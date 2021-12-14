52 Innovative Organizations Being Accorded The International Innovation Awards 2021

SINGAPORE, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Asia is pleased to honour 52 award recipients at the International Innovation Awards 2021. Spearheading the Innovation Revolution, the International Innovation Awards which aims to create an innovation ecosystem for enterprises is held annually to recognize outstanding innovations across the globe.



Award Recipients of the International Innovation Awards 2021

The 2021 Global Innovation Index has shown that in spite of the massive impact of the pandemic, many companies have shown remarkable resilience - especially those that have embraced digitalization, technology and innovation. It has shown that the spending growth of R&D in 2019 at 8.5% has successfully contributed to the global innovation ecosystem building on pre-crisis performance in 2020.

This year's awardees demonstrated the role of innovation in accelerating growth, efficiency and inclusiveness which is in line with the objective of the award recognition program. The awards not only provide a global platform for enterprises to showcase their innovations but also encourage organizations to continue investing in innovation to pave the path towards a better and sustainable future.

The award drew an exceptional mix of submissions from various industries and countries/regions such as Brazil, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, United Kingdom, the United States of America. 52 emerged as victors from the 260 applications through undergoing a rigorous evaluation process by a jury of prominent judges across three categories: Product, Service & Solution and Organization & Culture.

"To best prepare our organizations for IR 4.0, we must inculcate greater innovation within our organizations. We must empower our people to constantly innovate and build a culture of innovation within our respective companies. Institutionalize it, so that innovation becomes all-permeating within our organizations rather than a job function or reaction to market forces. Hence, the key is not just changing the way we do business but changing our mindset as well." Richard Tsang, President of Enterprise Asia, stated in his welcome address.

Among the notable recipients of the 'InnoCube' under the Product Category include CYBERDYNE Inc. from Japan with its Wearable Cyborg HAL, the world's first wearable cyborg that uses brain waves to command movements, and E.SUN Commercial Bank, Ltd. From Taiwan with E.SUN Smart FX Service, which is a comprehensive FX service with anti-fraud functions embedded in its transactions.

Esteemed winners under the Service & Solution Category are SHOPLINE from Taiwan with SHOPLINE Social Commerce, a full-featured platform that tailors all-in-one commerce solutions for every business type, and Ambiq from United States of America with its Ultra-low Power Processor Solutions for IoT Endpoint Devices, which is the most energy-efficient sensor processing solution in the market.

Prominent awardees under the Organization & Culture Category include Dubai Police with Dubai Police Next 50 Innovation Hub, a transformation initiative to redesign the Dubai Police innovation ecosystem, and Sofokus from Finland with Better Monday®, which is an organism management system that measures employee happiness in the workplace to achieve a happiness-oriented company culture.

Prior to the International Innovation Awards, the International Innovation Summit 2021 was held during the day. Themed "Unleash Your Organization's Superpower Innovation", the virtual summit aimed to encourage organizations to tap into their inner innovation powers to innovate in a way that is profitable, creates value and captures customers' interests.

Over 300 innovation experts, industry leaders and policymakers across the globe gathered at the summit to share and exchange the latest insights on conquering uncertainties and exploring the unknown for organizations to innovate, grow, and evolve.

At the Summit's opening, Enterprise Asia Chairman Dr. Fong Chan Onn expressed that "Organizations must be courageous to explore the uncertainty to innovate and create. As our journeys grow and evolve, so must our ideas. Improving the ability to innovate has become vital to keeping up with the times."

Among the keynote speakers is Josemaria Siota, Executive Director of IESE Business School, who covered the topic of "Corporate-startup innovations in in deep tech: Challenges, Opportunities, and Trends". Siota shared invaluable insights on establishing a start-up mindset and culture to develop new technologies and offerings and keep organizations on the right track.

Other speakers include Alexey Semeney, CEO & Founder, DevTeam.Space; Andy Chun, Regional Director & Technology Innovation of Prudential Corporation Asia; Akina Ho, Head of Digital Transformation and Innovation at Great Eagle HK; Praveen Lala, Global Director of Delivery, Process, and Operations of GE Digital; Raushida Vasaiwala, General Manager of APAC at Celtra; Makoto Shibata, Head of FINOLAB & Chief Community Officer of FINOLAB INC.; Guy Parsonage, Partner & Experience Consulting Leader of PwC Experience Centre, Hong Kong; Ivana Bartoletti, Global Data Privacy Officer of Wipro and Founder of Women Leading in AI network; William De Vos, Managing Director APAC of Board Of Innovation; Dr. Geoffrey Yuen, Chief Scientist at Parallel Chain; with Gary Ng, Co-Founder & CEO at viAct, and Martin Daffner, Founder & Innovation Architect and Corporate Innovation Coach of INNOBRIX, as the moderator.

The International Innovation Awards and International Innovation Summit are organized annually by Enterprise Asia, Asia's largest non-governmental organization for entrepreneurship and is supported by the British Chamber of Commerce Singapore, Canada-ASEAN Business Council (CABC), Malaysian Alliance of Corporate Directors, Malaysian Global Innovation & Creativity Centre (MaGIC), Malaysian-Thai Chamber of Commerce, National Agency for Technology Entrepreneurship and Commercialization Development (NATEC) Vietnam, National Science and Technology Development Agency Thailand, OAV - German Asia-Pacific Business Association, Singapore Thai Chamber of Commerce (STCC), The Malaysian Chamber of Commerce (HK and Macau) Limited (MAYCHAM). PR Newswire as the official press release distributor partner, and 3Particle as the official production partner. AsianNGO, Bangkok Post, Biz Hub Vietnam, BusinessWorld, Commercial Times, DigiconAsia, Hong Kong Economic Times, Jumpstart, Kumparan, Nikkei Asia, SME and Viet Nam News as the official media partners.

RECIPIENT LIST OF THE INTERNATIONAL INNOVATION AWARDS 2021

PRODUCT CATEGORY COMPANY WINNING INNOVATION TITLE COUNTRY/REGION AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited KATSAN: INNOVATION FOR PEACE OF MIND Thailand Bioscience Animal Health Public Company Limited Angentex® COVID-19 qPCR Detection Kit (with IC) Thailand Charsire Biotechnology Corp. Celludoxa Sanovazo - A Class II Medical Device Trauma Dressing from Patented Process Soybean Extract Taiwan CTG Brasil Turbine Pneumatic Governor for hydropower plants Brazil CYBERDYNE Inc. Wearable Cyborg HAL Japan E.SUN Commercial Bank, Ltd. E.SUN Wallet Taiwan E.SUN Commercial Bank, Ltd. E.SUN Smart FX Service Taiwan EVA-GLORY Industrial Co., Ltd Nitrex: protection foam Taiwan First International Computer, Inc. AR HUD Taiwan Hettigoda Industries Private Limited Siddhalepa Pain Relief Spray Sri Lanka IPOWER PRODUCTS LIMITED Electric Pendant Heater + Light & Remote Control Hong Kong K-WAX International Co., Ltd C.C Coating Maintenance Taiwan Linyuan Advanced Materials Technology Co., Ltd. Continex LH Series Carbon Black Taiwan Nu Skin Enterprises Singapore Pte Ltd ageLOC Boost Singapore PLANET Technology Corporation Renewable Energy Management Controller Taiwan Pulse Science Company Limited BioSafety Mobile Unit Thailand Pulse Science Company Limited Incuwork ic Thailand Simple Foods Co., Ltd. 137 Degrees Almond Milk Products Thailand SUPIA ASIA PTE LIMITED Supia Academy Hong Kong Thammachart Seafood Retail Co., Ltd. Salmon Bacon Thailand Vodafone GmbH Vodafone Giga AR App: A futuristic cooking experience Germany Yuen Foong Yu Consumer Products Co., Ltd. Orange House 5 in 1 Laundry Detergent Pods Taiwan

SERVICE & SOLUTION CATEGORY COMPANY WINNING INNOVATION TITLE COUNTRY/REGION Aditya Birla Capital Limited Implementation of Digital & Tech Capability India Ambiq Ultra-low Power Processor Solutions for IoT Endpoint Devices USA Asia Cement Corporation ACTEC AI Control System Taiwan Cathay Life Insurance Cathay Vision Experience (CVX) Taiwan CITIC Telecom CPC DataHOUSE™ AR Remote Hand Hong Kong Criteo Singapore Pte Ltd Criteo's First-Party Media Network Singapore CTG Brasil CTG Comunica Brazil Dubai Police EFAAD United Arab Emirates EBM Technologies Inc. Ubiquitous Diagnostic Environment (UDE) App Taiwan Ekata, Inc. Account Opening API

Merchant Onboarding API

Merchant Review Singapore GARAOTUS (SYSTEX Group) GARAOTUS Cloud Platform Taiwan GLUU Pte Ltd GLUU, A Marketplace Where Individuals/Businesses Can Source For Connectivity (WiFi or Mobile Data) Singapore IFS Facility Services Co., Ltd. IFS Intelligent Visitor Management Solution Thailand Medidata Solutions International Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. Medidata Decentralized Clinical Trials Program Singapore portto Blocto: Cross-chain, Integrated Smart Contract Wallet Service Taiwan PRINCE BANK PLC. Prince Bank MobileBiz Digital Banking Application Cambodia Regional Corridor Development Authority (RECODA) RECODA PROJECT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (RPMS) Malaysia Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) RCBC's DiskarTech Philippines Shieh Yih Machinery Industry Co., Ltd. Smart Stamping Solution Taiwan SHOPLINE SHOPLINE Social Commerce Taiwan SpectroChip Inc. The ONE InstantCare for COVID-19 Rapid Screening Taiwan Startek Startek Cloud India Tailored Jewel Sdn Bhd Malaysia's First Omnichannel Online Jeweller Malaysia Taiwan Shin Kong Commercial Bank OMNI-U Taiwan Takeda (Thailand), Ltd. IBD Friend Thailand TCI Co., Ltd. Innovation Service for Corporate ESG Value Taiwan Yes Energy Service Co., Ltd. EV/EM Charging System Taiwan Yuanta Securities Investment Trust Co., Ltd. Yuanta ETF AI Investment Platform Taiwan Yung Ching Realty Group Yung Ching Realty App Taiwan Yung Ching Realty Group iplus Smart Innovation Center Taiwan

ORGANISATION & CULTURE CATEGORY COMPANY WINNING INNOVATION TITLE COUNTRY/REGION [24]7 Customer Philippines Inc. Project CoLove Philippines AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited AP THAILAND: INNOVATION FROM EMPATHY CULTURE Thailand Criteo Singapore Pte Ltd Strengthening Our Culture Of Inclusion Through And Beyond The Pandemic Singapore CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. We are family - Stronger Culture, Happy Workplace Taiwan CTG Brasil Mapping of Social Innovations for Sustainable Tourism Brazil Dubai Police Dubai Police Next 50 Innovation Hub United Arab Emirates E.SUN Commercial Bank, Ltd. E.SUN Digital Transformation Taiwan MIT Hong Kong Innovation Node MIT Innovation Academy Hong Kong Sofokus Better Monday® Finland

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is Asia's leading non-governmental organization for entrepreneurship. It's 4 pillars are entrepreneurship, innovation, sustainability, and growth. Established in 2006, Enterprise Asia has over 8,000 alumni and members and across 18 countries. For more information, visit www.enterpriseasia.org.

About the International Innovation Awards

The International Innovation Awards is an annual regional recognition program that recognizes outstanding innovations, and in the process, encouraging organizations to continue investing in innovations. For more information, visit www.innovationaward.org.

About the International Innovation Summit

The International Innovation Summit annually provides an unparalleled platform for innovators that is power packed with networking and sharing of insights with an elite community of business leaders. The summit aims to resolve major challenges in innovation structures and at the same time searching for opportunities and new ideas to drive business growth for the future. For more information, visit www.innosummit.org.