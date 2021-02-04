The 5th Guangzhou Award Shortlist Released in Guangzhou

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable development is an essential issue in today's human society. The global spread of COVID-19 highlights the importance and urgency of sustainable development. A total of 273 initiatives from 175 cities and local governments in 60 countries and regions applied for the 5th Guangzhou International Award for Urban Innovation, which fully demonstrated global cities' determination to adhere to exchanges and cooperation under the epidemic. This meeting released the Technical Committee Meeting results of the 5th Guangzhou Award and announced the 15 shortlisted cities.



The 5th Guangzhou Award shortlisted cities released in Guangzhou

Guests include: Mr. Guan Litong, Deputy Director General of Department of European and Asian Affairs, the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries; Mr. Sun Xiuqing, Deputy Secretary General of Guangzhou Municipal Government; Ms. Emilia Saiz, Secretary-General of United Cities and Local Governments; Mr. Octavi de la Varga, Secretary General of Metropolis. Mr. Liu Baochun, Director General of Guangzhou Foreign Affairs Office, Metropolis Regional Secretary of Asia-Pacific, hosted the conference.

Many speakers mentioned that the Covid-19 pandemic has challenged our urban planning and governance. Ms. Saiz said that, the Covid-19 that the world is going through has changed the perceptions of many things and has impacted our economy and our society. It has also highlighted some of the changes that we need to make at local government level. Mr. Octavi said, "The Covid-19 pandemic has placed cities and city leaders at the forefront of the fight and in adapting policies, rethinking our urban development, and looking for creative solutions. And I think this is at the heart of the Guangzhou Award." Multiple speakers expressed their recognition on Guangzhou Award's achievement on urban governance innovation. In Mr. Guan Litong's speech, he remarked, despite the impact of the pandemic, the 5th Guangzhou Award has progressed against the adversities. It fully demonstrated the international influence of the Guangzhou Award and the determination of global cities to cooperate and to develop under the pandemic. Mr. Sun Xiuqing praised Guangzhou Award for sticking to its mission and promote global urban governance and sustainable development, while combating the global pandemic.

Ms. Sylvia Croese, Chair of the Technical Committee of the 5th Guangzhou Award, the Senior Researcher of the South African Research Chair in Spatial Analysis and City Planning from University of the Witwatersrand, reported on the initial assessment and announced the list of shortlisted cities. Subsequently, two of the Technical Committee members, Mr. Serge Salat, President of Urban Morphology and Complex Systems Institute in Paris, and Mr. Ali Cheshmehzangi, Head of the Department of Architecture and Built Environment and Director of the Centre for Sustainable Energy Technologies (CSET) of the University of Nottingham in Ningbo China, commented on the shortlisted initiatives.

The 15 shortlisted cities of the 5th Guangzhou Award are: City of Unley, Australia; Wien, Austria; São José dos Pinhais, Brazil; Chongqing Municipality, China; Capital Region of Denmark, Denmark; Quito, Ecuador; All 114 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of Odisha, India; Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), India; Bandung City Government, Indonesia; Union of Municipalities, Lebanon; Municipality Of Antananarivo (Commune Urbaine d'Antananarivo, Madagascar; Breda, Netherlands; Departmental Council of Saint Louis, Senegal; City of Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa; Los Angeles, USA.

Finally, guests accepted interviews from several media and share different concepts and practices of urban innovation and sustainable development. They also give their opinion of the future trends of global urban governance and the renewing assessment of innovation. These ideas provided new insights for the exploration of future urban sustainable development.

Please find the lists of 15 Shortlisted Cities and 30 Deserving Cities as follows:

The 15 Shortlisted Cities of the 5th Guangzhou Award No. City/Local Government Initiative 1. City of Unley, Australia Cohousing for Ageing Well – Designing Urban Infill

for Ageing in Place 2. Vienna, Austria Werkstadt Junges Wien 3. São José dos Pinhais, Brazil Digital Technology and Social Participation in

Surveillance and Definition of Priority Areas and Act 4. Chongqing, China Innovative Emergency Solutions to the Pandemic

Challenge for Urban Medical Wastes Disposal 5. Capital Region, Denmark Cycle Superhighways in Capital Region of Denmark 6. Quito, Ecuador Eco-Efficiency Tool for the Metropolitan District of

Quito 7. All 114 Urban Local Bodies

(ULBs) of Odisha, India The Urban Wage Employment Initiative – Reducing

Vulnerabilities and Enhancing Resilience of the Urban 8. Berhampur, India Promoting Sustainable Environment Conservation

and Women empowerment through Faecal Sludge

and Septage Management (FSSM) in Berhampur 9. Bandung City Government,

Indonesia The Roles of Public Health Service through

OMABA Cooking Centre for Managing

Malnourished and Stunting Children 10. Union of Dannieh

Municipalities, Lebanon Engaging the Citizen to be Part of the Emergency

Response Plan to Fight against COVID-19 11. Municipality of

Antananarivo, Madagascar Building Resilience in the City Food System of

Antananarivo through Adapted Production Systems: - Share and Learn about Urban Agriculture Practices

through 'Mamboly Aho' (I FARM); - Monitoring the Local Food System (Implementing

the MUFPP Monitoring Framework of Indicators); - Better Food for Kids: Vegetable Gardens in

Schoolyards to Contribute to Better Nutrition for

Children 12. Breda, Netherlands GreenQuays-Urban River Regeneration through

Nature Inclusive Quays 13. Departmental Council of

Saint Louis, Senegal Inter-municipal approach for the safeguard and

enhancement of the Mangrove by the Local

Authorities 14. City of Cape Town, South

Africa Western Cape Industrial Symbiosis Programme

(WISP) delivered by GreenCape 15. Los Angeles, United States

of America Open-Source Tools for Action on the SDGs