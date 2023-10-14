50th Anniversary of SBM: SBM Tower Comes to Life for a Unique Show for Mauritians

The official celebration of SBM's 50th anniversary had a special touch - Port-Louis, SBM Tower, Friday, October 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM.

To mark this milestone in its history, the bank concocted a one-of-a-kind and unprecedented spectacle in Mauritius, featuring a video projection on two facades of the SBM Tower. Friday evening also saw the presence of internationally renowned 'sand artist' Fatmir Mura, whose "living" sand art pieces were also projected onto the SBM Tower on an area of 1,200 square meters, a first in artistic representation in Mauritius.

"This video projection on the iconic SBM Tower is our way of expressing gratitude to all those who have contributed to SBM's success over the past five decades. We want Mauritians to enjoy this magnificent show in the coming days to celebrate this major milestone in our history with us. This spectacle also underscores our commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer service, principles that have always guided us since the establishment of SBM in 1973. We are now fully focused on our goals of taking the bank and the Mauritian economy to new levels of growth," said Mr. Raoul Gufflet, Group Chief Executive Officer of SBM Holdings Ltd, during a banquet organized to mark the official celebrations of SBM's 50th anniversary on Friday.

Echoing the sentiment, Mr. Sanjaiye Rawoteea, Acting Chief Executive Officer of SBM Bank (Mauritius) Ltd, stated, "We are grateful to our customers and employees for their continued trust, and we are committed to remaining the preferred financial partner for the Mauritian people. This 50th anniversary was an opportunity to celebrate our past, our present, and look confidently toward the future. I am sure that the video projection on the SBM Tower will delight Mauritians, whom I invite to come and enjoy this spectacle in large numbers, with friends or family."

Starting from Saturday, October 7, until Sunday, October 15, the public will be treated to seven projections each evening, lasting for ten minutes each, at the following times: 7:30 PM, 8:00 PM, 8:30 PM, 9:00 PM, 9:30 PM, 10:00 PM, and 10:30 PM. A special platform of 240 square meters has been set up on the Port Louis Waterfront in front of the former post office and will be accessible to the public starting from Saturday, October 7.

A Unique Show

This show is the result of a real technical and human achievement. Indeed, its realization required hundreds of hours of study, visits, design, creation, image, light, and laser programming.

