SHENYANG, China, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Dragon Boat in Muddy Land and Dumplings in North Shenyang New District " -- the festival with the theme of "Xibe Folk Customs and Rice Culture Coexisting" and "Crossing of Soil and Dragon Boats" was held in Shenyang on June 13th, according to the Publicity Department of North Shenyang New District. The Daomeng Space Spot opened a Dragon Boat Festival cultural tourism event.



The 4th Xibe Muddy Land Dragon Boat Festival in North Shenyang New District opened grandly.

The main stage of the opening ceremony of this event was built in the rice field. Ride the rice field train, appreciate the rice field paintings on the dream tower, visit the cultural and creative market, and interact with fun competitions such as Kick Pocket and Galaha, tasting of the rice food area, cultural singing and dancing performances with Xibe nationality, original large-scale live performances, the fascinating storyline and unique innovative play experience allow citizens and tourists to experience Xibe's intangible cultural heritage and Dragon Boat Festival customs.



As the "Hometown of Xibe", it has continued to build cultural IP brands, and promote the excavation, sorting and protection of more than 100 intangible cultural heritage represented by Xibe culture in recent years. This year's Muddy Dragon Boat Festival ranges from the uniquely charming muddy dragon boats to the Xibe Dragon Boat Festival customs such as splashing water, hanging cloth monkeys, and hanging pouches; from smearing blessings, throwing mud cannons, riding and shooting and other Xibe traditions, to Xibe cakes Special delicacies such as rice dumplings, rice dumplings, rice ice cream, etc., under the carnival are the cultural heritage.



In recent years, North Shenyang New District has successively created a number of new industrial projects featuring unique culture + resources + industries such as the Xibe Mud Festival, the Strange Slope Sophora Flower Festival, and the Ice and Snow Festival. Relying on the four-season tourism resources of "appreciating flowers in spring, playing in the water in summer, watching paintings in autumn, and playing snow in winter" and the rich ethnic culture, North Shenyang New District has built a leisure tourism industry with Liaohe Tourism Economic Belt and Puhe Ecological Economic Belt as the core. The ice and snow cultural tourism industry represented by the Shenyang Guaipo International Ski Resort, the ecological tourism industry represented by the urban flower sea, Qixing Mountain, Puhe Ecological Corridor, and the Liaohe Wetland, and the city represented by Fantawild Paradise and Qixinghai World which have become the core support of the "ecological Shenbei, a vibrant new district".

