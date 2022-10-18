6 Reasons to Stay at The Westin Surabaya

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether it is quick and short or long and extended, our minds and bodies welcome breaks. In the midst of our daily routines, between work and social life, we must seek times to just unplug from everything and slow down a bit. Especially after having those two-year pandemic where the world felt like turning very slowly, most people became well aware of the importance of taking a break—all for the sake of their own wellbeing.



Guests will have the opportunity to basque in the spectacular panoramic view of Surabaya City and lush greenery of the nearby golf course, as soon as they arrive at the Sky Lobby.

Westin Hotels and Resorts implement that idea of having a refreshing break, to recharge your minds and bodies, and enhance the inspirations and wellness within. Now Westin also presents in Surabaya, delivering the same core spirit to the dynamic and rapidly growing city. Adjusting to Westin's 6 Pillars of Wellbeing, The Westin Surabaya offers a 5-star stay experience, that is distinctive apart from the others. Not only showcasing luxuries and upscale services, this award-winning hotel also provide facilities and experiences where the guests' wellbeing is in top priority. As now The Westin Surabaya already became the new-favorite place to stay in and event making, here are six reasons of why you should make a reservation:

1. The only hotel in Surabaya that focuses on six pillars of wellbeing.

As the Westin brand's core value is highlighting on wellness, The Westin Surabaya focuses on the six pillars in providing services to their guests. Sleep Well, where guests can enhance their relaxing sleeping experience to the maximum level with Westin signature bed, 'Heavenly Bed', which has international standard with 8 layers of comforts. Lavender Balm is also provided as bedside amenity to ease tensions and sooth your senses. In the room, guests are provided with 'Heavenly Bath' towel and amenities for them to Feel Well throughout the day. Guests can also have Eat Well experience at Magnolia Restaurant with curated healthy Eat Well menu. The Westin Surabaya also has Westin Workout Fitness Studio and Pool as recreational facilities to Move Well, and another distinctive initiative of runWESTIN, where guests can arrange run sessions with dedicated Run Concierge. To Work Well at The Westin Surabaya, guests can have an inspiring meeting in a clutter-free and stress-free space at their multifunctional spaces with state-of-the-art equipment. Lastly, to balance the stay, guests can experience Play Well, where they can enjoy live music every night at Sky Lounge, the highest lounge bar in town. Family guests can also enjoy family-friendly activities such as swimming, golf, in-room camping with kids tent, and many more.

2. Connected to Indonesia's biggest shopping mall

Staying at The Westin Surabaya should also means a well-spent stay. The hotel is located inside the Pakuwon Mall complex, which is also stated as the biggest shopping mall in Indonesia. Guests can go to LG floor for a direct access to the mall and enjoy hundreds of fashion, F&B, kids, entertainment and other tenants.

3. Dine at the Southeast Asia's best panoramic views at Magnolia Restaurant

Located at L floor above the 17th, Magnolia Restaurant offers a selection of authentic Asian cuisines, complemented by popular Western dishes, handcrafted by Westin Culinary Team with guests' health and well-being in mind. With its refined urban vibe and open-plan kitchen, this venue celebrates the universally cherished pleasures of good times and occasions. During its first year, Magnolia Restaurant has been awarded as The Best Panoramic Views in Southeast Asia by International Travel and Tourism Awards 2021, for its magnificent 180 degrees of panoramic views.

4. Convenient access to Satellite Toll Road

As the second biggest city in Indonesia, Surabaya is connected with toll roads. The Westin Surabaya is nestled only 15 minutes away to Satellite Toll Road, which connects ways to outer Surabaya for guests who do road trips and to Juanda International Airport, that takes only 30 to 45 minutes' journey.

5. Perfect venue to create big meetings, concerts, and exhibitions – The Westin Grand Ballroom & Convention Center as the biggest ballroom in East Java

Although the hotel has just been running for 2 years, The Westin Grand Ballroom & Convention Center has catered many big events, like weddings, meetings, exhibitions, conferences even concerts with national and international scale. The ballroom can hold more than 3,500 people with 3,600 square meters space, in M1 floor. While the meeting space consists of 18 modern and multifunctional rooms and equipped with various state-of-the-art technology equipment and needs, such as video conferencing, teleconferencing and live streamings.

6. Provides the only 'Night Golf' in East Java, at Pakuwon Golf and Family Club managed by Westin Hotels and Resorts

For those who crave for some swings on the greens, rest assured, because though The Westin Surabaya is mostly well-known as a business city hotel, they won't miss the chance to provide some outdoor activities. Only 3-minutes away from the hotel, Pakuwon Golf and Family Club managed by Westin Hotels and Resorts is situated inside the elite neighbourhood of Pakuwon Indah Residential. The secluded area is perfect for family and sports activities, such as Golf, Tennis, Basketball, Swimming, Badminton, etc and fun F&B programs like BBQ nearby the lake. Guests are welcomed to go there with our complimentary shuttle and try all the facilities, including night golf. If the heat is too much during the day, you are going to love it. Pakuwon Golf has the only night golf in East Java, and this surely will bring a unique experience.

These six reasons are only the highlighted parts, you might find other reasons of why people should join you staying at The Westin Surabaya. Be sure to get the best rates daily, at www.westinsurabaya.com, and other hotel events and promotions through Instagram @westinsurabaya.

Media Contact :

Firman Indra Rusindriansyah

Complex Director of Marketing Communications, The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah

Tel : +6281393211841 | Email : firman.rusindriansyah@westin.com

Tessa Zelyana Hidayat

Complex Assistant Marketing Communications Manager, The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah

Tel : +6287839943773 | Email : tessa.hidayat@westin.com