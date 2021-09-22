4Th Edition of Wild Digital Indonesia Closes with 800+ Attendees, 70+ Speakers and 20+ Sessions Over 2 Days

Headliners John Riady , Abheek Anand , George Hendrata and more rocked the main stage conversations

MyRobin wins Startup World Cup Indonesia Regional

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Digital Indonesia 2021 Conference - the region's premier tech conference powered by Catcha Group , returned for its 4th edition after a one-year hiatus. The event - which happened virtually on 8-9 September 2021, saw 800+ attendees, 70+ speakers and 20+ live sessions over the two days - kicked off with a powerhouse panel featuring Ankiti Bose, Co-Founder and CEO of Zilingo, in conversation with moderator Svida Alisjahbana, CEO of GCM Group.



Featured speakers during Wild Digital Indonesia 2021 Conference.

COVID became the major breaking point for many startups, and those that survived--have managed to turn it into a golden opportunity for diversification and expansion. As Southeast Asia's largest market economy, Indonesia has had a hand in producing some of the region's most well-known unicorns and rising tech stars, and continues to do so despite these extraordinary times.

Themed Indonesia: Fueling Southeast Asia, the Next Digital Powerhouse - the conference dives into the processes, triumphs and challenges of entrepreneurship - highlighting what makes these startups and organizations the industry leaders that they are.

Featured key speakers include:

Some highlight quotes from the respective sessions:

John Riady, CEO of Lippo Karawaci and Managing Partner of Venturra Capital: "I think our success over the last four, five decades doing business in Indonesia has been about innovation. Changing innovation and serving the emerging Indonesia middle class. Technology has only made change so much more pertinent. That's a challenge for us. At a time like this, we need to be as agile and as innovative as we've ever been."

Ankiti Bose, Co-Founder & CEO of Zilingo: "We could become the next big story in manufacturing and B2B tech as a region. I am generally very, very bullish on all B2B trends and B2B SaaS trends… Instead of building XYZ for Southeast Asia, I think this is an opportunity for us as a community of technology people to build something for the world."

Armand Wahyudi Hartono, Deputy President Director of BCA: "It's the team... The team with the right mind set creates a continuous series of solutions, which fits whatever the customer needs, no matter what age and year it is. It's the people--that's your most important product and innovation."

Anastasia Wibowo, CFO of Lazada Indonesia: "It's very different being a CFO in ecommerce vs. in a traditional company. As a finance person. we see things from a historical (side). What's the historical trend? But in ecommerce, you cannot do that. When you do forecasting for example... you need to be really forward-looking."

George Hendrata, CEO of Tiket.com: "What you do differently, will determine how we're going to get out of the crisis. And early on we decided that we want to basically grow faster than the market."

Charles Guinot, Founder & CEO of OnlinePajak: "We need to bring ownership to the tax payments. And if we can apply blockchain technology to providing end-to-end traceability into the collection and the spending of the government revenue, this is a revolution."

Melati Wijsen, Founder of Bye Bye Plastic Bags and YOUTHTOPIA: "Finding your authentic voice. People gravitate towards what they can feel is pure in the intention and vision."

MYROBIN WILL BE COMPETING AT STARTUP WORLD CUP GRAND FINALE

Organized in partnership with Startup World Cup–which is helmed by Pegasus Tech Ventures , a Silicon Valley-based VC–Startup Disruptor Arena (SDA) aims to find the best and most disruptive startups in the region. This year's SDA also doubles as Startup World Cup's Indonesia Regional, and is opened to startups from any tech-related vertical and funding stages, headquartered in Indonesia. 10 Finalists were eventually selected to pitch during the regional. Find the TOP 10 Finalists here.

After an intense selection round, MyRobin was selected as the regional winner. Represented by CEO & Co-Founder Siddharth Kumar during the pitch, MyRobin provides Indonesian businesses with on-demand, pre-screened blue-collar workers on a long and short-term basis. They will now go on to compete at the Startup World Cup Grand Finale in September 2022 for a chance to win a million dollars in investment fund.

