The 5th World Intelligence Congress to Open on May 20 in North China's Tianjin

TIANJIN, China, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fifth World Intelligence Congress (WIC) will be held from May 20 to May 23 in north China's port city of Tianjin. This year's congress focuses on the new era of intelligence: empowering new development and fostering new pattern, according to the Publicity Department of Tianjin Municipality.

The WIC 2021 seeks to be a more high-end, international and professional event. In the preparatory work, the organizing committee has invited to high-end institutions, professionals and enterprises. Besides, famous experts and scholars such as Nobel Prize winners, Turing Prize winners and academicians in the field of intelligent science and technology, as well as entrepreneurs of leading intelligent technology enterprises such as Fortune Global 500 are offered invitations to the congress.

To make it more professional, the congress will jointly hold a university presidents forum in cooperation with Peking University, inviting presidents and deans of world-class universities for discussions. At the same time, it will cooperate with government institutions such as the China Center for Information Industry Development, the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, and the science and technology communication center of the China Association for Science and Technology, inviting them to publish cutting-edge research results and reports, and hold high-quality forums and other activities.

More activities related with smart scene application will be held this year. The conference will hold a series of online and offline activities such as conferences, exhibitions, competitions, intelligent experiences and interactive exchanges, forming a comprehensive international platform featuring conferences, exhibitions, competitions and smart experiences.