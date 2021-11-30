52 Thai Companies Claims Prestigious Title As Best Companies to Work For in Asia 2021

BANGKOK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty-two Thai companies has proven that great employee engagement can propel a company forward even during the pandemic. This year, 18,748 employees from 269 Thai companies have responded to the HR Asia employee engagement survey.

From the survey, it is evident that the Thai employees continue to demonstrate a strong collective spirit despite the pandemic. They are willing to help one another and being able to use their expertise to help achieve the organization's goal.

84% of the 18,748 employees who participated in the survey indicated that they are willing to assist colleagues who require assistance; while 83% respects the expertise of other employees in the organization. This synergizes the organization very well has having a diverse set of knowledge and skills boosts performance and problems are solved easily. 82% of the participants also believes that their job is what moves the organization closer to the goals and objectives.

As the Thai economy moves into post-pandemic recovery, there are several concerns that the employees wish that their employers can address. 69% of the survey participants are only excited to return to work after weekend, citing safety and wellbeing as the main concerns.

"The pandemic has placed extraordinary demands on business leaders and beyond. For some companies, a near term survival plan may seem to be on the only agenda for recovery but by investing in employee engagement. It can have a positive impact in work productivity as they feel supported in their jobs which will in return contributes to the overall business operations and post recovery survival," said William Ng, group publisher and editor-in-chief of Business Media International, the publisher of HR Asia.

The HR Asia's Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards recognises companies that have shown world-class employee engagement and workplace excellence, while displaying demonstrable empathy and care for their employees.

The award covers twelve markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam making this the largest survey in the region for employee engagement.

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2021 (THAILAND EDITION)

Company Industry Advanced Info Services PCL Telecommunication AIA Company Ltd. Insurance Allianz Ayudhya Insurance Avery Dennison (Thailand) Ltd. Manufacturing AXA Insurance Public Company Ltd. Insurance B. Braun (Thailand) Ltd. Medical Devices Baxter Healthcare (Thailand) Co., Ltd. Healthcare Benchachinda Group Telecommunication Boonrawd Group Food and Beverage Boots Retail (Thailand) Ltd. Retail Boston Scientific (Thailand) Ltd. Medical Devices Brand's Suntory International Co., Ltd. FMCG Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL Agro-Industrial and Food Conglomerate Chubb Samaggi Insurance PCL Insurance Cigna Insurance Public Co., Ltd. Insurance CIMB Thai Public Co., Ltd. Banking Citibank, N.A. Thailand Banking Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL IT Diageo Moët Hennessy Thailand Ltd. Food and beverage DXC Technology (Thailand) Co., Ltd. IT ExxonMobil Ltd. Oil & Gas FedEx Express Thailand Logistics Food Passion Co., Ltd. Food and beverage GlaxoSmithKline (Thailand) Ltd. Pharmaceutical Griffith Foods Ltd. Food and beverage Kasikorn Business Technology Group (KBTG) Technology Kerry Ingredients (Thailand) Ltd. Food and beverage Krungthai-AXA Life Insurance PCL Insurance L'Oreal (Thailand) Ltd. Cosmetics Lotus's Retail Mazars (Thailand) Ltd. Professional services Mercedes-Benz (Thailand) Ltd. Automotive Metro Systems Corporation PCL IT Microsoft (Thailand) Ltd. IT Neo Corporate Co., Ltd. FMCG Novartis Thailand Pharmaceutical Osotspa Public Co., Ltd. FMCG Philip Morris Trading (Thailand) Co., Ltd. FMCG Phyathai & Paolo Hospital Group Healthcare Pomelo Fashion Co., Ltd. Retail PTG Energy PCL Oil & Gas SAP Systems, Applications and Products In Data Processing (Thailand) Ltd. IT SAS Software (Thailand) Co., Ltd. IT Siam Makro PCL Wholesale Takeda (Thailand), Ltd. Pharmaceutical TDCX Thailand BPO Thai Beverage PCL Food & Beverage ThoughtWorks Thailand IT True Corporation PCL Telecommunication Unilever Thai Trading Ltd. FMCG United Overseas Bank (Thai) PCL Banking Zuellig Pharma Ltd. Pharmaceutical

About Business Media International

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Ltd, a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and has the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model — in our portfolio.

