For the 4th Year in a Row, KAMIND IT Appears on the Inc. 5000, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 81% Percent

“We are honored to be included with other distinguished growing companies in this renowned list.” said Matt Katzer, CEO at KAMIND IT. “We couldn’t have achieved this without the hard work and dedication of our team or the support of our vendors and clients. We owe everything to them”.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

About Us: KAMIND IT Is a full-service cybersecurity firm and Microsoft tier one gold partner that works to assist organizations ``stay protected against cybercriminals. With the use of technology, finding the right mixture of software licensing, security services, projects and Managed Support Services has never been easier.

