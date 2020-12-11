5 common moving mistakes and how to fix them

Moving can be a stressful affair. Whether you’re moving to a new home or just transporting a washing machine or exercise machine you sold on Carousell, hauling them out the door can be an onerous task.

So, unless you are willing to pay top dollar for a professional moving service, you might want to consider a van rental service like GetVan. Think of it as ordering a Grab car, just an upsized version.

This DIY option is cheaper and offers more flexibility compared to a moving service. But if you’ve ever wrangled with a piece of furniture that did not turn out to be as easy to assemble as it seems, going it alone can be tricky.

Here are some commonly-faced issues and how to avoid them.

Failing to plan ahead

It is important to get the necessary packing supplies in preparation for your move. This includes essentials such as cardboard boxes, bubble wrap and duct tape, and the necessary tools for each job. Visualising each step of the move will help you identify what you need.

Let’s say you’re moving a sofa. You’ll want to unscrew the legs and store it securely. Then, remove any screws or small parts and store them in a zipper bag, labelling them if necessary. Next, remove the pillows and cushions and wrap them in protective material like shrink wrap or packing paper. This will keep the fabric clean during the move.

Damaged items when moving

If you are moving fragile items, it’s worth investing time and money to wrap them up properly to prevent damage. Use materials like newspaper or bubble wrap to cushion your valuables before placing them in the box. To ensure the items are secure and don’t move around in the box, fill any empty space with more material.

Not having an extra pair of hands

Transporting bulky and heavy items can be tricky. Done improperly, it can scuff your floor, damage the items or even cause you to hurt your back. Enlist the help of family and friends, making sure to use proper lifting form by keeping your back straight and bending at the knees.

Alternatively, for smaller jobs, simply add on $15 to your booking to get a helping hand from your GetVan driver.

Overpaying

When hiring a van, make sure to choose the right size for the job. Too small, and you will rack up costs with multiple trips. Too large, and you pay extra for unneeded space.

For example, GetVan has a large fleet of vans, with four vehicle types to choose from for your particular moving job. It offers distance-based or hourly charges, depending on which better suits your needs. It also has a transparent pricing policy, which offers a breakdown of costs and price estimate before you confirm the booking.

Spending an entire day managing a move

It can be frustrating having to work around a delivery schedule or even take a day off to oversee a delivery. With GetVan, you can make a booking anytime — for all vehicle types except the Extra Large, which requires a two-hour advanced booking — and a van will be at your door within 30 minutes. Best of all, you have the option of hitching a ride with the driver if you’re going to the same destination.

What’s more, the platform’s web app is easy to navigate even on mobile, and the interface connects users to GetVan partners directly.

This article is brought to you by GetVan.