indonesia's creative economy faces challenges; that Indonesia seeks more in-depth complementary cooperation with China to jointly promote the development of "Indonesia Industry 4.0" strategy.



Scene of the Forum

Danuch Tanterdtid, Vice Minister for Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, Thailand, said in his video speech that Thailand will conduct in-depth discussion via the forum on working with China to achieve industrial innovation and post-pandemic industrial development, with more practical results expected.

In the Speeches by Masters, renowned designers from China and ASEAN discussed the current situation and trend of industrial design, intelligent manufacturing and industrial development. The seminar section saw valuable views on the topic of "Industrial Design to Empower China-ASEAN Innovative Cooperation".

While witnessing the inauguration of the China-ASEAN (Liuzhou) Industrial Design Innovation Partnership Center and the signing of Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Memorandum between the Liuzhou government and Shenzhen Artop Design Group， the forum held the award ceremony of the 2nd "Golden Bauhinia Cup" of China-ASEAN Industrial Design Competition, with "Planting Kit" of Suphaporn Kunta, a student of Thailand's Suan Sunandah Rajabhat University, winning the 1st prize of the conceptual design group.

Co-sponsored by ASEAN-China Centre and Liuzhou Municipal People's Government, and organized by Guangxi Liuzhou Northern Ecological New District Management Committee and Guangxi CA Panorama Group, the forum provides a mutually beneficial and win-win platform for promoting the in-depth integration of design, industry, technology and culture between China and ASEAN, which will certainly inject strong impetus into high-quality industrial development. With that, both sides will usher in greater cooperation opportunities through the common language of industrial design.