From $50 and a Laptop to Making Clients Millions in Revenue: Marketing Wizard Andreas Steinmetz’s Codeery Redefines Success

The journey of marketing wizard Andreas Steinmetz from humble beginnings to leading Codeery's groundbreaking data-driven approach has transformed the marketing landscape, propelling businesses to unprecedented success. Codeery empowers businesses to reach the right audience at the right time through game-changing data analytics techniques, revolutionizing digital marketing strategies worldwide.



Launching a marketing business is daunting, especially with intense competition and limited resources. Yet, rising Andreas Steinmetz defied the odds in 2017 when he launched Codeery with just $50 and a laptop from his home in Denmark. Today, Codeery stands as a testament to Steinmetz's vision and persistence, generating millions of dollars in revenue for its clients worldwide.

"Initially, it felt like an uphill battle with no clear path to success. But I knew I had to start somewhere, even if it meant starting small, which is literally just $50," reflects Steinmetz on his journey. "With determination and a relentless drive, I was determined to change the game and create something big. I wanted to help more brands and companies while bringing a new approach to entrepreneurship."

Initially trained as a full-stack developer, Steinmetz discovered the potential of a data-driven approach to marketing. "Data has always fascinated me. I saw an opportunity to leverage data analytics to redefine marketing strategies," says Steinmetz. This realization laid the foundation for Codeery's innovative approach.

Transitioning from his role as a developer in various companies, Steinmetz shifted gears to build Codeery, which was, at that time, barely making money as a consultancy developer company. "It was a pivotal moment for me. I took a leap of faith to pursue my entrepreneurial goals," Steinmetz recalls.

Steinmetz believes that with data analytics techniques, companies and brands can better understand their market and clientele, leading to effective digital marketing tactics, more personalized customer interactions, greater customer satisfaction, and bigger profits. He states, "Data can be such a key driver of success. It helps improve decision-making and campaign targeting. It's a make or break for most companies out there."

In the last few years, Codeery has experienced massive growth, with Steinmetz at the helm. Embracing the data-based model, the company spent over USD 3 million in advertising, delivering exceptional results for its clients. "Our data-driven approach has been a game-changer. It's fascinating to see the impact we've had on our clients' success," shares Steinmetz.

Grateful for the remarkable growth, Steinmetz has lauded his team and clients. "I am deeply grateful for the trust our clients have placed in us. None of this would have been possible without the dedication of our team and the unwavering support of our clients. Codeery has gone a long way from just $50, and it's not going anywhere. Codeery is here to help more and more businesses out there," says Steinmetz.

With this momentum, Codeery has expanded its team, now comprising four employees, and is poised for further growth. "We're just getting started. Our goal is to scale our operations and continue to empower businesses with our data-driven marketing solutions. We're on track to helping more clients," affirms Steinmetz.

According to Steinmetz, data revolves around consumer demographics and behaviors, enabling brands and companies to reach the right people at the right place and time. By leveraging data-driven insights, Codeery enables businesses to tailor their messaging and offerings to specific audience segments, maximizing engagement and conversion rates.

Codeery, a leading marketing agency, prides itself on its comprehensive services, catering to clients across various platforms. With a team of seasoned marketers, developers, and designers, Codeery offers unparalleled expertise and support, ensuring client satisfaction every step of the way.

