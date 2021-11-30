52 Thai Companies Claims Prestigious Title As Best Companies to Work For in Asia 2021

BANGKOK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty-two Thai companies has proven that great employee engagement can propel a company forward even during the pandemic. This year, 18,748 employees from 269 Thai companies have responded to the HR Asia employee engagement survey.

From the survey, it is evident that the Thai employees continue to demonstrate a strong collective spirit despite the pandemic. They are willing to help one another and being able to use their expertise to help achieve the organization's goal.

84% of the 18,748 employees who participated in the survey indicated that they are willing to assist colleagues who require assistance; while 83% respects the expertise of other employees in the organization. This synergizes the organization very well has having a diverse set of knowledge and skills boosts performance and problems are solved easily. 82% of the participants also believes that their job is what moves the organization closer to the goals and objectives.

As the Thai economy moves into post-pandemic recovery, there are several concerns that the employees wish that their employers can address. 69% of the survey participants are only excited to return to work after weekend, citing safety and wellbeing as the main concerns.

"The pandemic has placed extraordinary demands on business leaders and beyond. For some companies, a near term survival plan may seem to be on the only agenda for recovery but by investing in employee engagement. It can have a positive impact in work productivity as they feel supported in their jobs which will in return contributes to the overall business operations and post recovery survival," said William Ng, group publisher and editor-in-chief of Business Media International, the publisher of HR Asia.

The HR Asia's Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards recognises companies that have shown world-class employee engagement and workplace excellence, while displaying demonstrable empathy and care for their employees.

The award covers twelve markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam making this the largest survey in the region for employee engagement.  

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2021 (THAILAND EDITION)

Company

Industry

Advanced Info Services PCL

Telecommunication

AIA Company Ltd.

Insurance

Allianz Ayudhya

Insurance

Avery Dennison (Thailand) Ltd.

Manufacturing

AXA Insurance Public Company Ltd.

Insurance

B. Braun (Thailand) Ltd.

Medical Devices

Baxter Healthcare (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Healthcare

Benchachinda Group

Telecommunication

Boonrawd Group

Food and Beverage

Boots Retail (Thailand) Ltd.

Retail

Boston Scientific (Thailand) Ltd.

Medical Devices

Brand's Suntory International Co., Ltd.

FMCG

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

Agro-Industrial and Food Conglomerate

Chubb Samaggi Insurance PCL

Insurance

Cigna Insurance Public Co., Ltd.

Insurance

CIMB Thai Public Co., Ltd.

Banking

Citibank, N.A. Thailand

Banking

Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL

IT

Diageo Moët Hennessy Thailand Ltd.

Food and beverage

DXC Technology (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

IT

ExxonMobil Ltd.

Oil & Gas

FedEx Express Thailand

Logistics

Food Passion Co., Ltd.

Food and beverage

GlaxoSmithKline (Thailand) Ltd.

Pharmaceutical

Griffith Foods Ltd.

Food and beverage

Kasikorn Business Technology Group (KBTG)

Technology

Kerry Ingredients (Thailand) Ltd.

Food and beverage

Krungthai-AXA Life Insurance PCL

Insurance

L'Oreal (Thailand) Ltd.

Cosmetics

Lotus's

Retail

Mazars (Thailand) Ltd.

Professional services

Mercedes-Benz (Thailand) Ltd.

Automotive

Metro Systems Corporation PCL

IT

Microsoft (Thailand) Ltd.

IT

Neo Corporate Co., Ltd.

FMCG

Novartis Thailand

Pharmaceutical

Osotspa Public Co., Ltd.

FMCG

Philip Morris Trading (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

FMCG

Phyathai & Paolo Hospital Group

Healthcare

Pomelo Fashion Co., Ltd.

Retail

PTG Energy PCL

Oil & Gas

SAP Systems, Applications and Products In Data Processing (Thailand) Ltd.

IT

SAS Software (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

IT

Siam Makro PCL

Wholesale

Takeda (Thailand), Ltd.

Pharmaceutical

TDCX Thailand

BPO

Thai Beverage PCL

Food & Beverage

ThoughtWorks Thailand

IT

True Corporation PCL

Telecommunication

Unilever Thai Trading Ltd.

FMCG

United Overseas Bank (Thai) PCL

Banking

Zuellig Pharma Ltd.

Pharmaceutical

