5 Reasons to Stay at Four Points Pakuwon Indah, Surabaya

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveling these days has evolved into so many kinds, especially after pandemic era. Since people have adapted to stay at home for two years, now many of them travel differently. Some who crave going out so much, they choose to visit places that offer so many activities like sightseeing, hiking, surfing, shopping, even partying. While the other who are already adjusted to the 'lowkey' and laidback living might just need a different scene to take a break from daily routines. The two distinctive types still have the same itinerary for their day-off activities – which is, staycation.



Make yourself at home in one of our 310 spacious and stylish rooms and suites, with classic design and modern details, our hotel accommodations are a soothing retreat in Surabaya

Staycation at a hotel still becomes the best option for nowadays' vacation. Not just for the travellers from different cities, but now everybody can just take a weekend off and check-in at that fancy nearby hotel in town. In Surabaya, Four Points Pakuwon Indah Surabaya has now become one of the new favorite options to stay in.

1. Uncomplicated Stay.

In the times of simplicity, we obviously want everything with less hassle. By staying true to the Four Points main brand purpose to provide an uncomplicated service, Four Points Pakuwon Indah, Surabaya offers you a simple, seamless, yet with abundant benefits for you and loved ones. Making you feel at ease all the time is simply the aim in everything that they do. For starter, the building tower is nestled in the big super complex of Pakuwon shopping centers and apartments. The hotel itself has a direct access to the number one biggest mall in Indonesia, where guests can have a convenient access to hundreds of food and entertainment tenants.

2. Family Thematic Rooms.

As the pioneer in East Java, Four Points Pakuwon Indah Surabaya offers the foirst-ever thematic rooms for family and kids in the city. During their stay, families can choose the theme of their rooms, from Zoo Safari; Under the Sea; Dino Land; Candy Land; Space Stars; and Kids Hero. These themes are specifically chosen to inspire the imaginative minds of the kids. Thus, each room will be beautified with decorations and ambiance matched with these themes to bring the family adventure alive.

3. Business Thematic Rooms.

Besides providing an uncomplicated stay for families, Four Points Pakuwon Indah Surabaya also puts attention to their business guests. The hotel opened the first themed-business rooms, providing travellers with spacious, modern suites suitable for both work and leisure time. Designed especially with discerning business travellers in mind, the new two-in-one business suites offer state-of-the-art working quarters and a separate connected "Zen Zone" living space for junior suites and an added lounge space in larger suites, which can be used for welcoming guests or as a breakout room for some 'me-time' between meetings.

4. Best place to eat authentic Dim Sum.

As for the F&B section, Four Points Pakuwon Indah Surabaya's main restaurant is at Djaman Doeloe Resto & Bar. The restaurant holds a concept of 'Peranakan', a mixed taste of Indonesian, Chinese, Malay, and Singaporean. This kind of mixture is popular in Surabaya, as one of the dominant residents are Indo-Chinese. Every weekend, Djaman Doeloe Resto & Bar serves Dim Sum in an all you can eat buffet concept, which now become Surabaya families' favorite place to eat. In order to provide an authentic experience, Four Points Culinary Team brings a Dim Sum chef from Hong Kong, Chef Ah Jiek, to join the Four Points Culinary Team, presenting a line of Dim Sum with the authentic recipes from his hometown. The Dim Sum menu choices that are presented consist of dozens of favorite steamed and fried menus and unique creations from the Four Points Culinary Team.

5. Hotel with many prestigious awards, such as Marriott International and TripAdvisor.

All the good perks and benefits mentioned above are only several highlighted parts, standing out on the surface. Within each actions, services, and initiatives from the people inside, is the thing that makes guests keep coming back. Since the opening in 2019, though considered as a new hotel, Four Points Pakuwon Indah Surabaya has earned some awards and recognitions, internationally. Not only in Surabaya and Indonesia, this hotel is being named as Hotel of The Year 2021 by Marriott International Asia Pacific Exc. China, among hundreds of Four Points brands. They also were granted

the 'Leading 4-Star Hotel of The Year by Indonesia Travel and Tourism Awards in 2021. This success happened because of many aspects, but the core trigger is the excellent reviews given from the guests who stayed and came back, for the overall stay experience. This put an additional recognition for 'TripAdvisor Travelles' Choice Award: Best of The Best 2022' which only earned by the top 1% hotel and resort properties in the world. This must be the top-notch triggering reason of why you should try book a stay at this hotel.

