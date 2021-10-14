500 Global in Partnership with Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) and the Ministry of Science and Technology Showcase 500 Global Accelerator Taiwan’s First-Ever Demo Day

20 Taiwanese and international startups in 500 Global Accelerator Taiwan with TTA are preparing to scale regionally and globally

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 14 October 2021 - Venture capital firm 500 Global (formerly 500 Startups), is holding the inaugural digital demo day of 500 Global Accelerator Taiwan with TTA. On October 22, 20 startups in the first batch will present their solutions in a range of sectors, including healthcare, tourism, and edtech to an audience of investors and tech ecosystem stakeholders. The cohort brings a heavy emphasis on harnessing Big Data and Artificial Intelligence to streamline business processes.

The partnership with MoST and TTA represents 500 Global's continued support of Taiwan's mission to establish itself as a global hub for tech innovation.

"We are proud to see how much the startups have grown in a short period of time. With this first batch, we see Taiwan's startup ecosystem benefiting from 500 Global's expertise and resources," says Andrea T. J. Hsu, Director General, Department of Academia-Industry Collaboration and Science Park Affairs, Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST).





The eight-week accelerator program received close to 200 applications, before narrowing it down to 13 Taiwanese and 7 international startups. The founders come from Taiwan, Canada, Hong Kong, Australia, the United States, Indonesia, Guatemala and Malaysia. The program is designed to accelerate early-stage, tech-enabled startups looking to expand to Taiwan and the region. The startups received coaching from 500 Global's network of mentors, and underwent rigorous training in growth fundamentals, sales and marketing best practices, and preparation for capital growth.

"We believe Taiwan is a growing hub of talent, innovation, and opportunity. This accelerator shows that by providing dedicated support and resources, we can help startups think and scale globally. Through this program, we have seen tremendous growth and hunger from founders, and this inspires us to further build the community within Taiwan and cement our commitment to growing an ecosystem in Taiwan," said Carrie Liauw, Regional Director of 500 Global's APAC programs.

Demo Day will take place on Friday, October 22, at 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM (GMT + 8).

Meet the Startups

Aibou

Helps retail and hospitality SMBs grow and scale, with workforce management automation and data insights that matter.

AIDirect

AI dental app that helps dentists increase their esthetic treatment acceptance. Their AI algorithm simulates the result on patients' photos, provided along with a personalized report.

aiseed Inc.

Autonomous drone platform to help any size companies adopt advanced autonomous vehicles to reach their business goal by reducing inefficient and redundant operations.

ArtzyPlanet

Builds creative SaaS products like PICASSO and ArtzyPlanet, to bring creative talent and businesses together, and offer scalable creative solutions.

Creator DB

Influencer discovery platform that helps direct-to-consumer brands discover the best content creators through our Influencer Search Engine (ISE) and custom services.

Crescendo Lab

As a leading LINE API provider from Taiwan, Crescendo Lab enables brands to better communicate with customers by utilizing data and AI technology.

Dent&Co

Dental marketplace with CRM SaaS provided to medical professionals to enhance their daily treatment efficiency and increase new patients.

dipp, Inc.

SaaS enabling e-commerce brand to launch products by automating visual creation and display across multiple sales channels.

Fluv

Pet care marketplace that helps urban pet parents find trusted and loving local pet care easily by connecting pets with the most suitable pet sitters.

Giftpack

AI-powered corporate gifting CRM that digitalizes gift-giving behavior.

GoSky AI Inc.

GoSky AI helps businesses to build Apps on messaging platforms for marketing, sales, and loyalty from the first social interaction to lifetime purchases.

KryptoGO

A SaaS company to help VASP solve compliance issues with our DD engine.

MyProGuide

Online tour expert.

OakMega

The Social CRM, empowering businesses to build trusted relationships with VIP customers with real-time 1st-party data.

OnMyGrad Limited

A SaaS platform enabling Fortune 500 businesses to build their employer brand and supercharge their campus recruitment talent pool.

ShowHue

Smart visual tools for eCommerce, automating the entire product visuals creation process.

Spaceship

A platform where users can easily and instantly compare and book international courier services.

SparkAmplify

AI-powered PR, unleashing a brand's media coverage potential.

Talent Basket

Connects small businesses to top global interns.

TUTEEMI

A learning platform enabling students in Asia to speak English with customized tutor-student matching, hybrid model learning, and a culturally immersive teaching method.





About 500 Global

500 Global is a venture capital firm that invests early in founders building fast-growing technology companies. We focus on markets where technology, innovation, and capital can unlock long-term value and drive economic growth. We work closely with key stakeholders and advise governments and corporations on how best to support entrepreneurial ecosystems so startups can thrive.





500 Global has backed over 6,000 founders representing more than 2,500 companies operating in 77 countries. Our portfolio includes 33 companies valued at over $1 billion and 120 companies valued at over $100 million. Our 140+ plus team members are located in more than 15 countries and bring experience as entrepreneurs, investors, and operators from some of the world's leading technology companies.





About TTA





Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) is a deep tech startup ecosystem building program bringing academic/R&D talents, startups, accelerators, corporate and investors under one roof.





Located in Taipei Arena with 3,000+ m2 co-working and event space specifically designed for tech innovation, Taiwan Tech Arena aims to cultivate deep technology entrepreneurship, foster commercialization of innovation and build a vibrant cross border deep tech startup ecosystem.





