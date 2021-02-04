The 5th Guangzhou Award Shortlist Released in Guangzhou

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable development is an essential issue in today's human society. The global spread of COVID-19 highlights the importance and urgency of sustainable development. A total of 273 initiatives from 175 cities and local governments in 60 countries and regions applied for the 5th Guangzhou International Award for Urban Innovation, which fully demonstrated global cities' determination to adhere to exchanges and cooperation under the epidemic. This meeting released the Technical Committee Meeting results of the 5th Guangzhou Award and announced the 15 shortlisted cities.

The 5th Guangzhou Award shortlisted cities released in Guangzhou
Guests include: Mr. Guan Litong, Deputy Director General of Department of European and Asian Affairs, the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries; Mr. Sun Xiuqing, Deputy Secretary General of Guangzhou Municipal Government; Ms. Emilia Saiz, Secretary-General of United Cities and Local Governments; Mr. Octavi de la Varga, Secretary General of Metropolis. Mr. Liu Baochun, Director General of Guangzhou Foreign Affairs Office,  Metropolis  Regional Secretary of Asia-Pacific, hosted the conference.

Many speakers mentioned that the Covid-19 pandemic has challenged our urban planning and governance. Ms. Saiz said that, the Covid-19 that the world is going through has changed the perceptions of many things and has impacted our economy and our society. It has also highlighted some of the changes that we need to make at local government level. Mr. Octavi said, "The Covid-19 pandemic has placed cities and city leaders at the forefront of the fight and in adapting policies, rethinking our urban development, and looking for creative solutions. And I think this is at the heart of the Guangzhou Award." Multiple speakers expressed their recognition on Guangzhou Award's achievement on urban governance innovation. In Mr. Guan Litong's speech, he remarked, despite the impact of the pandemic, the 5th Guangzhou Award has progressed against the adversities. It fully demonstrated the international influence of the Guangzhou Award and the determination of global cities to cooperate and to develop under the pandemic. Mr. Sun Xiuqing praised Guangzhou Award for sticking to its mission and promote global urban governance and sustainable development, while combating the global pandemic.

Ms. Sylvia Croese, Chair of the Technical Committee of the 5th Guangzhou Award, the Senior Researcher of the South African Research Chair in Spatial Analysis and City Planning from University of the Witwatersrand, reported on the initial assessment and announced the list of shortlisted cities. Subsequently, two of the Technical Committee members, Mr. Serge Salat, President of Urban Morphology and Complex Systems Institute in Paris, and Mr. Ali Cheshmehzangi, Head of the Department of Architecture and Built Environment and Director of the Centre for Sustainable Energy Technologies (CSET) of the University of Nottingham in Ningbo China, commented on the shortlisted initiatives.

The 15 shortlisted cities of the 5th Guangzhou Award are: City of Unley, Australia; Wien, Austria; São José dos Pinhais, Brazil; Chongqing Municipality, China; Capital Region of Denmark, Denmark; Quito, Ecuador; All 114 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of Odisha, India; Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), India; Bandung City Government, Indonesia; Union of Municipalities, Lebanon; Municipality Of Antananarivo (Commune Urbaine d'Antananarivo, Madagascar; Breda, Netherlands; Departmental Council of Saint Louis, Senegal; City of Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa; Los Angeles, USA.

Finally, guests accepted interviews from several media and share different concepts and practices of urban innovation and sustainable development. They also give their opinion of the future trends of global urban governance and the renewing assessment of innovation. These ideas provided new insights for the exploration of future urban sustainable development.

Please find the lists of 15 Shortlisted Cities and 30 Deserving Cities as follows:

The 15 Shortlisted Cities of the 5th Guangzhou Award

No.

City/Local Government

Initiative

1.

City of Unley, Australia

Cohousing for Ageing Well – Designing Urban Infill
for Ageing in Place

2.

Vienna, Austria

Werkstadt Junges Wien

3.

São José dos Pinhais, Brazil

Digital Technology and Social Participation in
Surveillance and Definition of Priority Areas and Act

4.

Chongqing, China

Innovative Emergency Solutions to the Pandemic
Challenge for Urban Medical Wastes Disposal

5.

Capital Region, Denmark

Cycle Superhighways in Capital Region of Denmark

6.

Quito, Ecuador

Eco-Efficiency Tool for the Metropolitan District of
Quito

7.

All 114 Urban Local Bodies
(ULBs) of Odisha, India

The Urban Wage Employment Initiative – Reducing
Vulnerabilities and Enhancing Resilience of the Urban

8.

Berhampur, India

Promoting Sustainable Environment Conservation
and Women empowerment through Faecal Sludge
and Septage Management (FSSM) in Berhampur

9.

Bandung City Government,
Indonesia

The Roles of Public Health Service through
OMABA Cooking Centre for Managing
Malnourished and Stunting Children

10.

Union of Dannieh
Municipalities, Lebanon

Engaging the Citizen to be Part of the Emergency
Response Plan to Fight against COVID-19

11.

Municipality of
Antananarivo, Madagascar

Building Resilience in the City Food System of
Antananarivo through Adapted Production Systems:

- Share and Learn about Urban Agriculture Practices
through 'Mamboly Aho' (I FARM);

- Monitoring the Local Food System (Implementing
the MUFPP Monitoring Framework of Indicators);

- Better Food for Kids: Vegetable Gardens in
Schoolyards to Contribute to Better Nutrition for
Children

12.

Breda, Netherlands

GreenQuays-Urban River Regeneration through
Nature Inclusive Quays

13.

Departmental Council of
Saint Louis, Senegal

Inter-municipal approach for the safeguard and
enhancement of the Mangrove by the Local
Authorities

14.

City of Cape Town, South
Africa

Western Cape Industrial Symbiosis Programme
(WISP) delivered by GreenCape

15.

Los Angeles, United States
of America

Open-Source Tools for Action on the SDGs

 

The 30 deserving initiatives of the 5th Guangzhou Award

No.

Country/Region

Local Govt

Submission

1

Argentina

Buenos Aires

Buenos Aires' Barrio 31 Social &
Urban Integration Plan

2

Argentina

Buenos Aires

BOTI' The Whatsapp chatbot of
Buenos Aires City

3

Argentina

Rosario

Alliance for Local Food Policy
Transformation in the Post-Pandemic
World

4

Bangladesh

Singra
Municipality

Promoting e-Rickshaws as Public
Transport and e-Ambulance for
Emergency Health Supporting Services

5

Colombia

Bogota City
Hall

Bogotá's temporary cycle-tracks
strategy is contributing to face the
COVID19, fostering bike usage as
a social distance instrument

6

Costa Rica

Curridabat

Curridabat, Sweet City: A Model of
Urbanism Based on Pollinators and
Ecosystem Services

7

Cuba

Trinidad

Local development from creative
economies:
  1. Agricultural development and zero
km policies of gastronomy;
  2. Crafts and traditional habitat
development

8

Denmark

Copenhagen

Copenhagen Cloudburst Management
Plan, managing heavy rains and
stormwater in Copenhagen

9

Egypt

Aswan

City of Development, creativity and
renewable energy

10

France

Paris

The Oasis schoolyard Project

11

Germany

Senate of Berlin

Easy-to-access information strategy on
the Corona virus for refugees and
immigrant communities in Berlin

12

India

Puri
Municipality

DRINK FROM TAP MISSION – Pure
for Sure Drinking Water delivered to
each Home 24X7

13

Iran (Islamic
Republic of)

Tehran
Municipality

Preparation of neighborhood Risk
Mitigation Plan against Natural
Hazards

14

Isreal

Netanya

a breakthrough city and serves as
an example to many local authorities when
it comes to urban innovation

15

Japan

Yokohama,
Kanagawa

SDGs Future City Yokohama

16

Korea (the
Republic of)

changwon city

Green Hydrogen City of Changwon,
the New Hydrogen-centered City of
Changwon

17

Korea (the
Republic of)

City of Suwon

SMART RAIN CITY SUWON

18

Korea (the
Republic of)

Goyang city

The 'world first innnovation' series of
Goyang city to respond to COVID-19

19

Korea (the
Republic of)

Jeonju

COVID-19 Reaction Policy of Jeonju

20

Korea (the
Republic of)

Songpa-gu

Smart Doctor

21

Mexico

Guadalajara

Metropolitan Agency for Urban Forests
of the Metropolitan Area of
Guadalajara (AMBU)

22

Morocco

Conseil
Régional de
l'Oriental

Morocco-Conseil Regional de
l'Oriental-Territorial Coaching
Program: accelerator of change at the
service of citizens

23

Netherlands

Kerkrade

Super Circular Estate

24

Poland

City of Gdynia

Gdynia: the learning city at home.
Municipal institutions and units in
contact with Gdynia's citizens

25

Senegal

Departmental
Council of
Kaolack

Moving from a poor and neglected
economic sector to a renewed and
development-promoting sector

26

Senegal

Tivaouane

Preservation of an agricultural
environmental Promotion of
sustainable and decent employment for
young people

27

South Africa

Gauteng
Provincial
Government

Quality of Life in the Gauteng City-
Region: a partnership-based approach
to understanding:
  1. The Gauteng City-Region
Observatory's biennial Quality of Life
survey;
  2. Data-driven support of
government decision making and
relationship-building in managing,
mitigating ;
  3. Enhancing and monitoring
multidimensional well-being through a
single index measure

28

Turkey

Gaziantep
Metropolitan
Municipality

Oğuzeli Central Biogas Power Plant

29

Turkey

Kahramanmaras
Metropolitan
Municipality

SMART ELDER CARE SYSTEM
(YADES)

30

United Arab
Emirates

Dubai

Role of Dubai Municipality in
mitigating impact of COVID-19
pandemic via Artificial Intelligence

 