52 Innovative Organizations Being Accorded The International Innovation Awards 2021

SINGAPORE, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Asia is pleased to honour 52 award recipients at the International Innovation Awards 2021. Spearheading the Innovation Revolution, the International Innovation Awards which aims to create an innovation ecosystem for enterprises is held annually to recognize outstanding innovations across the globe.

The 2021 Global Innovation Index has shown that in spite of the massive impact of the pandemic, many companies have shown remarkable resilience - especially those that have embraced digitalization, technology and innovation. It has shown that the spending growth of R&D in 2019 at 8.5% has successfully contributed to the global innovation ecosystem building on pre-crisis performance in 2020.

This year's awardees demonstrated the role of innovation in accelerating growth, efficiency and inclusiveness which is in line with the objective of the award recognition program. The awards not only provide a global platform for enterprises to showcase their innovations but also encourage organizations to continue investing in innovation to pave the path towards a better and sustainable future.

The award drew an exceptional mix of submissions from various industries and countries/regions such as Brazil, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, United Kingdom, the United States of America. 52 emerged as victors from the 260 applications through undergoing a rigorous evaluation process by a jury of prominent judges across three categories: Product, Service & Solution and Organization & Culture.

"To best prepare our organizations for IR 4.0, we must inculcate greater innovation within our organizations. We must empower our people to constantly innovate and build a culture of innovation within our respective companies. Institutionalize it, so that innovation becomes all-permeating within our organizations rather than a job function or reaction to market forces. Hence, the key is not just changing the way we do business but changing our mindset as well." Richard Tsang, President of Enterprise Asia, stated in his welcome address.

Among the notable recipients of the 'InnoCube' under the Product Category include CYBERDYNE Inc. from Japan with its Wearable Cyborg HAL, the world's first wearable cyborg that uses brain waves to command movements, and E.SUN Commercial Bank, Ltd. From Taiwan with E.SUN Smart FX Service, which is a comprehensive FX service with anti-fraud functions embedded in its transactions.

Esteemed winners under the Service & Solution Category are SHOPLINE from Taiwan with SHOPLINE Social Commerce, a full-featured platform that tailors all-in-one commerce solutions for every business type, and Ambiq from United States of America with its Ultra-low Power Processor Solutions for IoT Endpoint Devices, which is the most energy-efficient sensor processing solution in the market.

Prominent awardees under the Organization & Culture Category include Dubai Police with Dubai Police Next 50 Innovation Hub, a transformation initiative to redesign the Dubai Police innovation ecosystem, and Sofokus from Finland with Better Monday®, which is an organism management system that measures employee happiness in the workplace to achieve a happiness-oriented company culture. 

Prior to the International Innovation Awards, the International Innovation Summit 2021 was held during the day. Themed "Unleash Your Organization's Superpower Innovation", the virtual summit aimed to encourage organizations to tap into their inner innovation powers to innovate in a way that is profitable, creates value and captures customers' interests. 

Over 300 innovation experts, industry leaders and policymakers across the globe gathered at the summit to share and exchange the latest insights on conquering uncertainties and exploring the unknown for organizations to innovate, grow, and evolve. 

At the Summit's opening, Enterprise Asia Chairman Dr. Fong Chan Onn expressed that "Organizations must be courageous to explore the uncertainty to innovate and create. As our journeys grow and evolve, so must our ideas. Improving the ability to innovate has become vital to keeping up with the times." 

Among the keynote speakers is Josemaria Siota, Executive Director of IESE Business School, who covered the topic of "Corporate-startup innovations in in deep tech: Challenges, Opportunities, and Trends". Siota shared invaluable insights on establishing a start-up mindset and culture to develop new technologies and offerings and keep organizations on the right track.

Other speakers include Alexey Semeney, CEO & Founder, DevTeam.Space; Andy Chun, Regional Director & Technology Innovation of Prudential Corporation Asia; Akina Ho, Head of Digital Transformation and Innovation at Great Eagle HK; Praveen Lala, Global Director of Delivery, Process, and Operations of GE Digital; Raushida Vasaiwala, General Manager of APAC at Celtra; Makoto Shibata, Head of FINOLAB & Chief Community Officer of FINOLAB INC.; Guy Parsonage, Partner & Experience Consulting Leader of PwC Experience Centre, Hong Kong; Ivana Bartoletti, Global Data Privacy Officer of Wipro and Founder of Women Leading in AI network; William De Vos, Managing Director APAC of Board Of Innovation; Dr. Geoffrey Yuen, Chief Scientist at Parallel Chain; with Gary Ng, Co-Founder & CEO at viAct, and Martin Daffner, Founder & Innovation Architect and Corporate Innovation Coach of INNOBRIX, as the moderator.

The International Innovation Awards and International Innovation Summit are organized annually by Enterprise Asia, Asia's largest non-governmental organization for entrepreneurship and is supported by the British Chamber of Commerce Singapore, Canada-ASEAN Business Council (CABC), Malaysian Alliance of Corporate Directors, Malaysian Global Innovation & Creativity Centre (MaGIC), Malaysian-Thai Chamber of Commerce, National Agency for Technology Entrepreneurship and Commercialization Development (NATEC) Vietnam, National Science and Technology Development Agency Thailand, OAV - German Asia-Pacific Business Association, Singapore Thai Chamber of Commerce (STCC), The Malaysian Chamber of Commerce (HK and Macau) Limited (MAYCHAM). PR Newswire as the official press release distributor partner, and 3Particle as the official production partner. AsianNGO, Bangkok Post, Biz Hub Vietnam, BusinessWorld, Commercial Times, DigiconAsia, Hong Kong Economic Times, Jumpstart, Kumparan, Nikkei Asia, SME and Viet Nam News as the official media partners.

AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited

KATSAN: INNOVATION FOR PEACE OF MIND

Thailand

Bioscience Animal Health Public Company Limited

Angentex® COVID-19 qPCR Detection Kit (with IC)

Thailand

Charsire Biotechnology Corp.

Celludoxa Sanovazo - A Class II Medical Device Trauma Dressing from Patented Process Soybean Extract

Taiwan

CTG Brasil

Turbine Pneumatic Governor for hydropower plants

Brazil

CYBERDYNE Inc.

Wearable Cyborg HAL

Japan

E.SUN Commercial Bank, Ltd.

E.SUN Wallet

Taiwan

E.SUN Commercial Bank, Ltd.

E.SUN Smart FX Service

Taiwan

EVA-GLORY Industrial Co., Ltd

Nitrex: protection foam

Taiwan

First International Computer, Inc.

AR HUD

Taiwan

Hettigoda Industries Private Limited

Siddhalepa Pain Relief Spray

Sri Lanka

IPOWER PRODUCTS LIMITED

Electric Pendant Heater + Light & Remote Control

Hong Kong

K-WAX International Co., Ltd

C.C Coating Maintenance

Taiwan

Linyuan Advanced Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

Continex LH Series Carbon Black

Taiwan

Nu Skin Enterprises Singapore Pte Ltd

ageLOC Boost

Singapore

PLANET Technology Corporation

Renewable Energy Management Controller

Taiwan

Pulse Science Company Limited

BioSafety Mobile Unit

Thailand

Pulse Science Company Limited

Incuwork ic

Thailand

Simple Foods Co., Ltd.

137 Degrees Almond Milk Products

Thailand

SUPIA ASIA PTE LIMITED

Supia Academy

Hong Kong

Thammachart Seafood Retail Co., Ltd.

Salmon Bacon

Thailand

Vodafone GmbH

Vodafone Giga AR App: A futuristic cooking experience

Germany

Yuen Foong Yu Consumer Products Co., Ltd.

Orange House 5 in 1 Laundry Detergent Pods

Taiwan

 

Aditya Birla Capital Limited

Implementation of Digital & Tech Capability

India

Ambiq

Ultra-low Power Processor Solutions for IoT Endpoint Devices

USA

Asia Cement Corporation

ACTEC AI Control System

Taiwan

Cathay Life Insurance

Cathay Vision Experience (CVX)

Taiwan

CITIC Telecom CPC

DataHOUSE™ AR Remote Hand

Hong Kong

Criteo Singapore Pte Ltd

Criteo's First-Party Media Network

Singapore

CTG Brasil

CTG Comunica

Brazil

Dubai Police

EFAAD

United Arab Emirates

EBM Technologies Inc.

Ubiquitous Diagnostic Environment (UDE) App

Taiwan

Ekata, Inc.

Account Opening API
Merchant Onboarding API
Merchant Review

Singapore

GARAOTUS (SYSTEX Group)

GARAOTUS Cloud Platform

Taiwan

GLUU Pte Ltd

GLUU, A Marketplace Where Individuals/Businesses Can Source For Connectivity (WiFi or Mobile Data)

Singapore

IFS Facility Services Co., Ltd.

IFS Intelligent Visitor Management Solution

Thailand

Medidata Solutions International Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

Medidata Decentralized Clinical Trials Program

Singapore

portto

Blocto: Cross-chain, Integrated Smart Contract Wallet Service

Taiwan

PRINCE BANK PLC.

Prince Bank MobileBiz Digital Banking Application

Cambodia

Regional Corridor Development Authority (RECODA)

RECODA PROJECT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (RPMS)

Malaysia

Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC)

RCBC's DiskarTech

Philippines

Shieh Yih Machinery Industry Co., Ltd.

Smart Stamping Solution

Taiwan

SHOPLINE

SHOPLINE Social Commerce

Taiwan

SpectroChip Inc.

The ONE InstantCare for COVID-19 Rapid Screening

Taiwan

Startek

Startek Cloud

India

Tailored Jewel Sdn Bhd

Malaysia's First Omnichannel Online Jeweller

Malaysia

Taiwan Shin Kong Commercial Bank

OMNI-U

Taiwan

Takeda (Thailand), Ltd.

IBD Friend

Thailand

TCI Co., Ltd.

Innovation Service for Corporate ESG Value

Taiwan

Yes Energy Service Co., Ltd.

EV/EM Charging System

Taiwan

Yuanta Securities Investment Trust Co., Ltd.

Yuanta ETF AI Investment Platform

Taiwan

Yung Ching Realty Group

Yung Ching Realty App

Taiwan

Yung Ching Realty Group

iplus Smart Innovation Center

Taiwan

 

[24]7 Customer Philippines Inc.

Project CoLove

Philippines

AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited

AP THAILAND: INNOVATION FROM EMPATHY CULTURE

Thailand

Criteo Singapore Pte Ltd

Strengthening Our Culture Of Inclusion Through And Beyond The Pandemic

Singapore

CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

We are family - Stronger Culture, Happy Workplace

Taiwan

CTG Brasil

Mapping of Social Innovations for Sustainable Tourism

Brazil

Dubai Police

Dubai Police Next 50 Innovation Hub

United Arab Emirates

E.SUN Commercial Bank, Ltd.

E.SUN Digital Transformation

Taiwan

MIT Hong Kong Innovation Node

MIT Innovation Academy

Hong Kong

Sofokus

Better Monday®

Finland

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is Asia's leading non-governmental organization for entrepreneurship. It's 4 pillars are entrepreneurship, innovation, sustainability, and growth. Established in 2006, Enterprise Asia has over 8,000 alumni and members and across 18 countries. For more information, visit www.enterpriseasia.org.

About the International Innovation Awards

The International Innovation Awards is an annual regional recognition program that recognizes outstanding innovations, and in the process, encouraging organizations to continue investing in innovations. For more information, visit www.innovationaward.org.

About the International Innovation Summit

The International Innovation Summit annually provides an unparalleled platform for innovators that is power packed with networking and sharing of insights with an elite community of business leaders. The summit aims to resolve major challenges in innovation structures and at the same time searching for opportunities and new ideas to drive business growth for the future. For more information, visit www.innosummit.org.