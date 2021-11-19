Industry collaborations and a vast partnership ecosystem will help 5G operators build shared capabilities, finds Frost & Sullivan

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, APAC 5G Connectivity Growth Opportunities, finds that 5G will be a key enabler of digital transformation and business success across industries in Asia-Pacific. Its unique ability to help enterprises deliver next-generation customer experiences through enhanced reliability, low latency and optimized power consumption will help mobile operators generate significant growth opportunities. As 5G is gradually launched across the region and backed by government initiatives, market revenues are expected to grow from $2.13 billion in 2020 to $13.90 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate of 45.5%.



5G's Ability to Support Diverse Use Cases across Multiple Industries Fuels Adoption in Asia-Pacific

For further information on this analysis, APAC 5G Connectivity Growth Opportunities, please visit: https://frost.ly/6pp

"The enterprise and manufacturing sectors will heavily influence the success of 5G in Asia-Pacific. Mobile operators and the industry need to focus on promising and viable use cases to scale and tap into the enterprise segment. Unlike 4G, 5G is not exclusive to mobile operators," noted Quah Mei Lee, Associate Director, ICT Research at Frost & Sullivan. "Rapidly evolving customer preferences also will accelerate 5G adoption as the technology can encourage innovation, leading to new business models with better prospects."

Quah added: "New concepts, such as private 5G networks, network slicing, and the B2B2X business models show the promise of 5G and will drive growth of 5G solutions in APAC. With enabling technologies in place, industries will have a greater capability to innovate, giving rise to new business models that were not possible before."

In an increasingly digitalized environment, 5G mobile operators can find substantial growth opportunities by:

Understanding customer requirements and building network capabilities and solutions to address them.

and building network capabilities and solutions to address them. Forging industry partnerships to design and implement viable business and pricing models as well as develop end-to-end solutions.

to design and implement viable business and pricing models as well as develop end-to-end solutions. Obtaining government buy-in to establish supportive investment ecosystems , including skilled human resources, adequate infrastructure, and favorable policies.

, including skilled human resources, adequate infrastructure, and favorable policies. Ensuring platforms and operations can support rapid and large-scale changes in the partner ecosystem.

Developing shared capabilities with vertical industries through application programming interfaces.

APAC 5G Connectivity Growth Opportunities is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Information & Communications Technologies research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

APAC 5G Connectivity Growth Opportunities

PBDE

Contact:

Melissa Tan

Corporate Communications

T: +65 6890 0926

E: melissa.tan@frost.com

www.frost.com

Related Links :

http://www.frost.com