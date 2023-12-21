50 years on, Pearl Lam and Sydney Picasso explore the role that women played in the creative process of Pablo Picasso.

Pearl Lam and Sydney Picasso discuss how Pablo Picasso's art serves as a reflection of his era and examine the proposition that evolving social attitudes mean that Pablo Picasso could face "cancellation" despite being one of the most celebrated artists of the 20th century.

—

In a new video for The Pearl Lam Podcast , Pearl Lam and Sydney Picasso explore the intricate role played by women in the creative process of artist Pablo Picasso and engage in a thought-provoking discussion about Pablo Picasso's enduring legacy in the #MeToo era.

They delve deeper into Pablo Picasso's work and artistic preferences and reflect on the recurring theme of 'women'. They discuss his approach towards women as “subjects” and his apparent joy when painting the classical and Grecian faces of Jacqueline and Francoise.

Pearl Lam and Sydney Picasso discuss how Pablo Picasso's art serves as a reflection of his era as they examine the proposition that evolving social attitudes mean that Pablo Picasso could face "cancellation" despite being one of the most celebrated artists of the 20th century.

Sydney Picasso also offers fresh insights into the artist’s life, as well as highlighting the challenges faced by those overseeing Pablo Picasso's estate five decades after his passing.

Sydney Picasso, who serves as an external examination board member at The Royal Drawing School in London, also advocates for the role of drawing in the artistic journey.

Pearl Lam is a key figure in the contemporary art world whose patronage and endorsement of contemporary art and artists is closely followed by collectors. Sydney Picasso is an author, art critic, archaeologist and daughter-in-law of the artist Pablo Picasso.

Pearl Lam says:

“As the art world navigates these critical conversations, these nuanced perspectives offer an invaluable glimpse into the complexities of an artistic legacy in the evolving social landscape.”

Sydney Picasso says:

“Picasso did a lot of things that we only discovered after he died. We found volumes of writing, both in sketchbooks and manuscripts. He was obsessed with writing, and some of it is truly amazing.”

About Pearl Lam:

Pearl Lam is a gallerist, collector and patron with over 20 years of experience at the forefront of reimagining China’s cultural place in the world. Her eponymous galleries in Hong Kong and Shanghai have become recognized worldwide for their intellectual ambition and influence.

Pearl Lam is a leading authority on Asian art, design and the global contemporary art market. Her commitment to art and design is rooted in her longstanding mission to develop and promote cultural exchange between East Asia and the world. She is also host of The Pearl Lam Podcast.

About Sydney Picasso:

Sydney Picasso is a writer, archaeologist, and art critic. She has dedicated many years to writing about modern and contemporary art, archaeology, and style. Amongst her many notable contributions was co-authoring "Lost Cities of the Maya" in 1986. Sydney has an extensive background, having written regularly for French Vogue and initially worked as a researcher in rock art at the Royal Drawing School during the early years of her career. She is also the daughter-in-law of Pablo Picasso.

About Us: The Pearl Lam Podcast seeks to spotlight diverse voices from the worlds of art, food, design and architecture who have followed their creative convictions and challenged convention. The Pearl Lam Podcast is available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple and Amazon Music.

Contact Info:

Name: Luke Severn

Email: Send Email

Organization: The Pearl Lam Podcast

Website: https://www.youtube.com/@Pearl-Lam



Video URL: https://youtu.be/2s1JmlBe3q8?si=iPAwGVeuntwoesQM

Release ID: 89116904

Should you come across any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies within this press release's content, we urge you to reach out without delay by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our committed team will promptly address your feedback within 8 hours and take appropriate measures to resolve any identified issues or guide you through the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information remains our utmost priority.